The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of April 4

From George Saunders to Trevor Noah, these are the hottest fiction and non-fiction titles of the week
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. NORSE MYTHOLOGY Neil Gaiman 1 (8)
  2. MISSISSIPPI BLOOD Greg Iles (1)
  3. LINCOLN IN THE BARDO George Saunders 5 (6)
  4. DANGEROUS GAMES Danielle Steel 8 (2)
  5. EXIT WEST Mohsin Hamid 3 (2)
  6. THE LONELY HEARTS HOTEL Heather O’Neill 2 (6)
  7. SILENCE FALLEN Patricia Briggs 9 (3)
  8. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 6 (28)
  9. THE CUTTHROAT Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (1)
  10. SON OF A TRICKSTER Eden Robinson 4 (6)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 4 (31)
  2. THE BOOK OF JOY The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu 3 (7)
  3. BORN A CRIME Trevor Noah 2 (18)
  4. THE STRANGER IN THE WOODS Michael Finkel 6 (3)
  5. VIMY Tim Cook 8 (5)
  6. DEAR IJEAWELE, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 1 (3)
  7. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 5 (29)
  8. BIRDS ART LIFE Kyo Maclear 9 (8)
  9. THE DEATH OF EXPERTISE Tom Nichols (1)
  10. MAD ENCHANTMENT Ross King 9 (5)
  11. HOMO DEUS Yuval Noah Harari (1)
