The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Jan. 31

Roxane Gay cracks our fiction list as Michael Lewis and Peter Wohlleben continue to dominate as non-fiction top sellers
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 1 (17)
  2. THE WHISTLER John Grisham 2 (10)
  3. THE MISTRESS Danielle Steel (1)
  4. THE WONDER Emma Donoghue 3 (17)
  5. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Colson Whitehead 7 (3)
  6. THE WITCHES OF NEW YORK Ami McKay 4 (8)
  7. NIGHT SCHOOL Lee Child 5 (8)
  8. THE CHEMIST Stephenie Meyer 6 (2)
  9. DIFFICULT WOMEN Roxane Gay (1)
  10. ROGUE ONE Alexander Freed 8 (2)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. THE UNDOING PROJECT Michael Lewis 1 (5)
  2. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 6 (18)
  3. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 4 (20)
  4. THE PRINCESS DIARIST Carrie Fisher 2 (2)
  5. THANK YOU FOR BEING LATE Thomas Friedman 5 (4)
  6. BORN A CRIME Trevor Noah 3 (7)
  7. KENNETH CLARK James Stourton (1)
  8. THE CASE AGAINST SUGAR Gary Taubes (1)
  9. TOOLS OF TITANS Timothy Ferriss (1)
  10. THE GIRL WITH THE LOWER BACK TATTOO Amy Schumer 9 (21)
  1. Is the fiction list incorrect? This appears to be the week of January 17th.

