Eating well on $50 a week
A couple who spend $300 a week on food decide to economize
The macaroni dish was the last straw. By the time the cashier finished ringing up all the ingredients the bill totalled $67.22. For a dish that wasn’t even the main course. My girlfriend and I are going on a diet. Not to lose weight, but to save money. Instead of the usual $300-plus a week we spend we’re limiting our budget to $50 for the two of us for the entire week. We both love food too much to subsist on a diet of instant noodles, however, so I’ll turn to some of the country’s best chefs for their favourite budget recipes.
Here are the ground rules. Pantry staples, flour, butter, oil, are fair game. Breakfasts will consist of oatmeal ($0.99/lb.) or toast with honey. Lunch will be leftovers from the day before or canned tuna ($0.99) sandwiches. I’ll focus my energy on making healthy, delicious and affordable dinners.
Day 1: Poached Eggs with Salsa Verde and Cayenne Hash Browns. “The key is being a good shopper,” chef Andrew Milne Allen of Zucca restaurant in Toronto tells me when I ask for his tips on getting through the week. “Waste is your biggest enemy. I’d start by seeing what’s in your pantry.” Taking his advice I dug up a few potatoes from the back of the cupboard. Those will become hash browns. There are four eggs that I’ll poach and I can make a sauce by blending up the cilantro and parsley in the crisper with some oil and water. Grocery Bill: $1.98 (one pound of oatmeal and a can of tuna for future use).
Day 2: Crispy Skin Sardines with Arugula and Tomato Fondue. Chef Jason Shubert of Only on King, in London, Ont., suggested this one. He advised me to “get some sardines, they’re $4 a bag. Reduce a can of tomatoes ($1.27) down with olive oil and chopped capers ($2.99). Toast some bread ($2.49) and rub it with garlic.” Cleaning the sardines was a nasty job, but they were excellent, subtle and delicious after being pan-fried skin side down until crispy. Grocery Bill: $10.75
Day 3: Navy Beans with Collards and Chorizo. Went to the market to stock up on a few things including a couple of apples for tomorrow’s oatmeal and a bottle of Argentinian wine ($7.45) that we’ll try to stretch over two days. I’m going to cook up a batch of navy beans and get some chickpeas soaking for tomorrow. The legumes cost less than a dollar a pound and one pound makes the equivalent of three cans. The ingredients in the market inspired this dinner. I cooked off some collard greens ($1.79) with onion and garlic and chorizo sausage ($2.48) and mixed the beans in at the last minute. It worked out really well and I look forward to making it again. I’ve seen dishes like this in restaurants sell for close to $20. Grocery Bill: $14.39.
Day 4: Marrow on Toast. Root Vegetable and Chickpea Salad. Nico Schuerman of Chambar restaurant in Vancouver came up with something I never would have thought of. “Cut up some root vegetables and roast them in the oven with a bunch of marrow bones,” he said. “You can eat the roasted vegetables as dinner and tomorrow simmer the bones and leftover veg into a hearty soup.”
How cheap are marrow bones? When my girlfriend went to the butcher to get the marrow bones he just gave them to her! The smell of those free bones roasting alongside all those vegetables was too much to handle. We mixed the roasted vegetables with the chickpeas into a hot salad and ate the marrow straight out of the bone on toast with salt. It was incredible. We’ve got piles of root vegetables left over, too. Grocery Bill: $7.47
Day 5: The Kindness of Others. There’s still plenty of soup left, but I froze it as we scored an invitation to a friend’s birthday dinner. We brought the leftover root vegetable and chickpea salad to share and some flowers in lieu of wine.
Day 6: Mussels with Red Curry and Coconut Milk. Roger Mooking, the exuberant host of Everyday Exotic on the Food Network, came up with this brainstorm. “Mussels are cheap,” he said, “and you don’t have to get too fancy with them. Some stock, shallots, garlic, bay leaf or a lime leaf and you’re good.” Three pounds of mussels cost me $5.10 and because I did want to get fancy with them I splurged on some cilantro, shallots, coconut milk and a couple of hot peppers ($2.98). I made a quick curry paste with the herbs, aromatics and peppers, and cooked that off before adding the coconut milk and the mussels. This dinner would be even more substantial with some rice, but it was completely filling and satisfying on its own. Grocery Bill: $7.98
Day 7: Chickpea Stew with Prosciutto and Cabbage. This was cookbook author and chef Karen Barnaby’s inspired dinner suggestion. I told her there were still some chickpeas left over that I wanted to use up and right away she said, “I think chickpeas go with cabbage. You can get a prosciutto rind, they’re cheap, chop that up and cook everything down with some water or stock, add a little tomato for contrast and throw in the toasted bread in the end to thicken it up.” I bought bread ($2.49), cabbage ($1.79) and a prosciutto rind ($2.87). There was a little bit of beef stock left and the last of the tomato ragout and the whole thing was an ideal winter dish. Grocery Bill. $7.15
Total cost for the Week: $49.72
When I asked my girlfriend what she wanted for dinner on day eight she said: “Something expensive.” While we certainly ate well over the past week, it required an awful lot of planning and we both miss having the occasional lunch or dinner at a restaurant. It was inspiring, though. Having these restrictions made me think differently about the food I cook and even though we’ll loosen the purse strings up after this we will be more careful about what we buy and incorporate at least one budget meal into the plan each week. In this economic climate it’s good to know that eating cheaply can still mean eating well.
Chris Johns is writing a book of frugal recipes.
Just what ingredients are needed to create Mac and Cheese that cost $67?
John on
$300 a week for 2 adults???? How is that even possibe???? Are you eating out every day?? I spend between $!50 and $175 a week for myself wife and two children (ages 8 and 10)
Lee on
You can eat very healthy and spend very little. No packaged foods, no junk food, it’s as easy as that. Buy skinless/boneless chicken breasts in large packs on special and divide up into daily meals. The same goes for fish. Carrots, broccoli, sweet potatoes, squash, and spinach are all cheap veggies and fresh fruit when on special….buy lots. Leftover apples…apple sauce, too many bananas…..muffins or banana bread. Kiwi….buy the bulk packs and the berries…..buy on special and freeze. Eat oatmeal for breakfast…..not only very cheap but so good for you. I buy flax seeds, hemp seed and sunflower seeds in bulk and add to oatmeal and yogurt.
I live on a very fixed limited income but manage to eat healthy and it doesn’t cost me much. The only thing I spend more money on is Ezekial bread which costs $5.50 a loaf but I freeze it and have two slices a day. A loaf will last me two weeks. For lunches, flax pitas stuffed with tuna and broccoli sprouts. Very cheap substitute to lunch meats and $2.50 whole wheat bread, and tastes amazing.
