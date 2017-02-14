  0

The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Feb. 14

Neil Gaiman soars to the top of the fiction bestsellers list, while J.D. Vance’s still timely ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ breaks through to take the non-fiction crown
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. NORSE MYTHOLOGY Neil Gaiman (1)
  2. NEVER NEVER James Patterson and Candice Fox 2 (3)
  3. THE GIRL BEFORE J.P. Delaney 7 (2)
  4. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Colson Whitehead 4 (7)
  5. THE WHISTLER John Grisham 3 (14)
  6. THE CHEMIST Stephenie Meyer 8 (6)
  7. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 5 (21)
  8. THE MISTRESS Danielle Steel 6 (5)
  9. BABYLON’S ASHES James Corey 1 (3)
  10. I SEE YOU Clare Mackintosh 9 (3)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 3 (24)
  2. BIRDS ART LIFE Kyo Maclear 1 (3)
  3. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 2 (22)
  4. THE UNDOING PROJECT Michael Lewis 6 (9)
  5. BORN A CRIME Trevor Noah 7 (11)
  6. THE PRINCESS DIARIST Carrie Fisher 5 (6)
  7. TEARS WE CANNOT STOP Michael Eric Dyson 8 (3)
  8. THE LOST CITY OF THE MONKEY GOD Douglas Preston 4 (3)
  9. INSANE CLOWN PRESIDENT Matt Taibbi 9 (2)
  10. BLACK EDGE Sheelah Kolhatkar (1)
