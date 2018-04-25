Netflix Canada: What’s coming (and going) in May 2018

Hi, hello, it’s time to carefully plan next month’s binge-watching schedule and honestly? Our Netflix Canada options are looking very promising for May.

From wayback playbacks (’90s classic My Girl and early 2000s dance flick Honey) to the ultimate in guilty pleasure TV (the new Netflix originals remake of Dynasty… and Pup Star, obviously) to comedy gems from Tig Notaro, Hari Kondabolu and John Mulaney, there’s plenty to add to your must-watch list.

Here’s your complete breakdown of all the movies and TV shows coming (like brand-new eps of Dear White People) and going (Mean Girls!!!) on Netflix Canada in May 2018.

May 1:

27: Gone Too Soon

Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison all died at the age of 27 between 1969 and 1971. Unseen footage and interviews with medical experts, music critics and people who knew the famous artists who all coincidentally died at the age of 27.

28 Days

Synopsis: After her drunken antics result in property damage, an alcoholic journalist enters rehab—and soon meets a fellow resident who changes her outlook.

47 Ronin

Synopsis: This action-adventure follows the exploits of 47 samurai warriors who plot to exact revenge on a court official responsible for their master’s death.

The Angry Birds Movie

Synopsis: Sentenced to anger management class, grumpy Red becomes a hero who trains his fellow birds to unleash their inner fury when pigs invade their island.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Synopsis: When Dracula heads to London in search of a woman who looks like his long-dead wife, vampire hunter Dr. Van Helsing sets out to end the madness.

Coffee For All

Synopsis: In Naples, Buenos Aires and New York, people reflect on the Neapolitan tradition of “suspended coffee” and how it changed their lives.

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin

Synopsis: In 1940s Greece, a doctor is forced to share his house with an Italian soldier who has eyes for the doctor’s beautiful and strong-willed daughter.

The Carter Effect

Synopsis: Featuring eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, this documentary takes an in-depth look at his impact on pop culture and the Canadian basketball scene.

CIA: Comrade in America

Synopsis: A young man in Kerala has two weeks to stop the woman he loves from a fixed marriage in the U.S., but he doesn’t have the papers to get there.

Darc

Synopsis: To bring down a global human trafficking ring, an Interpol agent recruits the help of a brutal criminal with inside knowledge of the yakuza.

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Synopsis: After watching a hit man commit murder, an estranged couple enters the Witness Protection Program—which means they must leave New York City and make a new life in Wyoming.

Dragonfly

Synopsis: After his wife is killed while performing relief work in Central America, a doctor’s patients begin delivering messages from her from the afterlife.

Duck Butter

Synopsis: Wary of dishonesty in relationships, two young women embark on a 24-hour experiment on intimacy, but their romance flounders as the clock winds down.

Erin Brockovich

Synopsis: Julia Roberts earned an Oscar in this emotional drama for her portrayal of a twice-divorced mother who sees an injustice and takes on the bad guys.

Food On The Go

Synopsis: Epicureans and experts trace the migration of Italian cuisine and its evolution in the Americas, delving into ideas of origin, diaspora and heritage.

Friends with Money

Synopsis: As four Los Angeles friends—three married, one single—move from one group event to the next, financial difference begins to take its toll.

Honey

Synopsis: A tough, sexy dancer from the inner city becomes a successful music video choreographer, but her career is threatened when her mentor blackmails her.

Honey 2

Synopsis: Determined to prove herself as a street dancer, Maria heads from juvie to a Bronx rec centre, where she’s introduced to her dance idol, Honey Daniels.

How High

Synopsis: Two potheads smoke some brain-enhancing weed and, to their surprise, score high enough on entrance exams to get scholarships at Harvard.

iZombie: Season 4

Synopsis: A medical student-turned-zombie tries to retain her humanity by eating brains at the morgue and finds she has an uncanny new gift for solving crimes.

Jeepers Creepers 3

Synopsis: While an overmatched sheriff’s task force pursues the Creeper, the mother of one of his victims has a vision of what must be done to stop the terror.