Packaged food, along with the kazillion types of cookies, chips, etc.etc.
Brenda on
It’s cheaper to buy bone-in chicken breasts with skin. The skin is easy to remove yourself and the breast with bone will not be as dry when cooked.
trikebum on
You missed the best part of bone in meat ie. chicken. take the bones and boil with water , onion , celery tops , carrot , salt & pepper and voila! you have a great soup base for another meal !
ernie fauvelle on
We spend about $400 a month for a family of four and enjoy homemadeThai, Mexican, Greek, and Italian foods, to name a few. While some of your frugal meals sound tasty, they didn't seem to offer a well-balanced diet. Shopping the sale flyers makes a huge difference, buying lots of what is on sale and freezing it. The internet offers more recipes than you can ever try in a lifetime, and with a little ingenuity you can substitute what you have on hand for some of the more expensive ingredients. Personally I'd go crazy eating oatmeal or toast every day… Try looking for past-best-before date raising bread–great toasted with peanut butter. We also make lots of multigrain muffins with fresh or dried fruit, and scones with fruit and cheese in them. Past-best-before-date bread is ideal for french toast, and homemade wholegrain pancakes with bits of reduced-price fruit mixed into them are delicious! The world is your oyster if you keep an eye out and get a little creative.
Anne on
You will starve or sicken within three weeks on your diet. 5-10 veg or fruit per day. Canada Food Guide rules.
Stop buying $2.50/loaf bread; invest in some flax, whole wheat flour and water is free. Flat bread is the way to go if you’re working on a shoestring. In good times, an egg here or there, some baking powder…you could make biscuits or pancakes! Cook up some past-best-before-date-apples/plums/pretty much any fruit, and have a poor-man’s-preserve to slather on your crepes for dinner.
Beans on biscuits = how the west was won.
Plus pemmican.
Berries (mountain ash makes a pucker but some darn good tucker!).
Try to mix sweet and tart, sour and some salt, bland and spicy.
A pint of mollasses ($2) goes a long way. Add a little water and some fat if you have it = pancake syrup. A bit in the bean pot (priceless), smear a bit on the sardines on toast (yummo!), add a dab to the gruel and it won’t be so cruel. Bake up some bones with a bit of water, add a spoonful of mollasses and some carmelized onions near the end, put the works on some taters and enjoy!
Parsnips and squash are ever so guache, but made right good eating.
Scrub them well, chop them chunky and roast them slowly. A spoonful of sugar… but mollasses will do nicely mixed with some water so it won’t burn while the veg roasts.
Add berries or nuts if you have gathered any at the end of cooking, salt and pepper.
Beets. Love ’em or hate ’em, poor people ate ’em and were better and stronger for ’em. Cheap like borscht. A cabbage, an onion, a garlic, a tater, some beets, some water, salt pepper and vinegar, or cheap wine ;) Meat if you got it, more taters if not. Better the day after. Sugar or mollasses will add to the fine.
Liz on
That was priceless, Liz. "dinner crepes, how the west was won, makes a pucker but darn good tucker, ever so gauche", I am rolling on the floor in stitches. Maybe I will relocate to Canada for relief of my depression.
I serve Borscht made with 1 can sliced beets, the liquid, and can of water. Nuke it, but don't boil. If I'm feeling fancy, use water that I have saved from boiling ribs. Next time I will include the vegs in your recipe if feeling ambitious. Opening the can sometimes wears me out.
Please pass on your recipe for flatbread using whole wheat flour and water. So no- fat and doesn't need slicing. Could be bagged to preserve freshness.
And I have mollasses. Will have to look up pemmican. Hope it is not a bone marrow product.
One thing about the sardine diet, will cure your hairballs.
I do believe that portion size is key.
Oh, neighbors, I have had such a delightful time on this forum. Thank you !
Sandy R on
Yeah, let’s just all eat pemmican!! Seriously, the reason people think they have to spend outrageous amounts to eat well is because they are either too lazy to spend the time preparing food the way it was meant to be prepared, or they have prioritized their life in such a way that they don’t have the time.
My wife and I eat exceptionally well (lots of fresh meat and veggies, cheese, whole grains) and do it on less than $100/week. Its all about making the right choices.
First of all, anyone that buys beef, pork or chicken at a large grocery store is an idiot, unless they get it when its heavily marked down. In NB, the regular price at these places for a good cut of steak (i.e. strip loin, rib eye or t-bone) is $10-12/lb. I can buy locally raised, hormone and antibiotic-free Black Angus beef at my local farmer’s market for half to 2/3 that price. Grocery store boneless, skinless chicken breasts are usually at least $8.00/lb. You can buy a family pack of six bone-in, skin-on breasts for the same price as two of the former at your grocery store. Just take the 10 minutes to debone them (which also gives you a base for soup stock).
We buy frozen vegetable in the winter, when fresh produce is more expensive and really isn’t even very fresh because its coming from Mexico or S. America.
JimD on
I completely agree with you, in principle. In practice, it takes roughly an hour for me to get to a farmer’s market in Toronto from where I live (also in Toronto). Even if I were to drive instead of taking transit, I’d then need to pay the exorbitant parking fees. It’s a great idea to save money by going to farmer’s markets, but if you live in a city, the cost of either gas&fuel or transit ($2.75 each way in Toronto) tends to add the cost back in. If you live near a fresh food market, they’re a great way to save, but even the closest of those to me are all in areas with pay parking and most definitely too far to walk to. At the end of the day, with such tight schedules and the costs involved in getting anywhere with cheaper prices, my local Fortino’s is still the best bet.
Chad on
I get 10kg boxes of boneless skinless chicken breasts from maple lodge farms in Brampton, like $30 a box or so. But then I waste the savings on $2 sauces and marinades only good for one meal. :)
CaptainAwesomer on
If you sleep in until 11am you can get away with only 2 meals a day.
emilyjoythomas on
This type of comment makes me smile. Too many people take life too seriously.
Helene Rasmussen on
Hahaha, you guys are funny!!!
Claudia Lemire on
LOL! I do that sometimes on weekends!
ronnieMac29 on
Amen! ;)
Brad on
You haven’t got enough meals there, or food volume, to live on for a week. Sounds like you are having some trouble dividing responsibilites in your relationship. Did you share the sardines and poached eggs with your girlfriend? Or are those meals just for you?
truemuse on
Uggg,
Are you kidding me? You must be some kind of urban fairy to eat the crap you’re suggesting. I can eat real meals, with real ingredients fit for a real man, for $50 per week. Ever heard of a slow cooker? Ever heard of beef stew, spaghetti, whole chicken, Costco?
