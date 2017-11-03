Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Presenting our Gord Downie special commemorative issue - Macleans.ca
Gord Downie was many things: showman, poet, friend, musician, advocate for Indigenous issues and proud Canadian. Throughout the Tragically Hip’s three-decade career, Maclean’s tracked the band’s journey. We’ve created a special commemorative issue that is a collection of our best work, plus new pieces written to celebrate his uniquely inspiring life.
The issue’s 20-plus stories include Michael Barclay’s inside story of the rock ‘n’ roll life of a Canadian iconoclast; tributes from fellow Canadians, including Dave Bidini, Sarah Harmer, Joel Plaskett, Jim Cuddy and Ron MacLean; tales from Hip tours going back decades; insight into his work to advocate for reconciliation; and so much more.
You can find the issue on newsstands across Canada, including at Costco, Walmart and Shoppers Drug Mart locations.
We also have a limited number of issues for sale online. Purchase your own copy here while supplies last.