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: John Mulaney relays stories from his childhood and SNL, eviscerates the value of college and laments getting older in this electric comedy special.

Life

Synopsis: After a small-time hustler picks the pocket of a gambling bank teller, the two men are framed and must endure each other’s presence in the same jail.

My Girl

Synopsis: This coming-of-age charmer follows a summer in the life of an 11-year-old girl who learns about love and loss as she grapples with profound changes.

My Perfect Romance

Synopsis: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a program developer pitches a revolutionary dating algorithm to her new CEO, who volunteers them as guinea pigs.

The Other Boleyn Girl

Synopsis: Ambitious Boleyn sisters Anne and Mary compete for the heart of powerful but intemperate King Henry VII in this opulent historical drama.

Patch Adams

Synopsis: After spending time in a mental institution, a man decides to become a doctor, hypothesizing that humour will improve patients’ quality of life.

Pilgrimage

Synopsis: In 13th-century Ireland, a motley group of monks takes on a perilous mission to deliver a precious ancient relic to Rome.

PJ Masks, Season 1

Synopsis: Three 6-year-old kids who live normal lives during the day become superheroes at night, fighting crime as a team known as PJ Masks.

Please Give

Synopsis: Life gets knotty when Alex and Kate develop a relationship with the granddaughters of the elderly woman who lives in the apartment next door.

Pocoyo & Cars

Synopsis: Pocoyo gears up for exciting car races and learns that friends, teamwork and imagination are what matter the most.

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Synopsis: Acrobatic aliens arrive on spaceships and perform for everyone, but when angry aliens arrive as well, Pocoyo and his friends must now put on a show.

Pocoyo Carnival

Synopsis: To celebrate the carnival, everyone learns to dance to different music. Plus, Pocoyo’s friends surprise him with something delicious.

Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween

Synopsis: Pocoyo and his friend have a costume contest to celebrate Halloween and learn new things about planets and stars in space.

Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies

Pocoyo finds a special toy and plays new games with his friends, then they’re spooked by a scary box and try to find out who’s inside

Pocoyo Special Sports

Synopsis: Everyone is getting excited for the games. Pocoyo plays baseball and golf, and races with his friends. Ready, set, go!

Seven Years in Tibet

Synopsis: During World War II, an escaped POW makes his way to Tibet, where he meets the Dalai Lama, whose friendship ultimately transforms his outlook on life.

Sometimes (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Seven strangers anxiously waiting for their HIV test results decide to bribe the clinic receptionist to get them early, learning one is positive.

Stephanie

Synopsis: A menacing, unseen force stalks a young girl living by herself in a suburban house, where she’s surrounded by reminders of her once-happy family.

The Thirteenth Floor

Synopsis: In director Josef Rusnak’s mind-bending sci-fi thriller, a murder mystery unravels in a virtual reality that recreates 1930s-era Los Angeles.

May 2:

The 100, Season 5

Synopsis: One hundred young exiles from a dying space station are sent to Earth 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse to test if the planet is now inhabitable.

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes on Wednesdays)

Synopsis: The life of typical teen Clary Fray is upended when she learns that she’s part of a race of demon-hunting humans who have the blood of angels.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, Season 1

Synopsis: Award-winning architect Piers Taylor and actress/property enthusiast Caroline Quentin travel the world to tour unconventional homes in extreme places.

May 3:

Riverdale, Season 2 (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes on Thursdays)

Synopsis: While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery.

Star, Season 2 (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes on Thursdays)

Synopsis: Two half-sisters raised in foster care and a young songwriter who’s hiding her celebrity parentage join forces in Atlanta to chase dreams of music stardom.

May 4:

Anon (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In a future where technology has rendered privacy obsolete, a detective investigates a serial assassin who has been deleted from all visual records.

A Little Help with Carol Burnett (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In this original unscripted series starring comedy legend Carol Burnett, kids dish out advice to celebrities and everyday people in front of a live audience.

Busted!, Season 1 (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes on Fridays)

Synopsis: Suspense, surprises and fun abound in this Korean variety game show featuring big personalities and even bigger mysteries in every episode.