I hope they didn’t pay you for this tripe, speaking of which, you should add to your next menu.
To each his own.
Rob
robbie on
lol, true enuff, not to mention kraft dinner.
molly on
I agree. Quickly scrolled down the first recipes and knew this was not for me. Bone marrow?
We don't have Costco but shop at Walmart foods, and another supermarket, both in the 10 min. or less driving range. Have pared down the bill by avoiding processed, box foods, deli prepared foods, etc.
Rotisserie chicken from the store, anywhere from $5 to $8 each. Whole chicken, roasted, $.99/lb, gives you chicken legs, chicken broth-soup just add carrots and celery, chill overnight and skim the fat before adding veg, and beautiful breast meat for sandwiches. Not hard to do. Rotisserie chickens are "skinny".. KFC "healthy" also not very meaty. Fish, even Salmon, seems expensive, but get a large piece, weigh into 5 oz portions, freeze in ziplocs in individual portions, and thaw with ease for a fast dinner and healthy Omega 3s. Broil or icook n the pan with a dash of olive oil and plenty of garlic etc.
Think these folks were gourmet diners if they spent $300 at the grocery store for 2 every wk. Don't think they will enjoy bone marrow for long.
SandyR on
YOU WOULD DIE OF SCURVY DURING YOUR THIRD WEEK!
hi on
Third week?
I’d go stark raving mad by my third sardine. Can you slit your wrists with a sardine?
Maggie's Farmboy on
A few weeks ago there was a story on here claiming people were being forced to eat at MacDonald’s because they were poor. I responded by saying I could feed a family of four for a day, good food, and a modest bottle of wine with dinner for the same price and some of the responses I got were incredulious. I was beginging to think that at least some poor people were poor for a reson, stupidity. Unless you are wealthy(nothing wrong with that, wish I was), if you are too lazy to plan wisely your food budget, you will likely spend triple what you have to. I suspect the rest of their budget is out of wack as well. Some people were talking about buying direct from farmers and if you have the chance to do that your savings can be enormous. If not ,you can still eat for a fraction of what most of the airheads who have commented that a sensible budget and eating habits are too boring or onorous. A word of advice for that crowd, if you wish to eat out and dine like an airess, you better be one, if not suck it up like the rest of us an like within your means. Cheers
wayne moores on
get a dictionary!!!
please on
Opps, sorry about that…lol…typing and not looking…Cheers
wayne moores on
LOL…no problem…great comments
please on
The world is rife with critics; focus on the value not typos foolish one..
pat on
Concerning McDonalds. I spoke to a homeless lady who was licensed to collect donations for her self in front of Walmart, and said why do homeless people approach me and want to sell their food stamps? Because, they have no refrigertor, stove, dishes or cooking utensils- no kitchen. Dah.
So they eat fast food, lots of calories and they are more than welcome there. Also, very interesting, said that she needs some cash once ihn a while so she can get a room in some dive, to take a shower, shampoo, and sleep in a real bed for a change.
Explains alot. Still, wouldn't want to be caught using some one else's food stamps. A dillemna for them for sure.
An interesting thing I first saw on TV, You tube, then googled Amazon about, is the Economide Family. Put us all to shame, feeding a family of 7 on a shoestring. Check it out.
Sandy R on
Guess cholesterol or salt intake is of no concern on this diet! Where are the fresh fruits and veggies?
Carol Olsen on
We spend $200 for 3 adults and I thought that was a lot! No take out. No frozen entrees. $50 is a bit extreme.
allan on
For $67.00 I could make enough macaroni and cheese to feed 50 honest politicians. Oh –bad choice, there aren’t half that many in the country. I was in the food service insustry for many years. The first Chef I trained under said,” The money is made in this business in the buying of the food, not in the selling. If you don’t buy properly you will go out of business.” Two adults , unless they are rather stupid , gluttons, or really lazy and not living in the far north cannot eat more than $100.00 worth of home prepared food in a week .
Donald W.Cofell on
50 Dollars a week does not mean death, scurvy or sodium overload. Example:
Breakfast – 1/2c Oatmeal, Apple, and 1 serving Yogurt with OJ (from frozen concentrate) <$2
Lunch – 1/2 Box Whole Wheat KD with 1/2 Tomato and 1/2c Green Beans (from frozen) $2
Dinner – 4oz Chicken topped with herbs from pantry, Pan-fried garlic spinach and homemade pasta $3.
Granted I’d never choose to eat like this for any length of time, and living in downtown Toronto sans car does preclude most frugal living options. But hey – if you can cut down your food budget from $1200/month to $200/month – what this couple purported to do – that’s $1000: a month’s rent or a nice vacation away. (Or, one ticket to the Olympic Mens’ Hockey Semifinal).
Lynn on
My secret for eating for less than $100 for the 2 of us consists of no processed food, no fast food, junk food or takeout and planning weekly menu on grocery store specials. I only buy lean meats, chicken and fish lots of fresh or frozen (in winter) vegetables, whole grain breads, salads & fruits. I learnt to feed my family well on little cash 30 years ago when money was tight. We still eat the same way which is no sacrifice as we eat extremely well and spend our extra money on travelling, golf etc.
Frugalgirl on
If you have a bit of sunny back yard and a freezer you can grow heaps of fruits and veggies and freeze them. The cost per serving is about 10% of buying them in the store. You can also use the waste as compost and things like potatoes and shallots that have sprouted can be planted.
Choey on
Switch to fine red wine (300 is believable if they had wine at most meals) to cooking sherry. Sherry is the drink of choice for Toronto hobos because it not only encourages the appetite but also because it is dirt cheap.
A lot of people here slag on those that “don’t take the time to prepare food.” Gee, I’m sorry for working for a living. One piece of advice I have for those that want something cheap, healthy AND easily prepared is to eat nothing but celery. Now 2 medium stalks of celery have 25 calories. To get all you need for caloric intake in a day, just eat 160 medium stalks of celery a day.
That gives you 160% of your vitamin A needs, 320% of calcium needs, 1600% of vitamin C needs, 320% of iron, 160 grams of protein (equivalent of 5 lean 4 oz. steaks) and 320 grams of fibre (6400% of daily fibre needs). The regular trips to the bathroom that would result would help one’s health in other ways – offering more time for quiet contemplation of the world.
Finally, smoking can offer people a double kapow of savings. Not only is smoking is an effective meal replacement but it also it dulls your taste-buds. A weakened sense of taste can be valuable when you are trying to cram rancid beans and wieners down the ole’ maw. Lower life expectancy also helps reduce LONG-TERM food costs. 7 fewer years means 7 fewer years of groceries (not to mention untold other savings).
