The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Feb. 21

Neil Gaiman and J.D. Vance continue their reigns atop our fiction and non-fiction charts
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. NORSE MYTHOLOGY Neil Gaiman 1 (2)
  2. NEVER NEVER James Patterson and Candice Fox 2 (4)
  3. THE WHISTLER John Grisham 5 (15)
  4. THE GIRL BEFORE J.P. Delaney 3 (3)
  5. MY NOT SO PERFECT LIFE Sophie Kinsella (1)
  6. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Colson Whitehead 4 (8)
  7. THE MISTRESS Danielle Steel 8 (6)
  8. I SEE YOU Clare Mackintosh 10 (4)
  9. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 5 (22) 
  10. BABYLON’S ASHES James Corey 9 (4)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 1 (25)
  2. BORN A CRIME Trevor Noah 5 (12)
  3. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 3 (23)
  4. THE BOOK OF JOY The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu (1)
  5. THE UNDOING PROJECT Michael Lewis 4 (10)
  6. BLACK EDGE Sheelah Kolhatkar 10 (2)
  7. TEARS WE CANNOT STOP Michael Eric Dyson 7 (4)
  8. NOT MY PARTY Tom McMillan (1)
  9. BIRDS ART LIFE Kyo Maclear 2 (4)
  10. THE LOST CITY OF THE MONKEY GOD Douglas Preston 8 (4)

 
