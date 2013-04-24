Why the world’s best and brightest struggle to find jobs in Canada
Why do skilled immigrants often fare worse here than in the U.S. and U.K.?
For a time, Sanjay Mavinkurve and wife Samvita Padukone were held up as poster children for Canada’s open and flexible immigration system, long touted for the benefits it brings to both the country and its newcomers. When the couple married in 2008, Mavinkurve—born in India, raised in Saudi Arabia and trained at Harvard University—was living in Silicon Valley, where he led a team of engineers designing Google maps for mobile phones. Padukone was working in finance at Singapore’s largest investment bank. Mavinkurve’s temporary U.S. work visa didn’t allow his wife to work in the States. So Google arranged to transfer Mavinkurve to the company’s office in Toronto, where Padukone, with degrees in engineering and finance and experience in international banking, hoped to land a job.
Their story inspired a flurry of alarmist news coverage south of the border on how America’s overly bureaucratic immigration system was putting the country’s economic future at risk. Profiles in the Canadian media, meanwhile, pictured the young couple in the typical new immigrant pose: sitting on the couch of their threadbare downtown Toronto apartment, smiling beneath a Canadian flag.
In the end, their story turned out to be less a picture of the Canadian dream than an image of the ugly reality facing so many Canadian immigrants. Padukone struggled to find a job. Calls to employers went unreturned or recruiters told her she would need Canadian work experience to qualify. With extended family already living in Canada, the couple expected a slow start, but was shocked by how difficult life here turned out to be. “I was trying to deny these thoughts in my head that my wife wasn’t facing these issues,” says Mavinkurve. “But then I’d see the taxi drivers with the Ph.D.s and the ads on TV saying, ‘hire a skilled immigrant.’ ”
In late 2009, the couple packed up and moved to Seattle, where Padukone, finally armed with a U.S. work permit, landed the first job she applied for: at Amazon’s head office. Their short time living in Canada taught the couple a lot about what it’s like to immigrate to Canada and, says Mavinkurve, it’s “not what any Canadian wants to hear.” “Canada is, by and large, not friendly to immigrants,” he says.
Canada’s “points system,” the first such system in the world, was designed to build a multicultural society based on selecting those with the kinds of broad, transferable skills that would ensure them long-term economic success. But in recent decades it has had the opposite effect. Even as Canada has worked diligently to attract the world’s most educated workers, the country has witnessed a dramatic decline in the economic welfare of its most skilled immigrants. It’s a decline other countries—nations far less welcoming to highly skilled imimigrants than Canada—have managed to avoid.
In 1970, men who immigrated to Canada earned about 85 per cent of the wages of Canadian-born workers, rising to 92 per cent after a decade in the country. By the late 1990s, they earned just 60 per cent, rising to 78 per cent after 15 years, according to Statistics Canada studies. These days, university-educated newcomers earn an average of 67 per cent of their Canadian-born, university-educated counterparts.
That deterioration is even more severe since recent immigrants are far more educated and experienced than in previous generations. Between 2000 and 2007, nearly 80 per cent of skilled workers who immigrated to Canada had a university degree, compared to about 25 per cent for the Canadian-born population, reports Statistics Canada. By far the largest gap in wages between immigrants and Canadian-born workers was among those with university degrees. Nearly half of chronically poor immigrants living in Canada are those who have come as skilled workers.
The implications for the country are huge, given that Canada has one of the highest rates of immigration in the world and attracts far more skilled immigrants than most other Western countries. Economic migrants—those chosen because they’re thought to have the kinds of skills that can boost a country’s economy—represent roughly half of all Canadian immigrants, compared to around 16 per cent in the U.S. The declining economic welfare of immigrants is “a huge problem,” says Immigration Minister Jason Kenney. “It’s impossible to calculate the opportunity cost of productivity, the cost to our economy, represented by the unemployment and underemployment of immigrants.”
In contrast to the Canadian experience, immigrants to the U.S. have virtually closed the income gap with American-born workers. In 1980, U.S. immigrants earned about 80 per cent of American-born workers, a gap that was roughly the same in Canada. By 2011, U.S. immigrants earned 93 per cent of native-born workers, while foreign-born college graduates now out-earn their American counterparts.
During the last recession the unemployment rate for foreign-born university grads in Canada topped out at 8.4 per cent in 2010. (Among those who had lived in the country less than five years, it was more than 14 per cent.) By comparison, unemployment among foreign-born university graduates in the U.S. was 4.4 per cent. Even during the worst of the recession, the unemployment rate for Canadian-born university graduates hit a mere 3.5 per cent.
And it’s not just the U.S. that’s putting Canada to shame. In the U.K., skilled immigrants from every country except Bangladesh now out-earn locals and employment rates are roughly the same among British-born workers and immigrants. Australia overhauled its immigration system in the 1990s, giving preference to immigrants who would be most likely to land a job, and saw immigrant employment and earnings steadily improve. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), nearly 23 per cent of Canadian immigrants live in poverty compared to an OECD average of 17 per cent. Canada is also one of the worst at matching immigrants’ education to their jobs, ahead of only Estonia, Italy, Spain and Greece. Just 60 per cent of highly skilled Canadian immigrants were working in jobs that required highly skilled workers, compared to an OECD average of 71 per cent.
