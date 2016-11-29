  0

The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: Week of Nov. 29, 2016

Charlotte Gray ascends to the top spot in our nonfiction list while prize-happy Madeleine Thien stays strong atop our fiction reads
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 1 (11)
  2. THE WHISTLER John Grisham 2 (4)
  3. RATHER BE THE DEVIL Ian Rankin 7 (4)
  4. NIGHT SCHOOL Lee Child 3 (2)
  5. THIS WAS A MAN Jeffrey Archer (1)
  6. NO MAN’S LAND David Baldacci (1)
  7. THE WONDER Emma Donoghue 8 (11)
  8. THE WITCHES OF NEW YORK Ami McKay 5 (2)
  9. SWING TIME Zadie Smith (1)
  10. HAG-SEED Margaret Atwood 4 (6)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. THE PROMISE OF CANADA Charlotte Gray 5 (6)
  2. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 1 (12)
  3. BORN TO RUN Bruce Springsteen 2 (9)
  4. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 4 (14)
  5. TESTIMONY Robbie Robertson (1)
  6. 99: STORIES OF THE GAME Wayne Gretzky 3 (7)
  7. BORN A CRIME Trevor Noah (1)
  8. THE GIRL WITH THE LOWER BACK TATTOO Amy Schumer 7 (15)
  9. HOSTAGES TO FORTUNE Peter C. Newman (1)
  10. THE SCIENCE OF WHY Jay Ingram 6 (2)