By following my easy and simple tips you can be well on your way to SAVINGS!
hosertohoosier on
Great advice!
Andrew (not Potter or Coyne) on
I think celery is the only food that is energetically negative, in that it takes more energy to digest than you would get out of it.
edeast on
fucking genius mate… love it. Indeed, smoking will eliminate the last 10 years of your life when someone is wiping your arse for you anyway.
Brad on
ROFL that was hilarious
bztang on
That was so funny. Love your comment " a double kapow of savings". Canadians and Aussies, just so funny without even trying.
May try the celery approach next time I am depressed and have no ambition to cook. Didn't know it had protein, are you sure? Will check it out. Will take time counting out 160 stalks of celery at the market.
Actually, I have just recently quit smoking, $50/wk. No soft drinks. Stocked the fridge up with fresh veg, ready to eat. Simply slicing a cucumber, fills a bowl and is easier than salad. Whack the ends off carrots and munch unpeeled. Take the root end off of a bunch of celery, cut whole thing in thirds, and stick it in a water filled plastic container. Get my protein eating french toast, made with 2 eggs, 2 slices whole wheat bread, the high fiber kind, and sugar free Mrs. Butterworth syrup. Soon to be replacing the syrup for maple extract flavoring mixed into the egg. Prepare 5 oz meat, 7% ground beef, or boneless skinless chicken breasts and freeze individually. Thaws easily, cooks fast in a small pan, I don't overeat, and pair it up with a generous portion of frozen broc, carrot, asparagus frozen mix, nuked. Done cooking in 10 min.
Sandy R on
This plan these guys have is completely unreal. Those meals just turned my stomach! Sardines for dinner? And I have to take sardines for lunch? Marrow bones? WHAT????
I think what they really need is a lesson in budget planning – realistic budget planning. And by the way- it does depend where you do your grocery shopping. At $300 a week? Where are you shopping? Hazelton Lanes? If you want to cut down your grocery bill – cut it down, but don’t deprive yourself of the sensible foods – wheats, dairy, fruits and real vegetables. Are you really going to survive on sardines and marrow bones?
ronnieMac29 on
Well, said. Some of these plans are taking things to the extreme. If you do have the chance to buy direct from farmers/farm markets fine.I like the idea of supporting our farmers. They actually produce the food we eat and often get screwed in our out of wack system. If you can plant a little garden fine(we did, it’s kinda fun actually),but you don’t have to. The point is you don’t have to spend 1200 a month to feed 2 people, that’s crazy!
wayne moores on
50 bucks? If nothing else, it will keep you slim, but mind you, some of your choices– ugh! Chicken breast, more than once a year, skin-on? Greens and grains are fattening! Eat less, stay well fed on red meat, easy on the chips, they are starchy! Beer or wine will dilute the fat, saturated, please
Hart Oldenburg on
$50 is a tough one. However, what we do to save cash on food, is prowl the discount buggies and reduced items at the grocery stores. Loblaws always have great meats reduced 50% that are best before the next day. We stock up and freeze it all. That way we have a good frozen supply of very nice cuts of meat. Also the bargain veggie cart is always full of good stuff if you plan on eating it that same or next day.
Fazia Jones on
Right you are. Really smart shopping. Would include day old bread if you can find something whole grain. Toast is toast.
And the veggies, when cooked, you'll never know it was a little wilted or rubbery.
Sandy R on
comment on 50$ , wow not this house hold no way,,i can spent that in one day for a find healthy dinner,
we spent over 700 $ every 2 week , 3 adult 3 kids age 12 10 4 ..12 an 10 can eat like an adult .
where does everyone shop at ,, ???/ i like to know that one,,.
john gaudr y on
you can stretch your dollars by buying from chinese/asian stores.
joan on
I can feed a family of 4 with all getting 3 protein, 3 to 4 veggies (fresh or frozen), 3 friuts(fresh or frozen,) 2 dairy( the kids get more), 3 starchs and 3 fats a day for all 4 pepole in my house for all under $70 a week. Once in a while I will get the kids a treat ( chips, cookies or someihng like that) The only time I go over $60 to $70 a week is when I buy dog food, laudry soap, or t.p. which you olny need to get once or less a month and you can get it on sale when you look and stock up. You can do it for less if you check your flyers and the clearace selves.
nic on
I don’t think you could last on this diet for very long… we spend about $400-600/month on food… sometimes more. My husband and I always agreed that food was not an item we would ever cut on… we would cut on buying new clothes, electronics or other “luxuries” before we cut food. We buy a lot of organic foods, soy products and they are not cheap. However we feel that if we are healthier and eat well then there is a price to pay
Melisa on
Right Melisa. Do agree that you have to eat, eating home cooked meals is a great savings and healthier than take-out, fast food, or restaurants. Plus, you will enjoy eating out to celebrate a special occasion more. Organic and soy are expensive, but healthy. The most money saving thing you can do is cut the junk food, but you seem not to be eating that. I love soft serve frozen yogurt, but one trip there costs the same as a half gallon of frozen yogurt from the grocery store. I have learned to let it soften up, stir it, and slice a banana or strawberries over the top. Yum
Sandy R on
I guess I have been doing something wrong all these years, We are a working family with 2 kids always bought groceries wisely. Had healthy home cooked meals with the occasional take-out. We spend about 300.00 bi-weekly sometimes less for all food includes fruit, veggies, meat and basics. How can two adults spend $300.00 a week for food what in world were they buying!! Here is different food for thought why is it when you look at flyers for grocery stores you can buy pop 4/$5.00 chips 3/$5.00 cookies 3/$5.00 but basics such as milk that children need is……. $5.00 for 4lt bag of milk or healthly cereal is $5.00 (not all kids like oatmeal) bread $2.50 it has gotten so bad that I noticed that at Metro they are selling basic box of KD for $1.98……..I will stop now I think I made my point we need to have someone accountable for the fact that healthy food is so over priced while junk is so cheap.
Karen on
Milk? Eggs? Overpriced?
Blame supply management, collectivist farms, and the G-D Bloc Quebecois.
(Seriously, look it up if you are curious).
Meany on
Junk food is subsidized by the government which is why they can afford to sell them at really cheap prices while veg and dairy farmers aren't subsidized as well.
Streaker on
Buy the good stuff -all whole wheat etc- junk food like KD, cookies and chips are for a once a week treat, not an every day. That stiff is crap and we need to eat less but enjoy the good stuff like tomatoes,corn on the cob, beans from the garden or the local farmers market etc. 2 in our family and we eat really well-steak etc but small portions. I do agree that junk food is so cheap. It is so much easier to be eating garbage and be fat, than to eat healthy and eat for cheap $. It sounds like you are doing well however we buy milk and bread at our local corner store.very cheap….this helps out a lot. Don't give up and it sounds like you are on the right track.