This immigration dilemma affects wages more broadly, too. Comparing economic impacts of immigration in Canada and the U.S., Harvard economist George Borjas and former Statistics Canada senior researcher Abdurrahman Aydemir found that Canada had admitted more university-educated workers than the economy actually needed, which drove down the wages of jobs requiring a university degree and drove up the wages for the kind of low-skilled jobs that didn’t even require a high school education. In the decade following the early 1990s, when Canada abandoned its long-standing practice of tying immigration numbers to economic growth and switched from admitting mainly relatives of Canadian residents to admitting mostly skilled immigrants with no local ties to the country, wages for university graduates fell eight per cent, while wages for high school dropouts rose eight per cent. That shift has primarily affected immigrants, since a far higher proportion have a university degree compared to Canadian-born workers. Immigration in the U.S. had the opposite effect. A huge influx of low-skilled illegal immigration from Mexico and Central America caused wages for American high school dropouts to fall 20 per cent, while a move toward employer-sponsored visas for skilled workers boosted wages for workers with postgraduate degrees by the same percentage.
The sheer number of immigrants with such a vast array of foreign work experience and university degrees has meant that Canadian companies now routinely demand “Canadian work experience” simply as a way to screen out thousands of potential job applicants. The practice smacks of discrimination. University of Toronto economist Philip Oreopoulos sent thousands of resumés to posted job ads and found that changing the name on a resumé from anglophone to Indian or Chinese reduced responses from employers by 50 per cent, with most employers saying they assume a foreign name meant the worker had poor English. But the demand for “Canadian experience” is also a result of recruiters simply being inundated with so many resumés that spending a few minutes going online to research foreign universities and work experience wasn’t worth the hassle. “Their initial reaction to someone coming from another country may be, ‘I don’t know about this guy, I don’t want to take the chance,’ ” says Oreopoulos. “But it’s an easy gut reaction to have when you have 200 resumés to go through.”
American employers are likely just as discriminatory as Canadian companies, but because workers need a job offer to immigrate, that discrimination tends to happen before prospective immigrants have been given a work permit and have made plans to move to a new country.
Critics have attacked America’s system of temporary employment-based immigration, since it leaves immigrants vulnerable to the whims of their employers or the economy. But Mavinkurve says the process has some unexpected benefits. “The American system has a perverse way of selecting for risk-takers,” he says. “Whether it’s true or not, the perception is the freebies are much fewer in America than Canada and that has a way of self-selecting for people who say, ‘I don’t necessarily care about guaranteed free health care. I don’t care if I get kicked out of America. I want to go to the country that gave me Facebook and Google.’ ” It’s common in India to hear of immigrants returning home from the U.S. because they lost their job and had their temporary work visa revoked, he says. Those same stories don’t filter back among skilled immigrants who move to Canada as permanent residents, giving the impression that Canada is a better place to come look for steady work.
Kara Somerville and Scott Walsworth, a husband and wife team at the University of Saskatchewan, travelled to India in 2011 to investigate why, after decades of detailed stories about newcomers living in poverty in Canada, new immigrants were consistently shocked by how difficult it was to break into the job market. Interviewing 500 Indian university students, they found Canadian immigrants go to great lengths to disguise just how much they are struggling in their new country, mostly because they face intense social pressure to portray themselves as successful back home. Instead of describing their overcrowded apartment building, they take pictures of themselves in leafy upscale neighbourhoods. They boast about the company they work for without mentioning they work in the cafeteria. They might talk about struggling, but only for the first few months. “Not for five years,” says Somerville. “Not redoing their entire master’s or Ph.D.s.”
For immigrants like Mavinkurve, the solution is pretty simple: let employers decide which of the world’s skilled workers it needs and leave governments the job of ensuring companies and immigrants don’t abuse the privilege. “The biggest flaw in the Canadian system is that you have a system where bureaucrats in Ottawa decide who has the right skill set to contribute to the Canadian economy,” he says.
That’s ultimately where Canada’s immigration system is heading, says Jason Kenney, in an interview. Since taking office, the Conservatives have steadily tinkered with the system, boosting the number of temporary work visas and shifting more control to provincial governments. The most dramatic changes come next year, when Kenney says the government will scrap the decades-old points system in favour of something he calls an “expression of interest,” based on the skilled-worker systems in Australia and New Zealand. Instead of receiving points based on a mix of language skills, education and work experience, prospective immigrants will need to have their language skills and credentials assessed by an independent third-party service. If they pass, they’ll be put into a pool of people approved for immigration. Employers can browse lists of workers, and if they find an employee they want to hire they can apply to bring them over within a year, rather than the typical five-year wait list for the skilled-worker program. “It’s like a dating service to connect employers with prospective immigrants,” says Kenney.
It would be a substantial shift and also an admission by the federal government that the points system, the cornerstone of Canada’s immigration system for the past 50 years, hasn’t worked. “I wouldn’t say it’s been a failure,” Kenney says, “but the outcomes have been underwhelming.”
An employer-driven immigration system is bound to be controversial. Already, Canada’s temporary foreign-worker program has been under fire after a Chinese mining company was allowed to employ more than 200 Chinese in a B.C. coal mine. Last week, Royal Bank was forced to apologize for shifting some Canadian jobs to workers in India, while the outsourcing company it hired used temporary foreign workers.
Critics contend that placing the short-term needs of employers at the heart of the skilled immigration system isn’t a cure-all, since the skills employers need today might not be the ones they’ll need in five or 10 years. But others warn the current system is far worse. “It’s an important discussion because we have a policy specifically designed to pick the immigrants that are most likely to succeed in the labour market,” says Oreopoulos, “and yet we’re completely failing them.”
More importantly, says Somerville, ensuring future generations of immigrants don’t end up underemployed and living in poverty will require a complete overhaul of what it means to immigrate to Canada. “It really means changing the mentality that Canada is entirely a land of opportunity,” she says. For Canadians and immigrants alike, that message will be hard to face.
