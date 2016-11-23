Lawren Harris’s ‘Mountain Forms’ sells for record $9.5 million

“Mountain Forms”—a 1926 painting from Lawren Harris, the Canadian artist most recognized for his work with the Group of Seven—has sold for a record-setting $9.5 million at a Toronto auction on Wednesday night.

Sold by Heffel Fine Art Auction House on Wednesday night, which had conservatively estimated the oil canvas would sell for a number between $3 million and $5 million, the large canvas depicts Alberta’s Mount Ishbel in Banff National Park. The record-setting price nearly doubled the cost of Paul Kane’s 1845 “Scene in the Northwest”, which previously held the title for most expensive Canadian artwork ever sold at auction. It sold for $5.1 million in 2002.

“Mountain and Glacier” was the previous record for an auction price for a Harris painting, going for $4.6 million.

The Harris painting was one of the works featured in an exhibit of the late landscape artist that was co-curated by American actor-comedian Steve Martin.

The exhibit was presented at the Art Gallery of Ontario earlier this year, as well as the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and the Boston Museum of Fine Arts.