Debbie Gaulin on
Healthy food overpriced?????? Leave the city and ask some farmer working 16 hour days if you're paying enough for your food. In general, we pay too little for good food, and don't appreciate it.
katlr on
$200/week max, including cleaning supplies and diapers, and wine. Five kids (elementary school and younger) and 2 adults. Every Sunday evening is planning night. Prepared food list is bread, ketchup, mayo, KD, yogurt, powdered pudding mix and sandwich meat (plus tomato paste when I run out of what I canned the previous season). Everything else is from scratch. And yes I work outside the home, but still find time.
Bobbi on
We spend approx $300 on groceries and there is 7 of us.. You guys must have ate really really well.. We have 4 teenage children (3 boys and 1 girl) as well as a (9 month old) and 3 little dogs. $300 a week is about normal for us, thats two carts – including diapers, dog food and such.. (granted many weeks we don’t buy the same stuff but.. average its actually closer to about $250 a week.
And, heheh there is no way I could get my kids to eat that menu there.. though many sound appeasing to me.
No idea what you guys bought when it was $300 a week – top cuts, expensive wine?
Misstrouble on
These days it’s hard to find the time to do nothing. Hard to put a price tag on that.
J@ck M!tchell on
$300 a week for two adults! We never spent that much when we had four teenage boys living in the house. Now that we are back to two (three if you count our tiny 4 lb Yorkie, Tia), we are down to around $75 each week. But we have changed our diet: cut down significantly on the red meat, lots of fish and chicken and fresh vegetables. Lots of variety, good nutrition with minimal waste
ChrisM on
I think the writers of the original article were counting meals out, and perhaps alcoholic drinks also.
Airbourne on
This menu is the grossest sound menu i have ever read!! I was really hoping to get some great ideas on how to eat on a budget.. Instead I got sick a little in my mouth!!..
Thanks
joe on
yummie, made my mouth water, i love sardines and chickpeas. very creative chris and jill
lola on
TOTALLY AGREE!!
heather on
This is a great start. Most of us spend way too much on fast food.
I cook daily and love home cooked food, but the ideas here are great.
In these trying times we need more help like this one.
Thanks. for the great ideas.
Dhanrajia on
Wow – I feed 4 (2 adults, a 14 year old & 17 year old) from scratch on a weekly budget of around $125.00.. They do eat lunch out Monday to Friday ($20.00 ea for the week. We don’t buy snacks, occasionally cookies, eat out hardly ever and do take out a couple of times a month. We buy in bulk for meat, try to buy products that are on sale. it doesn’t take much
Mary on
true, so many of the healthier versions of products are more expensive than the normal product, one would think that no sugar added would drive the price down but non. But really what people need to do is PLAN their meals and if they have the space plant a wee garden, at the very least it will get you ouside
michelle on
The best way to save $$$ in my house is to leave the kids at home while I shop! LOL My son, who is five, has learned he gets one ‘treat’ per week and he has to ask before I leave to shop. This can be boxed cookies(I usually bake my own) or something “fun” to drink like Kool-Aid (I generally only buy pure juice). To keep my bill low, I shop only two stores, which are both discount AND in the same mall….saving on gas. When the flyers come on Friday, my husband and I sit down and plan our meals around what’s on sale….also picking a few things here and there we can stock up on and freeze. Since I’m a working mom, I HAVE to plan my meals to the utmost or we end up with takeout! I leave a list of what we’re having each night on the side of my fridge so if my husband is home from work first, there is no doubt what we’re having…it’s there in black and white!
I do spend a little more here and there for things like disposable diapers for my 16 month old (this pains me, but hey, I work 50 hours a week), and tp. I make my own baby wipes (they don’t cause diaper rash) and clean with vinegar (non toxic for little hands to touch) and baking soda. Generally, for toiletries, I only buy what’s on sale OR the store brand if I can get away with it. My only other ‘splurge’ is brand-name dishwasher detergent (find the generics don’t clean as well), brand-name paper towels (one roll lasts an entire week; the other I use for my baby wipes) and commercial toilet cleaner (no explanation needed here!).
MOMOFTWO on
Again, voicing what was said earlier… WHO IN THE WORLD eats over $300 a week? That is insane! Is caviar a staple in that diet? My wife and three kids eat well under $300 a week… when we did not have kids it was EASY to stay around $200/month. But then again, that does require you to go out and buy the food yourself, drag it home and cook it. Bulk is great as is the reduced price aisle. Really, if you want to get me to save money where food is concerned, tell me how to feed a family of five for under $300 a month… then you might be on to something!
P.S. Am I really that out of touch with my culture that it is thought “normal” to spend $300 a month on food for only two people????
Jordan on
Again, voicing what was said earlier… WHO IN THE WORLD eats over $300 a week? That is insane! Is caviar a staple in that diet? My wife and three kids eat well under $300 a week… when we did not have kids it was EASY to stay around $200/month. But then again, that does require you to go out and buy the food yourself, drag it home and cook it. Bulk is great as is the reduced price aisle. Really, if you want to get me to save money where food is concerned, tell me how to feed a family of five for under $300 a week… then you might be on to something!
P.S. Am I really that out of touch with my culture that it is thought “normal” to spend $300 a month on food for only two people????
Jordan on
$300/week is hard to imagine. As is $50….(I wouldn’t eat most of the recipes listed…)
For 2 of us, everything included (food, TP, shampoo, light bulbs, even vitamins), we spend $150-$200/month. For that amount, we eat like kings and even have guests over a few time a month for dinner. In fact, we eat so well, I don’t like to go out for dinner (because I am usually disappointed in the quality..) and my work mates are envious of the gourmet leftovers I bring into the office for lunch. It is far less expensive to splurge at the grocery store for good quality, than to spend money at restaurants.
Love home cooking on
It is NOT hard to spend $300 a week for two. If one buys a lot of vegetarian meat substitutes, imported foods (cheese, olives, etc.), organic foods (or anything at WHOLE FOODS), SPICES (such a small item can cost so much!) ,etc.
Larry Winget discussed a couple who spent $18,000 a year on groceries and $20,000 on eating out.
Of course, my family has a unique method of spending $450< a week for three.
The above set the stage (though we have found a cheaper source for veggie meat subs, and I am trying to find ways to reduce them, such as whole soybeans, but my mom will not cooperate). We buy good food for a week. I have menus in mind for wonderful and often exotic food. My mom decides at the last minute she has an uncontrollable craving for rotisserie chicken (I am the only vegetarian), french fries, mac & cheese, cake or pie, etc.