Too many of our businesses are owned by American & Europeans….1 know of 2 people who told me that resumes that come in to companies are screened..do not want people born in certain parts of the world especially with ‘No Canadian Experience and or references’ Employers not interested in spending their time talking to people outside of North America…
Does the applicant have good email references and how good do the references speak English….Steve M
This is clearing up a common misconception. Over in the UK we think living in Canada is the answer to a better quality of life. The houses, in our minds, are much bigger and the air is cleaner. The grass is not always greener!
You are right. Once you get on the merry-go-round in Canada, you are pretty well finished. If you can persevere long enough you can make it, but its not easy. Canada doesn’t recognize many foreign credentials, for example; an economics degree from the University of South Africa. You would have to go back to school to get accredited. Canada needs to solve this problem quickly, but I do not if we have the will or the “smarts”. A good place to start a joint Government, Education and Business strategy, that could be implemented to help us compete in the world
Anyone who’s an RN or qualified practicing physician/MD from another country has to go back to school to obtain the necessary documentation to practice in Canada. A total waste of their time and money and a loss to the heath care system. Let them take a two year internship program,contribute their time to assistant care services, and take some of the stressload off the already over burdened staff of many hospitals.
It depends what country you are from. If you are an RN from the UK or a physician from there, you can come to work here right away.
Is that an exception to the rule? I’ve spoken to some MD’s from India and registered nurses from the US who’ve had to go back and get accredited all over again in order to comply with our reqirements here. Were they disappointed after being told that emmigrating to Canada would provide them with employment? You bet they were.
Physicians from South Africa also can practice immediately as do physicians from Germany. Of course they have to learn the different names that medications have and they have to speak English well enough to communicate clearly with patients.
With regard to nurses from the US, we RN’s in Canada have the same difficulty when he try to practice in certain states. We need to write a test called the NCLEX before they will let us practice.
With regard to other countries, I believe it has to do with the varied standards of practice, levels of techological advance, etc. I know several people who couldn’t get into medical school in Canada who have gone to Granada and then done further training in the US. They then try to get a residency in Canada so that they can practice here. Residency programs are very competitive because we hardly enough spots for the doctors we are graduating out of Canadian medical schools.
And yet when I was in London Ontario a few years back it was almost impossible to get a family doctor because they were all booked solid.
Seeing as how you’ve been on the front lines trying to deal with patient care, do you have any ideas as to how to curb the rising cost of health care in Canada? The experts, many doctors, and political commentators have weighed in on the subject so far to no avail. What are we doing wrong? What can we do about it?
We are making advances in getting more family physicians. Universities like Calgary are opening programs that train only family physicians. The problem with medical schools in Canada has been that medical students have said they are happy to be a family physician, yet once they get accepted into the program, they have changed their minds and want to specialize. If they are trained in a program specifically for family physicians, then the choice to do a specialty ends. There are also residency programs for small town physicians. These are also an excellent idea as they will get us physicians trained to work in small towns in Canada. They won’t have the option to work in big cities where the need is not as critical.
As for rising healthcare costs, we as Canadians are not going to like the answers. We are going to have to take a more active role in our own well being for one thing. Being pro-active..more exercise, less food, no smoking, etc. I also think that we would do better to pay physicians a salary, like we do nurses and other medical professionals. I think we should look at building hospital facilities better as well as renovate current facilities using copper surfaces to repel germs and with hands free doors to stop the spread of hospital born infections. Finally, I think we
need far few administrators and more front line staff. Instead of sending managers to countless meetings, have them on the floor, running the units. No more lunches, no more freebies furnished by pharmaceutical companies. You want to give managers bonuses, give them bonuses for having units free of hospital born infections and medical errors. Save money that way and extend the bonuses to all the staff on the unit, including the cleaning staff.
Yes. That approach just might work. Wer’e all well aware of how health care costs are ballooning out of control. The fat cat doctors and top hospital administrators who use the health care system to get rich. I’ve always thought that MD’s coming to Canada from another country, who need accreditation. could do a two year rural internship where they provide small towns with the physician services they may need while bringing their skill set up to Canadian standards. Or alternatively, they could do a two year program in the cities where they do home visitations for young at risk mothers, people needing physical therapy, and seniors etc.
well, I don’t want a doctor from India with a bought fake diploma (a very common practice in India and Pakistan). if they can verify their credentials and take some courses plus residency in Canada then they should be evaluated and allow to practice or not. I, for one, am happy that Canada has such tough laws in this area.
Not all these doctors have fake degrees. Why are the same certificates accepted in the US and not in Canada? Doesn’t that tell you something?
honestly educational fraud is more common in india than in pak
I met few indian even working with fake degrees no pakistani yet
The main problem also less with the Canadian economy itself. The economy is not dynamic and high tech enough to create the amount of jobs that are required to keep so many people employed. Forget the foreign university graduates – even the top Canadian university graduates have an extremely difficult time finding a relevant job. I studied at UofT and I know many of the students come out unemployed, and the same thing goes for many of the other top universities here. So in addition to immigrant discrimination, the underlying economy just isn’t sophisticated or dynamic enough to absorb the annual supply of highly educated workers. So when employees can’t even wade through the stacks of resumes from local universities why would you look to for universities? In the article about the Indian lady who studied at Harvard I don’t think the issue is that Canadian employers don’t want to hire her, its just at the jobs that are availableare not sophisticated enough to require someone with that kind of credentials
Certain provinces offer better opportunities. Alberta is one of them.
Completely disagree with you.Many people are left with no work and opportunity for professional development.What Alberta can offer so far is construction and retail jobs. Do you think that make people happy?
