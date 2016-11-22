  0

The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Nov. 22

Madeleine Thien and Peter Wohlleben continue to sit atop our bestsellers list in fiction and non-fiction
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 1 (10)
  2. THE WHISTLER John Grisham 3 (3)
  3. NIGHT SCHOOL Lee Child (1)
  4. HAG-SEED Margaret Atwood 2 (5)
  5. THE WITCHES OF NEW YORK Ami McKay (1)
  6. TWO BY TWO Nicholas Sparks 7 (6)
  7. RATHER BE THE DEVIL Ian Rankin 4 (3)
  8. THE WONDER Emma Donoghue 6 (10)
  9. SMALL GREAT THINGS Jodi Picoult 5 (4)
  10. THRICE THE BRINDED CAT HATH MEW’D Alan Bradley 8 (10)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 1 (11)
  2. BORN TO RUN Bruce Springsteen 2 (8)
  3. 99: STORIES OF THE GAME Wayne Gretzky 5 (6)
  4. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 3 (13)
  5. THE PROMISE OF CANADA Charlotte Gray 9 (5)
  6. THE SCIENCE OF WHY Jay Ingram (1)
  7. THE GIRL WITH THE LOWER BACK TATTOO Amy Schumer 10 (14)
  8. WAITING FOR FIRST LIGHT Roméo Dallaire 4 (4)
  9. FRANTUMAGLIA Elena Ferrante (1)
  10. HOMO DEUS Yuval Harari 8 (2)
