The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Mar. 19

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s new book debuts in the top spot of our non-fiction list. See what else flew off the shelves
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. NORSE MYTHOLOGY Neil Gaiman 1 (6)
  2. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 6 (26)

  3. LINCOLN IN THE BARDO George Saunders 2 (4)

  4. MY NOT SO PERFECT LIFE Sophie Kinsella 3 (5)
  5. THE LONELY HEARTS HOTEL Heather O’Neill 4 (4)
  6. SON OF A TRICKSTER Eden Robinson 9 (4)
  7. SILENCE FALLEN Patricia Briggs (1)
  8. HEARTBREAK HOTEL Jonathan Kellerman 5 (3)
  9. THE IDIOT Elif Batuman (1)
  10. THE WHISTLER John Grisham 10 (19)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. DEAR IJEAWELE Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (1)
  2. VIMY Tim Cook 2 (3)

  3. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 5 (27)

  4. BIRDS ART LIFE Kyo Maclear 8 (6)
  5. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 1 (29)
  6. THE BOOK OF JOY the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu 7 (5)
  7. BORN A CRIME Trevor Noah 6 (16)
  8. THE STRANGER IN THE WOODS Michael Finkel (1)

  9. MAD ENCHANTMENT Ross King 3 (4)

  10. THIS I KNOW Terry O’Reilly 4 (3)