There is all kinds of opportunity for professional development in Alberta. I find your comment fascinating. Have you ever been to Cold Lake, Alberta? How about some other places outside of the major urban centers? You would be hard pressed to find anyone who wants to be employed without a good paying job. In fact who in Alberta that wants to work, is not working? This story is about immigrants with marketable skills. You are trying to tell me that they are people in Alberta with marketable skills that can’t get a job? Where and who are they?
Yeah there are “all kinds” of opportunities if you know somebody.I see you have not struggled. It’s easy to talk about someone’s life typing from the computer.
I completely agree with Tanya. I went to school and get an engineering degree in addition with another degree obtained in France. But I am still struggling to find a job. And let me tell you something: The huge majority of foreign-born graduate are in the same boat. Some of them have already left the country and doing far better somewhere else. Hard to swallow but that is the reality.
Oilman on
$10169209 on
and left handed relief pitchers in baseball…Dime a Dozen…..
So you have degree(s) WHATEVER…..Most employers now a days expect that….glad that 1 started working in 1972….young people would be given opportunities then to start work if they showed some gumshon and willingness to learn….Get valuable work & people experience……Just retired 2.5 months ago….Thank God….
Work place is so stupid & annoying……Too much technology & time wasted on ‘endless, how do we do this’ mentality…Lack of leadership in management levels….steve m
No, I personally have not struggled because I am a registered nurse and there is a global shortage at present. However, I have been a nurse when there has been hiring freezes.
You still haven’t answered my question about going to places in Alberta that aren’t major cities to find work that pays well. I have family members without high school educations that are making close to 100K per year. I am sorry but you have to get out and meet people.
That is not true at all. Alberta has one of the highest ratio of work-permit visa holder in Canada which make it difficult for permanent resident to find a job.
Oilman on
$10169209 on
I agree Oilman.I have applied 5 times for a higher position in the company I work for, related to my education and every time they hired employees with work permit visa, just because they wont pay them the same benefits as they have to pay to permanent residents and citizens.
Probably all immigrants have suffered the sad circle: employers don’t hire us because of lack of Canadian experience and we cannot get Canadian experience because nobody hires us. I’m sure that the lucky ones that get a chance (I’m one of them btw) perform more than well and get a promotion sooner than later. However for the less fortunate once our savings are exhausted and the dreams are broken we still need feeding the family so we end in underpaid jobs, (taxi drivers, retail, etc.). There is a gap between the government thoughts and employers thoughts. It’s a sad reality. If the government really wants to help should promote aid to the companies that hire new immigrants
dreamer123 on
If they are the ” brightest and best ” it would seem those credencials would be more than enough to make them uber successful in your own, granted, third world country. Why would you leave with such an advantage over your less than bright fellow countrymen? I guess the reason is you are not necessarily “the best and brightest”.
Brad on
Degrees of success are relative. Being uber successful in a poverty stricken country will likely mean you have access to the same resources that someone in Canada has if they’re lower middle class, at best.
Thwim on
What makes you think all the immigrants in Canada who are struggling are from “third world countries”? I came here from the US with a Master’s degree & 15 years experience in my field. Even I get the “Canadian work experience” crap. Canadian companies do not hire immigrants from anywhere. It’s discrimination, plain and simple.
American on
Use Canadian Experience as an excuse…..What they do(1 have a friend
who’s spouse had to get new job 5 years ago), she was told that employers have a computerized program that scans resumes for people with Middle East, Arabic or Muslim names…and in some cases, people under 35 years old, they get rejected..
Just wait for the people that they want to hire…..’who do you know, as
Tanya said above’ Employers are get by with less employees…..Less employees means less hassle…New employees have to be trained…
Not interested in spending time & money to do this….sm…..
Hey Brad let me clarify something. Most immigrants who immigrate to Canada are very well educated, speak two or three languages additional to their mother tongue and before to come to Canada have to go through a whole bunch of procedures including interview on both languages French and English.I don’t put every person in the same basket but why do you think they could be considered less qualify to get your job?
Tanya on
Dear brad, I am from the UK. Would you call that a third world country? I am
As white with a British name, so I imagine I have it relatively easy compared to others.
I have a degree from the 5th best university in the world and a masters – of science, with a year at the University of Toronto. My GPA is 4.0. I have 3 years of relevant work experience in prestigious roles. I am even waiting for PR at the moment via my husband. Am I not the brightest and the best?
I have been looking for work in Canada for months, I have received only one interested party- that wouldn’t hire me because I have no Canadian work experience. Why shouldn’t I have the opportunity to work in Canada where my husband is from, if he has had that opportunity in the UK?
For reference my husband is Canadian born, educated at the University of Toronto, but never completed his batchelors. He got employment straight away on our arrival. All the other skilled immigrants I know are in the same boat.
As for ‘Third World Countries’ if I dare use this term, these people are far more educated and skilled than the average Canadian….FAR more, unless you consider that birth in a ‘first world country’ as the qualifying skill. To be honest birth in a ‘first world country’ can make you lazy and complacent.
Alice on
What a great description of Canadian discriminatory practices.
