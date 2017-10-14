 Harvey Weinstein ousted from motion picture academy - Macleans.ca
  1

Harvey Weinstein ousted from motion picture academy

The Academy says it is sending a message that ‘sexually predatory behaviour’ in the film industry is over
(Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images For TWC)

LOS ANGELES — Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revoked by its board.

The decision was reached Saturday in an emergency session. It comes after recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein going back decades. The move by the Academy is virtually unprecedented.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein and the theatre of victim blaming

The Academy is the world’s top movie organization and is home to the Oscars.

In a brief statement, the Academy said it sends a message that “sexually predatory behaviour” in the film industry is over.

Weinstein was ousted a week ago from The Weinstein Co., the movie and TV production company he co-founded and which now is struggling to survive this scandal.

He has denied the accusations.

Filed under:

  1. Old rich white men will not want to make/produce movies anymore. They will just move on to Silicon Valley, and Washington and Wall Street where it is still acceptable.

