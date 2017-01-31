The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Jan. 31

FICTION

BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 1 (17) THE WHISTLER John Grisham 2 (10) THE MISTRESS Danielle Steel (1) THE WONDER Emma Donoghue 3 (17) THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Colson Whitehead 7 (3) THE WITCHES OF NEW YORK Ami McKay 4 (8) NIGHT SCHOOL Lee Child 5 (8) THE CHEMIST Stephenie Meyer 6 (2) DIFFICULT WOMEN Roxane Gay (1) ROGUE ONE Alexander Freed 8 (2)

NON-FICTION

BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)