I witnessed a similar thing regarding hiring a Canadian – born and educated (just a high school diploma) – for a government job. Others who had at least 2 postgraduate degrees and even Canadian work experience couldn’t beat that person’s “born in Canada” credentials – obviously the only reason he got the job, because there were no other “advantages” this person possessed. I would say rather disadvantages – lack of education, lack of appropriate intelligence, and suffering from narrow mindedness.
sunbeamcatcher on
I couldn’t agree with you more. I studied in Canada for about 6 years – Master’s and PhD in engineering from one of the celebrated schools in Canada after my Bachelor’s from a top school in India. Graduated at the top of the class while receiving almost every award the univ could offer for graduate students – yet, none of this counted. In a couple of interviews that i managed to barge in, i was fed with the same crap – Canadian Experience. Aside, one of the interviewers lectured at length on the importance of leadership qualities – how they are all ‘great leaders’ and the company is looking for only ‘leaders’ blah blah. Well, the message was loud and clear. It was so difficult to even get a response from Canadian companies, so gave up. My CV got immediate traction in the US and in Europe – the job scene was pretty bad in the US that time, so moved to Germany with an R&D job a couple of years back. Almost all my graduate classmates finally ended up in the US, after their futile job search in Canada. If the situation is so bad for people like us – i can only imagine the plight of those new immigrants. Well, I rese my case.
kumar on
weep not because we immigrants who are highly educated face the same in your own country Britain… its a problem amongst countries formed by the british.(that natural british selfishness: me ,myself and I alone)
I must stand up for UK. Bourne and educated in Russia I had no problem lending a job with a top 10 brand name. If I apply for job I get interview invitations in a week.
My name is unequivocally Russian and my university degree is from an unknown Siberian establishment.
Britain seems to stick to its values, fairness and cultural diversity being some of them. It maybe acquiescent but they believe it is the right thing to do. This thread make me think twice whether Canada really needs skilled immigrants…
your statement is enough to prove you as someone educated. description of prejudice by developed country like canada is informative. I would rather go to recession hit racist country like UK than canada.
Well said Alice. Unfortunately for Brad, it seems he has not gone out of Canada at all and had not visited any other country, except probably down south where the exchange rate difference is minimal.
For your info Brad, being the best and brightest in other countries does not mean earning the same amount if you were to work in some other places where the exchange rate difference between currencies is quite high. If someone is paid 100,000 ringgit in their country, it is not the same if they are paid 100,000 Canadian dollars. For some immigrants, it is this chance to earn more with their superior qualifications that drives them to go to Canada. Unfortunately, the reality is so different because Canadian businesses just don’t pay as well and the poor immigrant is sold a different story by the Canadian government because immigration is big business for them.
Airsun on
notus on
It’s not just the immigrants who have a problem finding jobs in Canada. I am a WASP born in Canada who with all the education and experience in the world at the time had to emigrate twice to find suitable employment. There are simply not enough jobs for anyone in any category period!
Some skilled immigrants end up in Quebec.
This is a dead end.
The largest employer is the government.
Jobs in the public sector are reserved for the family members of public sector workers, for the greater part, whether or not they are intelligent and industrious.They are able to obtain degrees and diplomas very easily because the educational authorities and ministeries of education are corrupted by politicians.
Skilled immigrants are then shut out, for the greater part, because there is limited employment opportunities available for them in the public services of Quebec.
It is the contagion of political and economic irrationalism of the French-Canadian ruling class.
Yes, immigrants would have to know French & would not be hired…No allophones here…Federal Government is cutting back…..Little or no outside competitions in the past 10 years…..people retiring like me….not being replaced….sm
Pa Millar on
Enjoyed the read….and now I know where at least one of our white touch shirts
Canada is a big lie. It’s not about what do you know, it’s about who do you know!Not every person has an equal chance to find a professional job in the field, they have worked before. I immigrated to Canada with Masters degree from my country and diploma from UK, none of my educations were recognized by the employers.What Canada gave me as opportunity is to work as a cashier in a local store without having the chance for professional development.
Tanya on
Tanya….You are right on the money, honey….Telling immigrants in North Part of Toronto this for years….Your kids will not get big 5 figure paying jobs unless they are in certain fields….i.e. social services, finance and business admin….Teaching…..too many graduates, 85% females….no jobs….same with lawyers and accountants…Education is irrelevant….have to provide references
Employers do not want to spend time containing people in Europe via email or especially by telephone(Do they speak proper?? English) Broadcasting is good example where one makes a video presentation & forwards this or brings this to prospective employer.. This is how TSN hire ‘Jennifer Hedger’ Bubble Headed
Bleach Blonde-sports what’s that’…..sm…
Pa Millar on
Wait a minute… If some HR still has 200 local resumes to go through, would one consider using this “dating service to connect employers with prospective immigrants” in addition? The very fact that employers have a flood of resumes for every open position tells us that Canada already has got too many educated people, plus thousands of graduates coming every year. Tinkering with the immigration system won’t solve the fundamental problem of lacking jobs. And native Canadians will always have an advantage over immigrants – they simply have their networks ready, and – yes! – they speak better English. Which doesn’t mean they design better electronic circuits for example.
mrk on
I wouldn’t be so quick to say that native Canadians speak better English than immigrants do. True, many immigrants have a pathetic grasp of the language, but just as many come from countries that enforce or encourage English in their public education systems, and boy, do they outperform us. They may speak with clearly foreign accents, but they speak well, and write better.
In my high school, the top-scorers in an I.B. English class (an enriched program for those who are unaware) were immigrants who didn’t speak English at home with their parents. My mother is an English teacher (regular, not ESL) in a school whose population is nearly 50% immigrant, and she finds that many more native Canadians struggle with spelling and grammar than she expects, and those people are monolingual! If an immigrant is scoring C’s and D’s in a regular non-ESL English class, at least he has an excuse. There is no reason why the locals should be scoring lower than A’s and B’s in the only language they’re capable of speaking.
I’ve also traveled to multiple countries in the EU where English is not an official language, and been very impressed by how so many people there speak English fluently even though they could easily get away without knowing a word. And they have better spelling and grammar than many native Canadians do (just look at how they post on forums for easy evidence)
These same faults exist in the US too. North American educational standards are abysmal, and we really have no place in refusing to recognize foreign credentials. Immigrants aren’t just beating us in math and science (as they’re stereotyped to be) – they’re beating us at our own bloody language!!!
