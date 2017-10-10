Here are 18 ads from when Sears Canada was booming in the 1970s

This week Sears Canada announced it had failed to find a buyer for the troubled retail chain and will seek court approval to liquidate its remaining assets. It’s an ignoble end to the company’s 65-year run.

As Sears Canada prepares to wind down, we went through the Maclean’s archives and found ads from the late 1970s when the chain’s fortunes were bright. Building on its successful catalogue business, the company opened its first Canadian store under the Sears banner in 1973, and had close to 60 stores across the country within three years.

Where ads include prices, we’ve noted below what that amount would be in today’s dollars after adjusting for inflation.

October 1975



(2017 dollars: $664 to $774)

October 1975



November 1975



(2017 dollars: $221)

March 1976



(2017 dollars: $243)

April 1976



(2017 dollars: $354)

May 1976



March 1977



March 1977



(2017 dollars: $458)

August 1977



February 1978



(2017 dollars:$386)

March 1978



May 1978

(2017 dollars: $175 to $245)

April 1978



April 1978



April 1978

May 1978



August 1979



September 1979

