The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Feb. 7

Kyo Maclear and James Corey are the new leaders atop our fiction and non-fiction lists
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. BABYLON’S ASHES James Corey 5 (2)
  2. NEVER NEVER James Patterson and Candice Fox 6 (2)
  3. THE WHISTLER John Grisham 3 (13)
  4. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Colson Whitehead 4 (6)
  5. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 1 (20)
  6. THE MISTRESS Danielle Steel 2 (4)
  7. THE GIRL BEFORE J.P. Delaney (1)
  8. THE CHEMIST Stephenie Meyer 7 (5)
  9. I SEE YOU Clare Mackintosh 9 (2)
  10. MY HUSBAND’S WIFE Jane Corry (1)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. BIRDS ART LIFE Kyo Maclear 6 (2)
  2. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 4 (21)
  3. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 2 (23)
  4. THE LOST CITY OF THE MONKEY GOD Douglas Preston 10 (2)
  5. THE PRINCESS DIARIST Carrie Fisher 5 (5)
  6. THE UNDOING PROJECT Michael Lewis 1 (8)
  7. BORN A CRIME Trevor Noah 3 (10)
  8. TEARS WE CANNOT STOP Michael Eric Dyson 9 (2)
  9. INSANE CLOWN PRESIDENT Matt Taibbi (1)
  10. TOOLS OF TITANS Timothy Ferriss 8 (4)
