Donald Trump with his hair unravelling

Illustration by Sam Island

Donald Trump’s Final Chapter

Amid turbulence and turmoil in Washington, Canadian authors let their imaginations take flight: what would the last days of Donald Trump’s presidency look like?

The Art of the Memoir

By William Deverell

“I can’t imagine why he chose me, but here I am, in his opulent tropical oceanfront suite, asking myself: do I sell my soul or retreat with honour?”

The Butterfly Effect

By Kathryn Walsh Kuitenbrouwer

“That spring, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers drove right in and staked a claim and got to work cutting brush. Hell, there was no one to stop them, and anyway, it was just another patch of desert along the Rio Grande. It didn’t occur to them that it might be private property.”

The Final Days

By Terry Fallis

“It’s really not part of my job description, but no one else will do it. And there is a certain logic to it, I guess, given that I’m the one closest to him—physically, I mean. But I should earn even more danger pay than I already get for this little add-on to my duties.”

The Sun Was Eclipsed; It Was Total

By Eliza Robertson

“On the twenty-first day of the eighth month, on the King’s golf course at Mar-a-Lago, a white dimpled sphere crosses the green, its shadow dimming each knife of grass until slotting into the hole, a corona of sun flashing from the white cup as the ball wobbles.”

This is a living project, with more stories to come.