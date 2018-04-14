The fraught case of the National Gallery’s plan to sell a Chagall painting

The saga of the National Gallery of Canada’s plan to sell an easy-to-like painting by Marc Chagall—a luminous 1929 canvas by the Russian-French artist called “The Eiffel Tower”—started out as a fun mystery story, but quickly turned into a fraught case study on deep questions about how museums build and manage their collections.

The mystery began when news broke that the federal art institution had put the Chagall on the block at Christie’s in New York for next month, expecting it to go for $8 million to 13 million. NGC director Marc Mayer explained that he needed all that money to buy a single artwork of greater significance to Canada, and one which, he said, was in imminent danger of being sold out of the country.

But Mayer wouldn’t even hint at the prize he planned to acquire. Naturally, journalists started asking around. Reports soon revealed that the work he’s most likely after is a dramatic 1780 painting of St. Jerome by the French master Jacques-Louis David, a neoclassical work owned for decades by the Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec, which is now evidently cash-strapped and eager to sell.

The mystery tentatively solved, controversy mounted. The Montréal Museum of Fine Arts and the Quebec City’s Musée de la civilisation jointly protested that they wanted to keep the David in their province. Perhaps the NGC would partner with them on the purchase and share St. Jerome? “If we can work together it will be a great symbolic gesture for Canadian heritage,” Nathalie Bondil, director general and chief curator of the Montreal museum told Maclean’s.

And, as tension between the NGC and the two Quebec museums broke out into the open, criticism of the decision to sell the Chagall in the first place—a nagging element in the story from the outset—also picked up. Bondil is shocked by the decision, referred to as “deaccessioning” in the jargon of galleries. “It’s very, very, very radical,” she says. “Our mission as curators is to keep and enrich the collections we receive from our predecessors.”

Mayer said the decision was not taken lightly, and was, in fact, a last resort. “We need some money fast,” he said in an interview with CBC’s The House. “And this is the last stop. We have tried everything else.” Still, criticism of the move echoed internationally. Alexander Herman, assistant director of a British-based educational organization called the Institute of Art and Law, wrote that Britain’s National Gallery wouldn’t be allowed to “sell any part of its collection on the open market,” and that Australia’s National Gallery would face more stringent rules than the NGC if it wanted to sell something off. Herman conceded that the NGC has internal policies to prevent selling treasures “willy-nilly,” but he added, “The only problem is that while the decision was being made, the public knew nothing about it.”

The NGC’s move will likely look less unusual on the U.S. gallery scene, where prestigious, privately endowed museums dominate, and tend to be somewhat less constrained about selling to buy than government-owned institutions. “I will say that from a practical point of view, most institutions don’t tend to have deep acquisition funds,” says Stephanie Barron, senior curator at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the biggest art museum in the western U.S. “So from time to time, many institutions do carefully deaccession works to raise funds for other acquisitions. The Museum of Modern Art does it, the Art Institute of Chicago does it, LACMA does it.”

Barron notes that deaccessioning has gotten some bad press when smaller institutions planned to sell works to top up operating budgets, “which is of course anathema to the professional associations of museums.” She cited the example of Venice’s mayor facing a fierce blowback recently when he mused about selling a Chagall and a Klimt to pay city debts.

Glenn Lowry, director of New York’s Museum of Modern Art since 1995, and before that director of Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario, calls himself an “outlier” among museum bosses in this debate. “I don’t believe you should deaccession to fund operating costs; I think that is a categoric mistake,” Lowry said in a interview early this year with In Other Words, an art market podcast and blog. “But I do believe that one should deaccession rigorously in order to either acquire more important works of art or build endowments to support programming.”

He went on to stress that a gallery’s priorities should be “to program intelligently and to have as few works of art in storage as possible.” That second point about vast troves of art languishing in the high-tech storage facilities, which amount to the basements and attics of galleries, can be the most surprising aspect of this whole controversy for casual gallery-goers trying to make sense of it all.

Many readers were no doubt perplexed to learn that the NGC has not often displayed “Eiffel Tower” in recent years, preferring instead to show its other Chagall oil painting, “Memories of Childhood,” a 1924 canvas featuring a large, white goat. That’s a curatorial call. But why not let visitors to the glass-and-granite landmark in Ottawa see both? The same question could be asked about thousands of paintings: The NGC has only enough precious wall space to show 3,000 to 4,000 works at any given time, a mere 5 to 7 per cent of its collection.

If the storage of untold thousands of works is a weird waste, as Lowry suggests, then part of the solution might be sharing works more often. That’s been a priority for Mayer at the NGC, which under his tenure has emphasized getting art out to a network of museums across the country. Where does deaccessioning fit it that strategy? And wouldn’t joining forces with the Quebec museums to buy David’s St. Jerome also make sense?

Answers from Mayer on at least some these far-reaching questions are expected in the next few days. He will also be under pressure to address some more immediate points. For starters, could the planned Chagall sale, set for mid-May, be postponed or even cancelled? And, if it is indeed the David he’s after, what does he say to Bondil’s claim that St. Jerome is in no danger of being sold to foreign buyers because that wouldn’t be allowed under Quebec’s Cultural Heritage Act?

In all this talk of buying and selling, wheeling and dealing, the paintings themselves can almost seem an afterthought. Yet there they are, reproduced to illustrate the news. “The Eiffel Tower” is the sort of Chagall that makes you smile, with its glowing sun, sleepy nude, and a jovial chicken with a fiddle tucked under its chin. The dramatic light and emotion of “St. Jerome” reminds us that David, who doesn’t have much of popular following these days, was strongly influenced by Caravaggio, who most certainly does.

Is it crass that we ponder these paintings now only because staggering dollar figures and insider intrigue swirls around them? Maybe. But at least this isn’t just another story about an anonymous buyer paying an absurd sum to put an object where ordinary art lovers will never glimpse it again. What’s being argued about is which great paintings everybody should have a chance to see, not only in the little photo beside a news story, but in a public gallery—and what it takes to have them hanging there.

