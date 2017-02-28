  0

The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Feb. 28

Canadian author Heather O’Neill’s newest novel debuts near the peak of our fiction list, while ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ remains timely atop the non-fiction books
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 

shutterstock_118914448

FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. NORSE MYTHOLOGY Neil Gaiman 1 (3)
  2. THE LONELY HEARTS HOTEL Heather O’Neill (1)
  3. LINCOLN IN THE BARDO George Saunders (1)
  4. MY NOT SO PERFECT LIFE Sophie Kinsella 5 (2)
  5. THE WHISTLER John Grisham 3 (16)
  6. ALL OUR WRONG TODAYS Elan Mastai (1)
  7. THE GIRL BEFORE J.P. Delaney 4 (4)
  8. NEVER NEVER James Patterson and Candice Fox 2 (5)
  9. SON OF A TRICKSTER Eden Robinson (1)
  10. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 9 (23)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 1 (26)
  2. BORN A CRIME Trevor Noah 2 (13)
  3. BIRDS ART LIFE Kyo Maclear 9 (5)
  4. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 3 (24)
  5. THE BOOK OF JOY The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu 4 (2)
  6. MAD ENCHANTMENT Ross King (1)
  7. BLACK EDGE Sheelah Kolhatkar 6 (3)
  8. THE UNDOING PROJECT Michael Lewis 5 (11)
  9. TEARS WE CANNOT STOP Michael Eric Dyson 7 (5)
  10. NOT MY PARTY Tom McMillan 8 (2)
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.