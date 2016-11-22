The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Nov. 22

FICTION

BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 1 (10) THE WHISTLER John Grisham 3 (3) NIGHT SCHOOL Lee Child (1) HAG-SEED Margaret Atwood 2 (5) THE WITCHES OF NEW YORK Ami McKay (1) TWO BY TWO Nicholas Sparks 7 (6) RATHER BE THE DEVIL Ian Rankin 4 (3) THE WONDER Emma Donoghue 6 (10) SMALL GREAT THINGS Jodi Picoult 5 (4) THRICE THE BRINDED CAT HATH MEW’D Alan Bradley 8 (10)

NON-FICTION

BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)