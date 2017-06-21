  0

The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of June 20

From John Grisham to Kevin Hart, these are the hottest titles in fiction and non-fiction
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. CAMINO ISLAND John Grisham (1)
  2. THE MINISTRY OF UTMOST HAPPINESS Arundhati Roy (1)
  3. INTO THE WATER Paula Hawkins 1 (6)
  4. NO MIDDLE NAME Lee Child 2 (4)
  5. BEREN AND LUTHIEN J.R.R. Tolkien 4 (3)
  6. ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE Elizabeth Strout 5 (7)
  7. RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS Kevin Kwan 6 (4)
  8. HOUSE OF NAMES Colm Tóibín 8 (2)
  9. NORSE MYTHOLOGY Neil Gaiman 7 (19)
  10. THE FIX David Baldacci 3 (8)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY Neil deGrasse Tyson 2 (6)
  2. THEFT BY FINDING David Sedaris 1 (3)
  3. OPTION B Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant 4 (8)
  4. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 6 (4)
  5. MOZART’S STARLING Lyanda Lynn Haupt 5 (2)
  6. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 3 (42)
  7. I CAN’T MAKE THIS UP Kevin Hart (1)
  8. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON David Grann 7 (6)
  9. SHATTERED Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes 9 (9)
  10. THIS I KNOW Terry O’Reilly (1)
