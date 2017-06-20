Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Refugees learn to curl for the first time - Macleans.ca
“It’s like their first steps in their new life here.” Refugees learn to play one of Canada’s beloved winter sports at Toronto’s Royal Canadian Curling Club, and reflect on how these initiatives have helped them settle in their new country.
