Theme Songs That Secretly Have Lyrics
It’s good news that there will be an “official” season 1 release (split in two, as is Paramount’s wont) of Bonanza, because a lot of the Public Domain DVDs don’t include the theme song. (When a TV episode falls into the public domain, the people releasing it would still have to pay to use the theme song.)
This song, one of the most famous in television history, was written by the veteran songwriting team of Jay Livingston (composer) and Ray Evans (lyricist), who also wrote “Mona Lisa,” “Buttons and Bows,” “Que Sera, Sera” and many other hits. As with all their songs, they wrote “Bonanza” with lyrics, but while the lyrics have been performed by Johnny Cash and others, they were not used on the show itself. So everyone grew up singing the song as “Da da da da, da da da, da da da, BONANZA.”
What are some other TV songs that are instrumentals on the show, but actually have lyrics that the show never used? I’m pretty sure that the lyrics to “Bewitched” were originally supposed to be used on the show, but weren’t; the lyricist actually received credit on the show as co-author of the theme.
A lot of theme songs from the ’50s and ’60s had “secret” lyrics, because even if the theme was always intended as an instrumental, there needed to be lyrics for the published version so that pop singers could record the song. That’s how we got Gene Roddenberry’s terrible lyrics for the Star Trek theme, and, on a higher level of craftsmanship, the lyrics for the Andy Griffith theme, called “The Fishin’ Hole.” After the ’60s, it didn’t happen as much; instrumentals usually stayed as instrumentals, but there must be a few that were originally supposed to have lyrics, or had lyrics added after the fact.
One reversal of the “secret lyrics” trend was the theme to the ’90s cartoon Tiny Toons, which Bruce Broughton wrote as an instrumental (a ’90s answer to the old Looney Tunes themes); the writers decided to add lyrics and use them on the show.
The best example of added lyrics of course is this:
CAPS on
There's also MASH that dropped the lyrics for the TV series. Those of us who grew up with the TV show first (and thought the movie sucked when I finally saw it at a young age, because there was no Alan Alda) thought it was our special secret to know the lyrics. Slightly different is that lots of current shows use instrumental versions of existing songs with lyrics – eg Massive Attack's Teardrop on House.
Diane on
the name of the mash theme song is "Suicide is Painless"
DK Riese on
Mark Snow used to claim his theme song for The X-Files — that eerie whistling melody — had lyrics that went: "The X-Files is a show/ With music by Mark Snow…"
Inkless on
Lyrics for Bonanza popped up on an episode of Cheers. In the teaster, one of the patrons (Paul, I believe) sang it. I read somewhere that the only reason there are lyrics to Star Trek is because Gene Roddenberry (writer of said lyrics) wanted a piece of the royalties rights to the theme.
Tom on
I have tried and tried, and for the life of me, I can't match those lyrics to the Star Trek theme.
Anthony Strand on
The theme from "The Odd Couple" has lyrics, but in this case they were never used in either the movie or the TV show … which when you hear the lyrics, is probably a good thing, because ABC worked hard enough to try and avoid the gay insinuations of two men living together to let those lines hit the airwaves.
Just as a side note — it's interesting that another Livingston-Evans composition — the theme from "Mr. Ed" — was an instrumental on its first five episodes, before the lyrics finally arrived (reportedly because the initial vocals were so overblown for a show about a talking horse that they just scrapped them in the early episodes, until they had a chance to re-record the song).
J Lee on
I wrote lyrics to the theme song for the movie "Vermist" (a local hit) that also had an instrumental version (used at the film's climax when I have to admit that lyrics would have distracted from what was a pretty emotional scene). Only time will tell if either of them will be remembered! I've noticed composers sometimes have to fight to ensure that the music they wrote for TV shows actually stays in the TV show. Some countries – including Japan and the US – try to add their own music. Subject for another thread, perhaps?
Michael on
In the DVD commentary for Superman: TAS, the producer said that the key to a sucessful superman theme is that you should be able to sing "Superman" over and over to it.
Terry on
Hugo Montenegro's "I Dream of Jeannie" theme had lyrics by Buddy Kaye that were never used. (I believe the original theme, by Richard Wess, was purely instrumental.) The "I Love Lucy" theme had lyrics that Ricky sang once on the show. Morey Amsterdam wrote lyrics for the "Dick Van Dyke Show" theme, though I haven't been able to determine if they were written at the time or in subsequent years. "The Munsters" ' theme had words not used on the show but recorded on an album, as did "Hogan's Heroes." "The Flying Nun" theme had lyrics that were sung once on the show. "Hazel," too, had "secret" lyrics. Also, Paul Anka originally wrote "Johnny's Theme" as "It's Really Love," which Annette Funicello sang on one of her albums. (I'll think of more as soon as I post this thing, I'm sure.)____Oh, yes. I know of one wacky blogger who wrote lyrics to the "Here's Lucy" theme: http://zvbxrpl.blogspot.com/2009/02/third-times-n…
Mike Tennant on
I haven't thought of any more examples, but I note that the last link I posted has a period at the end that's causing it not to work. (It's that blasted punctuation nerd in me; it's a sentence and should end with a period!) It should look like this: http://zvbxrpl.blogspot.com/2009/02/third-times-n…
Mike Tennant on
Oh, yeah. Lyrics were written for the "Peter Gunn" and "Mr. Lucky" themes. Sarah Vaughan sang them on a Mancini-themed album in the '60s.
Mike Tennant on
It's been years since I've seen the Odd Couple movie, so I don't remember if the lyrics were used in it. The lyrics were heard on the soundtrack lp. I know because I've got a copy of it. It featured both the music and scenes from the movie. Desi Arnaz also recorded a version of the I Love Lucy with Paul Weston & his orchestra with the norman Luboff Choir (this info courtesy of Television Theme: 16 Most Requested Songs. It has the theme from Hogan's Heroes with Bob Crane on drums, no vocals. Theme Song Sing-along Album also has the Hogan's Heroes theme but it has Bob Crane and John Banner acting in character during the song. Crane as Hogan, acts as if he's escaping from Stalag 13 and Banner as Schultz is pleading with him to come back. The album also has Andy Griffith singing the them song from his show. It also has the I Love Lucy theme sung by Desi as well.
Tom on
Also–the Mission: Impossible theme has lyrics. They were written in the 1960s by two former members of the Belmonts–Fred Milano and Angelo D'Aleo. They were recorded once by the Kane Triplets on a 1968 United Artists single.
Nichelle Nichols recorded the Star Trek vocal theme on her album "Out of This World." The lyrics were also recorded by jazz artist Judy Roberts in 1985 on a single and album "You Are There" (Pausa Records).
Bonanza had two sets of lyrics. Johnny Cash and others recorded one version; the other was sung by the cast at the end of the pilot episode.
I am the author of the book "Television Theme Recordings: 1951-1994" (PC Ink).
Steve Gelfand on
