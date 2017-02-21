The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Feb. 21

FICTION

NORSE MYTHOLOGY Neil Gaiman 1 (2) NEVER NEVER James Patterson and Candice Fox 2 (4) THE WHISTLER John Grisham 5 (15) THE GIRL BEFORE J.P. Delaney 3 (3) MY NOT SO PERFECT LIFE Sophie Kinsella (1) THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Colson Whitehead 4 (8) THE MISTRESS Danielle Steel 8 (6) I SEE YOU Clare Mackintosh 10 (4) DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 5 (22) BABYLON’S ASHES James Corey 9 (4)

NON-FICTION

BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)