Tom on
true – perhaps what is not mentioned in all those post uiss the simple envy I noticed a lot of Canadians have towards those super educated and industrious immigrants
sunbeamcatcher on
This comment was deleted.
I did acknowledge that there are tons of immigrants with a pathetic grasp of English… I’m just saying there are just as many who speak the language superbly even if it’s not their native tongue. And by superb, I mean they score MUCH higher than native-born Canadians do in a Canadian English class.
Obviously you’re not going to find many people who speak English well inside Chinatown, but in the better-off parts of Vancouver and Toronto it’s quite common to see Asian-born students scoring the top grades in regular or enriched English classes. Either they really do speak the language well, or provincial exams and IB exams have pathetic standards…
Tom on
Removed on
What you are forgetting about and is not mentioned in this article is that fact that not all qualifications are the same and most of these new immigrants get bunged up when it comes to their credential assessments.
Also the quality of education varies, I know as I deal with new immigrants everyday. I do not believe we are always importing “the best and the brightest” as we are importing a great deal of “Stupid” too.
This article fails to mention that not all new immigrants are up to the mark or even close to working in their field. Last week I had a nurse who couldn’t speak any English – why are we allowing them to come here?
The “credentials assessment” industry in Canada is a scam. They charge a lot of money for a so called “expert” to look at your credentials and tell you what has value in Canada and what doesn’t. I will save you the money. If you didn’t go to college in Canada, your degree has no value. What Canadians don’t seem to understand is that other countries don’t regulate occupations as much as Canada does. In most countries, years of work experience and reputation is the only “credential” you need. Here, it’s “red seal” certification, membership in the certain associations, apprenticeship, unions, etc. The amount of control over occupations in Canada give me an idea what it was like living in the old Soviet Union back in the day. There, the government simply told you how you would make a living.
American on
“What you are forgetting about and is not mentioned in this article is that fact that not all qualifications are the same and most of these new immigrants get bunged up when it comes to their credential assessments”
WRONG! Nobody questioned my academic credentials when looking for a job in Canada. I had earned a Masters degree in government from one of the top US universities – among the faculty, the first woman to ever win the Nobel Prize in Economics (Elinor Ostrom). However, the lack of “canadian experience” was the main obstacle: a recruiter told me once that he did not doubt my ability to do the job I had applied for, but without canadian experience nobody would bother with hiring me. Needless to say, my English should have been enough for a canadian employer – it was good enough to earn a post graduate degree in the US (and later, a Ph.D.) and to teach college students there.
After more than a decade since I left Canada for good, I am glad to see I made the right choice and appalled at the level of imbecility of canadian employers.
Gabriella Lonardo on
Canada needs to draft out a list of countries with sufficiently high professional standards so that immigrants from those countries can be fast-tracked into proper jobs. I understand the need to screen and re-train someone from corrupt countries like mainland China or Russia, but there’s no reason to doubt someone holding credentials from a respected developed nation with a high standard living. Our friends in the G7, for example. Much of the EU, and Australia, and New Zealand, and the best-developed parts of Asia (Japan, HK, Singapore, South Korea) are also trustworthy enough.
I don’t care what race immigrants are – I do care about the state of their country of origin. For example, an Asian growing up in Australia speaking fluent English and having professional credentials from legitimate Australian institutions should not be lumped into the same category as an Asian from China or India. I’m not saying we should deny opportunities to those from the 3rd world, but it’s stupid to look at 1st world immigrants with the same lens of scrutiny as 3rd world immigrants.
Tom on
That is the problem right there! This is blatant racism. Considering people from some countries as better than others is racist. Why not give everyone an opportunity to prove their worth. As long as we have such prejudiced people in positions of authority, immigrants will always have it rough and tough.
Wealth on
Surprisingly, I had difficulty securing comparable employment(I am degrees with over 10 years experience) in my field when I immigrated to Canada. The thing is, I am American and as such, English is my native language. After 2 years of trying, I have up and moved back to the States. Something is desparately broken in the Canadian immigration system and job market. There seems to be a disconnect between government and private industry. I believe that nationalism is at play here.
It’s not nationalism. It’s corrupt bureaucracy that’s ruining Canada.
Charlie on
Such a xenophobia and jingoism is not expected from an organization that touts multiculturism and immigration as its key pillars. Disgusting system!
Devy Mark on
Immigration to Canada is a Canadian industry and $$$ is the main objective. Here is how it works.
(1) Canada targets middle class in various countries. While it is true that no body is using a gun to force these immigrants to come, immigrants are lured by clean air, free education, high quality of living etc. to come to Canada.
(2) Since these immigrants are mostly professionals under Federal Skill Worker Programs, they usually have some means to bring to Canada. After they come, they may purchase house, rent an apartment, buy a car etc. and these represent injection into the economy.
(3) When immigrants settle down and start to look for a job, the “Canadian experience” barrier is erected and the major objective is to shut out professional immigrants from the job market.
(4) Now these immigrants faced a dilemma: go back to home country or stay in Canada. If they stay, they need to look for jobs and these manual and labor intensive jobs are waiting for them. Some immigrants stayed forever in these so-called survival jobs and others may choose to go back after obtaining their citizenship.
(5) There is a strong economic reason why Canada admitted 250,000 immigrants per year.
Conclusions:
(1) The major weapon used by most Canadian employers to protect local Canadians from competition from foreign professional is “Canadian experience”
(2) Professionals from foreign countries should not come to Canada unless you have millions of dollars and plan to retire here.