She buys it and the food accumulates. She is also often very resistant to using down food.
Of course, only she can initiate change.
Summary: Some people buy food for a sound menu (which should be the only food spending), but give into last minute food cravings, or worse eating out frequently. So, they end up speeding double or more what they should.
Mike on
It is NOT hard to spend $300 a week for two. If one buys a lot of vegetarian meat substitutes, imported foods (cheese, olives, etc.), organic foods (or anything at WHOLE FOODS), SPICES (such a small item can cost so much!) ,etc.
Larry Winget discussed a couple who spent $18,000 a year on groceries and $20,000 on eating out.
Of course, my family has a unique method of spending $450< a week for three.
The above set the stage (though we have found a cheaper source for veggie meat subs, and I am trying to find ways to reduce them, such as whole soybeans, but my mom will not cooperate). We buy good food for a week. I have menus in mind for wonderful and often exotic food. My mom decides at the last minute she has an uncontrollable craving for rotisserie chicken (I am the only vegetarian), french fries, mac & cheese, cake or pie, etc.
She buys it and the food accumulates. She is also often very resistant to using down food.
Of course, only she can initiate change.
Summary: Some people buy food for a sound menu (which should be the only food spending), but give into last minute food cravings, or worse eating out frequently. So, they end up spending double or more what they should.
Mike on
We spend approx $300 on groceries and there is 7 of us.. You guys must have ate really really well.. We have 4 teenage children (3 boys and 1 girl) as well as a (9 month old) and 3 little dogs. $300 a week is about normal for us, thats two carts – including diapers, dog food and such.. (granted many weeks we don’t buy the same stuff but.. average its actually closer to about $250 a week.
And, heheh there is no way I could get my kids to eat that menu there.. though many sound appeasing to me.
No idea what you guys bought when it was $300 a week – top cuts, expensive wine?
Misstrouble on
Well i have a hubby and 2 kids and its hard to cut back by that much. If it was just me and hubby it wouldnt be so bad. I cook most meals from scratch and still find it hard. But these ideas are great, will have to try some of them.
Vella on
I want to know the store where such spectacularly low prices are found. A cabbage for 1.98, maybe in the summer from a farmers market, cilantro, shallots and couple of green peppers for 2.98, my local stores cilantro (1.99 for 2 oz package) shallots (1.98 for small bag) and green peppers are 2.49 per pound. Two people eating on $300.00 per week is gluttony, but 2 should be able to eat very well on $100.00 a week, I do.
Rndmacts on
As you did not state where you live, this could be the big thing. We live in Brampton – Mississauga area of Ontario just west of Toronto and shop mostly at Highland Farms. Cabbage are usually 99 cents in the summer – green peppers are 99 cents per lb. usually can get 2 of them. Most times lettuce is 99 cents and that includes all kinds, Romaine – Leaf – Head etc. Most of their fruits, apples and orangesare 99 cents a pound. Potatoes anywhere from 99 cents to 3.50 per 10 lbs bag, depending on the season. Bananas usually 29-39cents per pound. One must watch what they buy. I do not like Highland meats so go to another store and will spend more on a roast. We have an Oriental store here called Oceans and we buy our milk from them. We buy the 2 ltr carton for around 3.89 and I use 18% cream for my coffee which is 3.99. These same items at the A&P across the street are both over $5.00 for the same items. We do not use coupons but watch the flyers for sales. A&P has chicken on this week 2 for the price of 1. We don’t buy them, as the price for one will run you $11.00 Next week I will be able to buy the 2 seperatly for 5-6:00 As far as the article goes, it grosses me out. I would sooner have fried hamburg at 99 cents lb and open a tin of tomatoes 99 cents and cut up pieces of celery 99 cts and pepper and onions and add some eggshell pasta.
George on
EVERYTHING IS 99 CENTS! How does that grocery store stay in buisness??….Wow…..I wish my local grocery store was that cheap.
John on
I must say I am surprised that people find $ 300.00/week too much ! We spend $ 350.00 for a family of four (2 adults and 2 teenage boys). We all eat breakfast at home, I make lunches for everyone to take and we eat dinner at home. We eat out once every 2 weeks and it is not part of that $350.00/week. We buy no alcohol or pop or fancy anything. Milk, yogourt, fresh fruits and veggies and good cuts of meat are expensive.
Michelle on
You should price compare all the Loblaws and SuperStores as they are the same company… You will find that they ‘price zone’ and will charge the person living in Toronto more than living up in Aurora, Newmarket, Barrie. I have found huge differences from a store in Toronto to that in Aurora and it was appalling to say the least. You will probably get more out of your budget for the week if you have time to compare or be just a smart shopper.
Leslie on
I applaud your effort at cost reduction, but I must agree with some other posters… that menu is not something I can even THINK about trying. I have too many food allergies to even think about buying the food on your menu. What I thought I would be reading was how easy it is to purchase in bulk and freeze your own home-made meals. How when you make soup – add lots of cheaper chunky vegetables instead of more meat or expensive broth! Purchase items on sale and have a cooking-day, make more trays of lasagna with the same amount of meat or cheese – just stretch it out – add more liquid to the sauce and 2 extra eggs to the ricotta and make 4 trays instead of two – bake and freeze.
Real people, with real budgets, that live real lives need REAL solutions of HEARTY meals and snacks.
Thanks though for a great conversation starter!
Tracey on
Now that is a good tip! If you have anymore I think a lot of us would love to hear them!!
Pamela on
Thank you :)
I was raised by older parents that remember their parents complaining about the depression, so cost saving and storing food for later have been bred into me. You can also grate carrots into meatloaf to double the end product. cauliflower takes on the taste of anything it is cooked with so I use THAT in my lasagna as a filler. Cut the meat to half in cabbage rolls and add more rice and chunky tomatoes to puff up the rolls.
Most of these things are just a poor person’s way of eating, but in this economy alot of us will be just that – poor.
Tracey on
My wife and I spend around $220 a week on groceries (not including wine or take-out). Quite frankly, it’s for convenience as coming home between 6 and 7 every night doesn’t leave us much time (or energy) to cook good old fashioned meals. Weekends we do something special like a good roast or similar that we can sit and enjoy. I applaud their efforts and success but do wonder how long they will stick with this.
