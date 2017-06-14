  0

The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of June 13

From J.R.R. Tolkien to J.D. Vance, these are the hottest titles in fiction and non-fiction
shutterstock_118914448

FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. INTO THE WATER Paula Hawkins 1 (5)
  2. NO MIDDLE NAME Lee Child 2 (3)
  3. THE FIX David Baldacci 5 (7)
  4. BEREN AND LUTHIEN J.R.R. Tolkien 8 (2)
  5. ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE Elizabeth Strout 3 (6)
  6. RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS Kevin Kwan 6 (3)
  7. NORSE MYTHOLOGY Neil Gaiman 7 (18)
  8. HOUSE OF NAMES Colm Tóibín (1)
  9. THE THIRST Jo Nesbo 9 (3)
  10. TESTIMONY Scott Turow (1)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. THEFT BY FINDING David Sedaris 2 (2)
  2. ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY Neil deGrasse Tyson 1 (5)
  3. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 8 (41)
  4. OPTION B Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant 3 (7)
  5. MOZART’S STARLING Lyanda Lynn Haupt (1)
  6. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 4 (3)
  7. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON David Grann 5 (5)
  8. SOLITUDE Michael Harris 9 (2)
  9. SHATTERED Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes 6 (8)
  10. EVERYBODY LIES Seth Stephens-Davidowitz 7 (2)
