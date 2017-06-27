  0

The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of June 27

From Paula Hawkins to Sherman Alexie, these are the hottest titles in fiction and non-fiction
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. CAMINO ISLAND John Grisham 1 (2)
  2. INTO THE WATER Paula Hawkins 3 (7)
  3. THE MINISTRY OF UTMOST HAPPINESS Arundhati Roy 2 (2)
  4. NO MIDDLE NAME Lee Child 4 (5)
  5. BEREN AND LUTHIEN J.R.R. Tolkien 5 (4)
  6. MAGPIE MURDERS Anthony Horowitz (1)
  7. ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE Elizabeth Strout 6 (8)
  8. RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS Kevin Kwan 7 (5)
  9. NORSE MYTHOLOGY Neil Gaiman 9 (20)
  10. HOUSE OF NAMES Colm Tóibín 8 (3)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY Neil deGrasse Tyson 1 (7)
  2. THEFT BY FINDING David Sedaris 2 (4)
  3. I CAN’T MAKE THIS UP Kevin Hart 7 (2)
  4. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 6 (43)
  5. OPTION B Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant 3 (9)
  6. YOU DON’T HAVE TO SAY YOU LOVE ME Sherman Alexie (1)
  7. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 4 (5)
  8. DESTINED FOR WAR Graham Allison (1)
  9. EVERYBODY LIES Seth Stephens-Davidowitz (1)
  10. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON David Grann 8 (7)
