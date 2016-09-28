  0

The Maclean’s Bestsellers list: week of Sept. 27

Louise Penny remains on top of our fiction list—but a new entrant, Jennifer Welsh, has claimed the #1 spot in non-fiction
FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. A GREAT RECKONING Louise Penny 1 (3)
  2. NUTSHELL Ian McEwan 5 (2)
  3. BY GASLIGHT Steven Price 2 (5)
  4. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Colson Whitehead 6 (8)
  5. DO NOT SAY WE HAVE NOTHING Madeleine Thien 3 (2)
  6. THRICE THE BRINDED CAT HATH MEW’D Alan Bradley 8 (2)
  7. THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR Shari Lapena (1)
  8. HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany 4 (9)
  9. THE WONDER Emma Donoghue 9 (2)
  10. RUSHING WATERS Danielle Steel 7 (3)

NON-FICTION
BOOK NAME Author Last week (Weeks on list)

  1. THE RETURN OF HISTORY Jennifer Welsh (1)
  2. THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES Peter Wohlleben 2 (3)
  3. THE GIRL WITH THE LOWER BACK TATTOO Amy Schumer 1 (6)
  4. BARBARIAN LOST Alexandre Trudeau 7 (2)
  5. HOMO DEUS Yuval Noah Harari (1)
  6. HILLBILLY ELEGY J.D. Vance 4 (5)
  7. A FIELD GUIDE TO LIES Daniel J. Levitin (1)
  8. SULLY Chesley B. Sullenberger 6 (4)
  9. WHEN BREATH BECOMES AIR Paul Kalanithi 3 (37)
  10. THE KILLER WHALE WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Mark Leiren-Young (1)
