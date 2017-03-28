  0

The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Mar. 26

From Neil Gaiman to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, these are the hottest fiction and non-fiction titles of the week
shutterstock_118914448

FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. NORSE MYTHOLOGY Neil Gaiman 1 (7)
  2. THE LONELY HEARTS HOTEL Heather O’Neill 5 (5)
  3. EXIT WEST Mohsin Hamid (1)
  4. SON OF A TRICKSTER Eden Robinson 6 (5)
  5. LINCOLN IN THE BARDO George Saunders 3 (5)
  6. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 2 (27)
  7. THE CUTTHROAT Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (1)
  8. DANGEROUS GAMES Danielle Steel (1)
  9. SILENCE FALLEN Patricia Briggs 7 (2)
  10. THE WHISTLER John Grisham 10 (20)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. DEAR IJEAWELE, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 1 (2)
  2. BORN A CRIME Trevor Noah 7 (17)
  3. THE BOOK OF JOY The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu 6 (6)
  4. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 5 (30)
  5. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 3 (28)
  6. THE STRANGER IN THE WOODS Michael Finkel 8 (2)
  7. THE DEATH OF EXPERTISE Tom Nichols (1)
  8. VIMY Tim Cook 2 (4)
  9. BIRDS ART LIFE Kyo Maclear 4 (7)
  10. MAD ENCHANTMENT Ross King 9 (5)