Max J on
we are a family of 4, 2 teenagers, 2 adults, 3 dogs 2 cats, We dont eat out ever unless somone treats us, I spend $ 300.00 every two weeks on groceries,” shampoo, deoderant, milk, potatoes, bread, cereal, bar soap.. and laundry soap. are things that have to be re-stocked, before the two weeks is up. I do buy bulk meat /chicken , pork roast, salades at cosco, pasta at and sauce at no frills or basics/ fruit at the same. we just start running out the weekend before my pay, we rarly buy goodies, cant afford it,due to mass amounts of bills, but we dont starve, tough times i borrow $ 20.00 from dear old ma
sue on
Woah! 300$ for 2 people! My wife and two kids….we spend about 250$ a week…that’s still quite a bit. We’re trying to spend less and cook less because we’re always stuck with leftovers that have to be thrown out after awhile.
John on
OMG $300/week? It was time for a reality check! Most of us need one.
Now if we could only convince every Tom-Dick-and-Harry earning minimum wage that they are NOT entitled to a 3000 sqft house with the latest SUV’s in the driveway and a large flatscreen TV.
Mat on
I can definately relate to some of the comments here…..but dont knock some of the other ideas because they are not what you expect. It really does pay to be creative and try new things, including seal meat from a friend if you can get it! As for the comment made by c vail….you can bet your last buck that if he/she had the choice between freshly cooked veggies and marrow bones as opposed to surfing a dumpster they would be happy enough to have a suck on that bone! 300 bucks a week shows no regard for your money, I suspect this must include eating out or order in. Lots of extras here that can be shaved off the budget, obviously not concerned with economical meals.
Jay on
Ah, how I would love to spend 50/week on groceries.
I’m lucky if I spend less than 30/day for ONE PERSON in Nunavut.
But when 4L of milk costs $14, what are you going to do. Really?
http://www.cbc.ca/spark/2008/11/contest-how-much-did-that-cost-at-the-northern/
Jackie S. Quire on
i thought you could always go hunt some seals and polar bears :)
RO on
I assume that was just a poor attempt at humour, as your comment comes acrooss EXTREMELY inappropriate?? Maybe you should just stick to comments about the subject of discussion… just a thought.
pontiac girl on
Good one!
Matt on
WOW! $14 for 4 litres. I thought $4 in Alberta was expensive. How do you do it up North?
Tracy Hyatt on
Frankly, it’s not easy.
There is a foodmail program available… where you order groceries from a select store in Winnipeg who will ship them up once a week … and the shipping is subsidized (though still pricey at times… last time I bought 300 dollars worth of groceries and the shipping was 80 of that). Though planes have been canceled (mechanical) already twice this week, which means the order I made last Friday is already 2 days late. Mmmm… rotten veggies.
But not all food is covered… only nutritional food (which seems subjective. You can order frozen pizza but not cranberry juice). And buying a week’s worth of groceries for one person one week at a time is tricky.
Often you just end up at the Northern buying 10 lbs of potatoes for 20 bucks because you forgot. And that adds up too.
Jackie S. Quire on
Give me a break…sardines?…marrow?…..i would rather surf thru a dumpster!
c vail on
What NORMAL person eats that crap?
$300 is just plain ludicrous.
I personally don’t have time in the morning to blend cilantro and parsley, let alone cook a full hot breakfast. Muffin and a banana as I walk out the door.
Give me some real tips, something I don’t already know….what a waste of time…
brews333 on
I can’t believe the number of people who think that this challenge is absurd. I do agree that some of their food choices are strange, but I do agree with the concept. I’m sure many of us are fortunate to have a job today but who knows if we’ll have one next month. What will we eat then? Maybe then, we will reconsider taking that extra 30 minutes in the morning to make a cheap breakfast.
Me and two friends in Edmonton have challenged our selves to eat on $80 for the month of February and follow the Canada Food Guide. Google “The Working Poor Diet” to read our daily posts.
Tracy Hyatt on
How did that go? Did you manage to stay within your budget?
Lilian P on
yeah I think I can actually challenge you people and make other receipes for meals at lesser than 50 nux as well as enough to feel a whole family. For starters I can try to learn to make flour tortillas with beans made from scratch( not from the can) as well as rice and maybe buy a whole bag of chicken from sams or walmart. Walmart usually has some good sales though. The chickpea stew sounds promising though.
cindypepper09 on
$300??? I don’t even spend $100 a MONTH on food!!! I think I spend maybe $75 for the month, its called dollar-days at No Fills!!!
Erika on
I think that the $300.00 a month food tab probably includes a wine and alcohol. We are a family of 4 and don’t spend $300.00 on food per month. We do the dry legumes though. They are healthier and it makes several meals for a $1.00
Miranda on
Miranda…they spent $300 A WEEK, not a month!
Even more preposterous…
Mat on
There is no WAY that this couple will eat like this every week. The food is way too obscure! And it’s obvious there are no children in the picture… Yes we can cut back: buy meat that’s been reduced and freeze it, shop at No Frills dollar days and stock up, use coupons, watch the flyers for the best bargains, trade in your AirMiles for gift certificates (we did!). It can be done.
gstock on
Getting my 4 year old to eat sardines is rediculous! I agree with brew 333, give us some recipes that normal people with children can use!!
Tomatoe fondue, give me a break!!
Shawn on
If you cook up a big pot of oatmeal you can dine on it for days. Just refridgerate it.
$300 a week.? I feed 4 people for a month on that.And… much of it is certified organic.
Oemissions on
wow 300 per week! I spend 80 for 3 of us and I still think we can cut corners
Laura on
He did not specifically say $300 a week on groceries. Could be going out to eat a lot.
Don on
I think it comes down to buying food as close to it’s natural state as possible, and learning to enjoy cheaper cuts of meat/veg (you can get a pack of chicken drumsticks for less than $2.50 – just use some shake and bake, roast nice and hot, and it tastes great!) – or roast a whole chicken, throw in some carrots and sweet potatoes…and I have to believe that whole food is better for you than anything processed.
J on
Yes I agree with you J. However as I discovered on the Working Poor Diet that were are doing in Edmonton (Google it), I often felt that the cheaper cuts of meat were a waste of money. Too fatty and not satisfying. Superstore in Alberta, I think its called Loblaws in Ontario, often has meat at 50% off if you go first think in the morning. I bought ground beef and a utility chicken and managed to get by very well for the entire month. 24 hours to go until we are finished.
Tracy Hyatt on
It’s very inspiring. For myself, I always grocery shop when I’m hungry, and wind up with stuff I just don’t need. I’d love to save on food.
