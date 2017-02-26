Is ‘La La Land’ really the Oscars villain?

Watching the Oscars tonight, I’ll be rooting for “Moonlight” over “La La Land.” But in what has turned out to be a David & Goliath culture war in the contest for Best Picture, I’m alarmed by all the ideological venom that is being directed at “La La Land”. A recent Guardian piece, for example, claimed its expected Oscar victory would be a “disaster” for Hollywood. Really?

Stigmatized by success, “La La Land” has been cast as a flashy villain in a Hollywood pageant that’s become painfully partisan — as if this stylish confection of song, dance and thwarted romance represents everything that’s wrong with America. Hey, It’s only a movie. And only a musical at that.

Personally, I loved “La La Land” — the joy of watching it — which I don’t want to revise, and feel no need to defend or apologize for. I can appreciate why others are allergic to it or bored by it. It’s not for everyone. But the level of political vitriol levelled against it seems unwarranted, and disturbing.

“La La Land” is a showbiz fable about a romance between a couple of ambitious, frustrated artists. It’s also a miraculous triumph by a young filmmaker whose valiant struggle to make the damn film has more of a fairy-tale ending than the movie itself. In an effort to amp up “La La Land”‘s David-Goliath duel with “Moonlight,” some critics have targeted the film’s racial complexion, complaining that it whitewashes the black roots of jazz by presenting a white hero (Ryan Gosling) as a noble jazz purist while his black musician friend (John Legend) has scored success via commercial compromise. But would flipping their roles be more interesting or “correct”? In fact, Legend’s character gains the cultural high ground in a juicy scene where he puts the Gosling’s character in his place with a smart, stinging reprimand.

The Guardian piece also accused its characters of narcissism, as if they were somehow retroactively infected by Trump’s pathology.

Anyway, enough of defending the film, which I said I wouldn’t do. I just get nervous when, in a time of political crisis, there’s a righteous rush to scapegoat easy artistic targets. An escapist showbiz fantasy like “La La Land” is not the enemy. As for my original thoughts about the movie, here’s what I wrote before it became blessed, and cursed, by its 14 Oscar nominations.