(3) Manual workers from foreign countries should come but I believe the current point system will bar them.
(4) Local Canadians should not complain immigration because the money brought by immigrants are tantamount to FDI (Foreign Direct Investment). The price local Canadians paid is different races with different cultures coming to Canada and some (not all) white Canadians may not like this.
englishpatient on
Canada’s way of scamming immigrants of their life savings, business investments, etc.
sunbeamcatcher on
I agreed with all of you guys… Work discrimination against immigrants are pretty common in Canada… I get hired at the hospital but I was kick out of the hospital without particular reasons… Employers are very harshly towards immigrants as well… The main excuses they make are “communication problems” or “misunderstanding”…. They do same things towards canadian workers as well… but canadian workers can say “there’s no such communication problems or misunderstanding” but if we says same things to employers, they says about language barriers, different culture, and so on….
If you’re 1.5 immigrants (had childhood in Canada), I highly recommend you guys to marry canadians….
I don’t know… I found that people start to treat differently if you are related with Canadian strongly…. IF you have a strong bond with Canadians….
If not, you have to have a gut to get through all the barriers and obstacles you will meet in the future… – when you get a job , when you raise your kids,,, even when you need references to get a degree in schools and so on……
But life is given only once….. Getting through all the barriers and obstacles would make you a better person and stronger person at the end……^^
Immigrants on
I was a victim of Canada immigration propaganda. “In Canada life is safe, grass is green and you’ve got the profile we’re looking for”. Masters in Business Administration with a 10-year experience in management, fluent English, French, Spanish and Portuguese (my mother tongue).
You step into Canadian territory and spend your money to give your family the same comfort you used to provide back in your homeland. As a consumer, you’re welcome anywhere, since what Canada longs for is the money native canadians are unable to inject in the market.
However, when you start to send resumes and receive no calls to schedule up a job interview is when you start to realize the trap you fell into.
When at last you get one interview, recruiters say you do not qualify as you do not own canadian experience, and that you need to improve English skills (when you’re sure, even with a foreign accent, you speak more accurately than your interlocutors).
Really? That’s sad – not to say mean and awfully discriminatory. Reports show situation begins to improve after 5 and even more after 10 years you landed in Canada.
For those who are patient enough or who placed all their bets in the Canadian dream I sincerely wish good luck. I’m finally going back home.
Jean on
englishpatient on
But your English IS pretty bad. Sorry for being blunt (I’m not Canadian).
“(3) Manual workers from foreign countries should come but I believe the current point system will bar them.”
Manual workers are coming in droves from “the backdoor”. A simple example is live-in caregivers. After working 2 years in Canada, they are entitled to permanent residency as any other engineer or doctor, who had to apply under skilled worker program.
As mentioned in the article, “the biggest flaw in the Canadian system is that you have a system where bureaucrats in Ottawa decide who has the right skill set to contribute to the Canadian economy.” Canada does not need so many skilled immigrants, Canada needs their money.
Ulanbek Mamatov on
arjun on
This article was pretty interesting. I find it rather distressing that Canada is less successful at utilizing skilled immigrants than the USA. This also speaks to the higher prices and lower productivity here in Canada when compared to the USA. Traditions and limited experience with leveraging available resources, combined with limited government support to diminish monopolies and industry inefficiencies, hurt corporations and the people of this great country.
immigrant on
wasp_canadian on
Statistically, women make less than men.
al on
Janice Marquis on
stupid Canadians! years ago I migrated to that foolish nation. couldn’t find a job due to the stupid requirement of “Canadian work experience”. Got fed up and moved to the US. Now I am an American citizen doing very well. If I had continued in Canada, I would be living below poverty level. If I see a Canadian, I won’t hesitate to spit on him/her. Canadians are a petty minded as well as small minded; moreover these idiots are one of the most laziest people anywhere in the world. Canada is nothing more than America’s whorehouse.
winner on
Sattack210 on
Canada is a shit country – worst in the world! Freaking frozen tundra wasteland of a country filled with uneducated rednecks with a crumbling economy – truly a frozen wasteland!! A place to avoided at all costs!!
Stayed in Canada for 2 years, originally from Australia. Totally agreed with this article, we decided to take the step and move to U.S. even before we got our Canadian citizenship, turned out to be the best decision – lots of people already moved from Canada to U.S. – much more opportunities, either job or business, affordable cost of living, great education, the only downside is medical cost – but overall cost is already much less than Canada. The Canada Experiment did not work for us, I actually hated those 2 years and found Canadians actually not very friendly to immigrants.
Tommy on
Kurt on
From my experience, big companies generally tend to discriminate. It’s very hard getting your foot into any of these companies. I’m talking about RBC, TD, Bell, Rogers, Cisco, etc., Even American bigwigs behave the same here compared to south of the border.
Where you might get your break relatively easily (note the ‘relative’) is at startups or small companies. First, Canadians out of school are generally lazy and their loyalty compass is pretty much pointing towards the big wad of cash. This means a) startups and small companies are hardly on their radar and b) even if they do enter a small company, they leave as soon as they have another offer.
Startups and small companies generally grow pretty fast but have two problems which is finding reliable labour and being pretty much cash strapped for the first bunch of years which means a) you will be recognized if you stick around, b) you will learn a lot because they will train you on whatever the problem is that day and c) when the business is established, you are pretty well settled because nobody forgets a reliable hand.
I hope this helps someone. Oh, and go do some diploma in the evenings. They’ll stop spewing the ‘Canadian Experience’ crap.