Fasting is always an option too… :)
Rational νεόφυτος on
Personally I think that most of the recipes sound good (except maybe the marrow!), and the reason they sound so strange is that they are coming from professional chefs. If you’ve ever watched any Food Network shows you’ll notice that they can be pretty creative a lot of the time (for example Iron Chef), and I think this couple probably ate unique things on a regular basis. I would be willing to make a few of these things, though granted my kids would not eat them!! We found the best way to save money on groceries was to go semi-vegetarian, basically no beef or pork, just chicken twice a week and the occasional seafood. A box of frozen chicken breasts is about $30 and that will last the whole month for the 5 of us. $10 worth of fish will last 2 months. Our favourite cheap meal is black beans and rice, and it’s super easy to make too. This couple was just trying to show you that you can be creative and thrifty, there’s no need to jump down their throats like so many of you have.
Lana on
How do we get the recipes?
Elizabeth on
i was a full time student and worked part time. Here's a tip, rice, dried beans, and lentils cost next to nothing when you figure out the cost per meal. Add fresh fruits, veges, eggs, and the occasional fresh meat and $50 a week can be done. Oatmeal is cheap and easy, but like someone else commented there is nothing difficult about making crepes, biscuits, or pancakes from scratch. Stick to the basics and learn to cook, its amazing how much you save when you buy nothing that comes in a box or can, is processed, or junk. You'll be much healthier for it also.
Irene on
hey there's a brit who eat pop (not his own of course as this would be too gross!)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7i5AHGlKeoM&fe…
check it out…now that's economical
mika on
I live by Toronto, and I spend $60/week for a family of 3 (2 adults, 1 child). I allow up to $100 per month on stock up for fresh/frozen meats. If you really want some treats, bake your own – you know what's in it and it goes a lot further. Same goes for snacks for school and work….bake 'em and stock up on fruits and veggies. Fruits and veggies are actually very cheap compared to everything else. You can get 5/6 bananas and a bag of carrots for the price of one box of crappy snacks. Pay attention to specials and meal plan. If you did the math, we spend $340 per month tops.
Sarah on
WHY do they keep reprinting this apalling article? Yes, the subject matter is important, but a chimpanzee could perform a more successful experiment and report on the results. Where do you find these people?
jeantoronto on
My husband and I make a shopping list from the weekly sales flyers for the stores in our area and I plan out our meals over the next couple of weeks. We buy alot in bulk and freeze our meats, chickens, and some veggies. A few cookbooks and spending time preparing your meals from scratch goes a long way, something alot of people have gotten away from. They buy frozen meals or meals already prepared why?? Your paying double what it would cost you to do it at home. We eat very well on $100 a week in groceries, sometimes its less. We spend time in the kitchen together talking about our day while helping each other prepare meals. I make our breads, rolls, buns here at home, a three pack of yeast here is $1 we make our own pizza dough and we grow our own vegetables here in the summer. iWe can make very delicious meals in less than 30 mins, It's called take the time to shop around and you can safe alot of money I would starve to death on the meals they are preparing!
Kit on
For god's sake people: never have a meal without protein in it! The evidence for this small diet change is overwhelming! If you have a pure-carb breakfast, you'll be hungry for the rest of the day. You'll also likely be tired. It's not that hard to do, and it will make a huge difference – try it for a few weeks.
JoeC on
Seriously? What were these people eating before hand? $300 a week is our take home pay. My fiance and I can get along on $40 per week for fast and easy food, and that includes the occasional take out! (we just eat it for breakfast because it's cheaper). For instance, I got 2 whole boneless haddock filets for $4. You only really need half of one filet for a nice meal for yourself. I steamed them along with some veggies and served it over rice. less then $5 total, we didn't feel the need to eat again for at least 8 hours, and it only took maybe 10 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook.
One important thing… organic is not worth the price!
Aylsa on
What absolute clueless nonsense. Obviously written by somebody who does not live in the real world and that have more money than brains. If you know how to budget you can live on less than fifty dollars a week without even trying and that includes fresh veggies, meat dishes and cheese on occassion.
John on
It's always fun to try to be cheaper. But I have a hard time believing that these are the costs of the meals. What about the food you pulled from the pantry? And the herbs, etc. If someone was starting from scratch, these meals would have coast more than 50$. Plus, where's the fruit? And tea/coffee? Desert? Snacks? And it would be interesting to see someone with dietary restrictions attempt to do this. People seem to think 2.50 for a loaf of bread is a bit much. Try 6.95 for a frozen loaf of wheat/dairy/gluten free bread.
Nevertheless, it's important to try and be healthy and cheap since cheapness is what oftentimes makes unhealthy food so popular.
Em. on
marrow bones are good, usually have it in soup though. Other cheap meats include tongue, kidney, liver, stomach, tripe if you[re game, there also intestines and lungs. Grew up with the stuff my family's asian, my parents had it as children so they just fed us with the stuff too.
The funny thing is, this type of meat (including marrow), in western societies, was once considered food of the wealthy. Look up French panfried kidneys, English blood pudding, sweetbread (pancreas). And is so rich and high in cholesterol, it caused a number of ailments such as gout.
wendy on
Chow Mein! They sell it @ food basics for $1.39 per package of noodles, regular price – on sale for 99 cents from time to time. One package makes noodles for at least half a dozen man-sized meals. Add a head or two of broccoli, some reduced or frozen meat (frozen salmon fillets are fun for that), some store-brand soya sauce, Y&Y brand sweet chili sauce & some store-brand honey garlic sauce & you're eating well for less than a dollar a meal, if you calculate fractions of sauces.
Couscous is also fun, but not a favourite of my wife's. Dirt cheap if you go store brand, though.
Also, rice! I bought an 8kg bag of Dainty white rice for 6 bucks last month. Rice cooker was good Xmas present.
Jan Vandebong on
WOW, I can make enough macoroni and cheese to feed my whole family plus my daughters boy freind and still have left overs for just under 20 dollars. Our grocery bill runs us 100 to 120 dollars a week for a family of three. These people need to learn to budget their food bill by taking advantage of the weekly flyers for the stores they shop at and should look for food coupons, and shop for whats on sale, her everything helps.
Wil on
I think this is crazy, I feed a family of 5 on about $160 – $180 every two weeks. We have a monthly budget of $500 for food but If I watch for sales I can usally save $100. We eat good healthy food with a few treats for the kids. I buy in bulk & when canned stuff is on sale I buy three or four so we have it when its not on sale. The biggest thing is stay out of the store only shop every 2 weeks if you can,
Guest on
Go vegetarian – meat is expensive, especially compared to legumes.
susan on
I don't think that anyone argues whether you can survive on 50 bucks a week, the question is would you want to? I have friends who eat out twice daily, it is a lifestyle choice for them and not a budgetary one.
lethbridge realtor on
Pingback: How to eat well on $90 a week or $360 Canadian a month – La Femme Ottawa