Dear White People: Volume 2, (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Students of colour navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that’s not nearly as “post-racial” as it thinks.

End Game (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, End Game is an intimate vérité style documentary short that follows visionary medical practitioners who are working on the cutting edge of life and death—and dedicated to changing our thinking about both.

The Exception

Synopsis: A German soldier tries to determine if the Dutch resistance has planted a spy to infiltrate the home of Kaiser Wilhelm in Holland during the onset of World War II, but falls for a young Jewish Dutch woman during his investigation.

Forgive Us Our Debts (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Threatened by creditors, a newly unemployed man agrees to work for a debt collector, but soon discovers his deal with the devil has unexpected costs.

Kong: King of the Apes, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Lukas and friends explore a lost world full of prehistoric beasts, uncover clues to Kong’s past and race to stop a robot uprising led by Botila.

Manhunt (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A Chinese pharmaceutical lawyer framed for a vile crime teams up with a sharp-witted Japanese detective to stop a dangerous corporate plot.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Tina Fey opens up about her family, the changing culture at SNL and the one moment she wishes she could take back. Plus, blues icon Buddy Guy.

The Rain, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Six years after a brutal virus wipes out most of Scandinavia’s population, two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety—and answers.

May 5:

Dynasty, Season 1 (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes on Saturdays)

Synopsis: The Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune—and their children—in this updated reboot of the classic prime-time soap.

Pup Star: World Tour

Synopsis: Talented pooches from around the world compete to be the next Pup Star, but behind-the-scenes schemes threaten to ruin the fun.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes on May 6 and May 13)

Synopsis: Trending news, pop culture, social media, original sketches and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show.

May 7:

Danny Collins

Synopsis: A hard-living rocker at the end of his career revisits his artistic roots after finding a 40-year-old letter from John Lennon.

Mike Tyson Mysteries, Season 3 (weekly episodes on Mondays)

Synopsis: Mike Tyson, his adopted Korean daughter and a pigeon who was once a man team up to solve mysteries in this animated comedy series for adults.

May 8:

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Hari Kondabolu breaks down identity politics, celebrity encounters, his mango obsession and more in a stand-up set full of unexpected twists.

May 11:

Bill Nye Saves the World, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Bill and his guests explore the future of food, the science of addiction and more in a new set of episodes of the Emmy-nominated series.

Central Intelligence

Synopsis: After he reconnects with an awkward pal from high school through Facebook, a mild-mannered accountant is lured into the world of international espionage.

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This docuseries investigates the true story of a pizza delivery man who robbed a bank, then was killed by a bomb fastened around his neck.

The Kissing Booth (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

Spirit Riding Free, Season 5 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In a small Western town, spunky ex-city girl Lucky forms a tight bond with wild horse Spirit while having adventures with best pals Pru and Abigail. Inspired by the Oscar-nominated film, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Who Was? Show, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A live-action sketch comedy show for kids starring the greatest names in history. Based on the best-selling book series.

May 13:

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Pregnant again, Ali Wong returns in her second original stand-up comedy special and gets real on why having kids is not all it’s cracked up to be.

May 14:

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Synopsis: An unassuming 60-year-old woman takes a self-help seminar after her mother’s death, and is inspired to be more open and pursue a decades-younger co-worker.

May 15:

Brain Games, Season 2

Synopsis: This interactive series uses games, illusions and experiments to illustrate how our brains manufacture our reality and often play tricks on us.

Call the Midwife, Series 7

Synopsis: This period drama set in impoverished East London in the 1950s follows a newly qualified midwife and her colleagues at a nursing convent.

Disaster Earth, Season 1

Synopsis: Using real footage and geographical representations, this series offers a literal window into the center of Earth, where likely natural disasters churn.

Doomsday Preppers, Season 1

Synopsis: This series highlights a diverse group of survivalists as they prepare for various catastrophic scenarios that could cause civilization to collapse.

How Big Can It Get, Season 1

Synopsis: Experts explore the possibility that the most menacing apex predators, such as saltwater crocodiles, can get even larger than previously imagined.

