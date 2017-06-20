“It’s like their first steps in their new life here.” Refugees learn to play one of Canada’s beloved winter sports at Toronto’s Royal Canadian Curling Club, and reflect on how these initiatives have helped them settle in their new country.

Refugees learn to curl for the first time