Inside Cocaine Wars, Season 1

Synopsis: Intrepid DEA agents pursue vicious and wildly drug traffickers, from Colombia to the Caribbean, in a deadly fight to stop cocaine from reaching America.

May 16:

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits

Synopsis: Forced to assist her cruel stepmother and stepsisters at a “Cinderella” audition, teen Tessa secretly wins the role and tries to conceal her success.

May 17:

The Little Prince

Synopsis: A little girl lives in a very grown-up world with her mother, who tries to prepare her for it. Her neighbor, the Aviator, introduces the girl to an extraordinary world where anything is possible, the world of the Little Prince

May 18:

Cargo (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature.

Catching Feelings (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A Johannesburg professor and his journalist wife find their relationship tested in new ways when a famous, hard-partying writer enters their lives.

The Foreigner

Synopsis: A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities.

The Legend of Tarzan

Synopsis: After some time living in civilized 19th-century London, the ape-raised Tarzan returns to wild Congo and faces off against abominable colonialists.

May 19:

Beatriz at Dinner

Synopsis: A holistic medicine practitioner attends a wealthy client’s dinner party after her car breaks down.

May 21:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 5

Synopsis: Jake Peralta, an immature but talented NYPD detective in Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct, comes into immediate conflict with his new commanding officer, the serious and stern Captain Ray Holt.

Money Monster

Synopsis: Financial TV host Lee Gates and his producer Patty are put in an extreme situation when an irate investor takes them and their crew as hostage.

May 22:

Men on a Mission: 2018

Synopsis: Male celebs play make-believe as high schoolers, welcoming star transfer students every week and engaging in battles of witty humor and slapstick.

Mob Psycho 100, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: There’s an organization gathering “espers” (people with psychic powers) for a nefarious purpose. Powerful psychic Mob, however, is just trying to be the protagonist of his own life.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 2 (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: As Shion and Tsubasa grow closer day by day, Ami and Takayuki’s relationship grows complicated, and new housemates join the group.

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Comedian Tig Notaro unleashes her inner prankster in a playful stand-up special packed with funny anecdotes, parenting confessions and more.

May 23:

Explained (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes on Wednesdays)

Synopsis: This series spotlights topical and timely issues that impact our lives — from the gender wage gap to geopolitical politics.

May 24:

Fauda, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Doron teams up with his old undercover unit when a militant who has targeted him for revenge also launches a more ambitious covert plan.

May 25:

24 Hours to Live

Synopsis: An assassin seeks redemption after being given a second chance at life.

Ibiza (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When Harper’s two best friends tag along on her work trip to Barcelona, they ditch work and fly to Ibiza for Harper, who against her better judgement, falls for a hot DJ.

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for musical sketches and conversations about their legendary lives in show business and stand-up.

The Toys That Made Us, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The new season features Star Trek, Transformers, LEGO and Hello Kitty.

Trollhunters, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The fate of both trolls and humans hangs in the balance as the final chapter begins. Will Gunmar succeed in shrouding the world in darkness?

May 26:

Sara’s Notebook (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A woman embarks on a harrowing search for her missing sister that brings her into the depths of the treacherous, war-torn Congolese jungle.

May 27:

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes on Sundays)

Synopsis: Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on “The Daily Show” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

May 28:

Mother!

Synopsis: A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.

May 29:

Coco

Synopsis: Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.

May 30:

Animal Kingdom, Season 2

Synopsis: When his mother dies, Joshua “J” Cody moves to his estranged grandmother’s seaside house, where he becomes entangled in the family’s life of crime.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Kimmy gets a job at a tech startup, Titus pretends to have a TV show to impress Mikey, and Jacqueline starts a talent agency.

May 31:

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The groundbreaking radio personality takes the stage in the latest installment of Letterman’s in-depth, wide-ranging interview series.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in April:

May 1:

Collateral

Cool Runnings

In the Heart of the Sea

Mean Girls

May 2:

Billy Madison

Planes

Tangled

May 4:

Old School

May 7:

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Seasons 1 – 6