Vivek on
A.IN.CHINA on
First and foremost, I wish to accentuate that I am a Croatian citizen with absolutely NO “canadian ecperience” and by “no canadian experience”, I mean I never visited, worked or lived in Canada. Secondly, I am a few exams away from an MBA in economics, marketing and entreprenurial economics at a top private buisness school in Croatia(and probably in the whole eastern Europe). For those who don`t know, Croatia is a part of the European Union and as such, uses ECTS points as a universal secondary school qualification measurement like, for instance, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Sweden. Thirdly, I possess Cambridge certified FCE and Business english(BEC Higher) ESOL diplomas. Therefore, I strongly believe canadian nationalists claiming “every person born outside the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand speaks pigeon english” are sadly mistaken. Furthermore, I am almost certain that, in addition to fluency in english, not many canadians can speak fluent Italian, Croatian, Serbian and passively, spanish. I had high hopes and I honestly thought Canada seeks the highly educated, highly motivated, ambitious, young workforce from abroad but the more I read this article and comments listed below mine, I became more aware of the fact that Canada doesn`t differ from Croatia where jobs are for family members and neighbours of employers, rather than for those who studied hard, worked harder and are ambitious enough to set high goals for themselves and their future employers. I plan to leave Croatia but I certainly won`t replace my homeland with a sibling. To all those who made it in Canada, congrats, and to all those who had an epiphany while visiting this site, I sympathize. Also, you have a beautiful country but your refusal to offer immigrants the same rights canadians have is stopping you from having the greatest country in the world because you seem to forget the fact that, when employed as engineers, doctors, executives etc. in Canada, those same immigrants better CANADIAN construction/science, CANADIAN health-care institutions and CANADIAN economy. Good luck and farewell…
Originally from northern Europe, I came to Canada 5 years ago after a 10 year stint in the US where I completed an MBA from a top 10 business school. I landed here (in Canada) as an immigrant because it was relatively easy back in 2005-2006 for someone with my qualifications to get Permanent Residency and I thought Canada would be the promised land with a common-sense immigration system, entrepreneurial and socially progressive culture and a robust economy. With the exception of the first, I have come to realize that my expectations – however right or wrong – were completely off mark. The drive, ambition, risk-tolerance, dynamism, social sophistication that you see in people in the Northeastern United States, California or certain parts of Europe far surpass the laid-back, nepotistic, comfortable, socially disengaged and unbothered attitude of many Canadians and Canadian employers. I have tried everything to fit in professionally, but constantly feel that I am wanting for more in terms of opportunity, professional growth and social interaction. I live in Toronto, a city of moderate size and equally moderate ambition. I am seriously considering relocating before the end of 2013 because by all accounts I would consider myself going nowhere professionally and personally. The time I spent in other countries, including the US, was far more professionally fulfilling, so I may move there or head back to Europe. Canada is a comfortable country, but it’s not for you if you are striving to achieve ultimate professional heights and are seeking a rich social and cultural fabric with multiple layers.
disqus2347852 on
Jon on
Hello guys….
Can anybody give any insights about the Job market in IT (Information Technology) for PR holders?
After reading the article and comments for fellow immigrants, I don’t expect any positive response though.
I and my wife are working in Singapore for a MNC. We are well-off here. Was thinking to enroll under Quebec Skilled worker program in order to obtain a Canadian PR. Which would mean after getting the PR, both of us would have to live our current job and relocate to Quebec without any job. Of course would have to search then.
Can anybody please suggest if we are heading at the right direction or the job market for foreign immigrants remains unchanged no matter IT or Non-IT ?
Thank you
DO NOT COME HERE!!!!!! I am a software engineer from Silicon Valley, I have excellent credentials and experience. I can’t even get an interview in Canada……. In California all I have to do is say I am available and I get an interview.
This country is dead for IT and technology it seems. Despite what they say
Go anywhere – just not Canada. Don’t become part of the millions of
under-employed or unemployed immigrants who are fooled yearly to come to
Canada. Its just a scheme by their Government to get your money of of you (spending it on properties, cars, lawyers, etc.),
just to be excluded from their job market. Next year 250 000 other fools take
your place…… They will give you a million excuses of ‘what you do wrong’
(layout of CV, etc.) , but ask any one with a doctorate degree driving a cab in
Canada: Its nonsense. They want your money, but try and work in your field of
expertise there. You will be discriminated against on a level that is just
unheard of – especially if you are non-white (and hey – I am actually white!) as racism in the workplace here is worse than most places. I have worked in many countries on high level (Directors level, as
Chartered Accountant – also Canadian Chartered Accountant) and was shocked to, after
some 80 job unanswered applications, to have learned this the hard way. You
won’t even get an e-mail or a phone call returned. Good luck to even just be
granted an interview by an employment agency.
Half of the IT sector moved overseas. They deliver pizzas now!
Janice Marquis on
The sad truth about Canada is that — despite and contrary to its reputation — its society is very unfriendly and cold towards immigrants.
Yes, the Canadian point system has let in many highly educated immigrants.
But the problem is that once these highly educated immigrants arrive in Canada, they are shocked to find that literally everywhere they turn, they encounter roadblocks, obstacles and barriers set up by the companies and local interests to discriminate against them.
There are many deeply entrenched barriers to employment against the immigrants in the Canadian economy.
And despite the outward claim of tolerance and superficial celebration of diversity, what in fact is actually occurring very often is discrimination based on immigrant status and sadly, often race.
It is time for Canada and Canadians to honestly reflect on how it has treated immigrants, particularly non-white immigrants.
A society that is based on drawing lines and exclusion based on skin color — rather than competition based on merits — will invariably stagnate and fall behind in the global market place. Discrimination and exclusion are simply wrong, and ought not be accepted as the norm.
Mark Carney – Canadian, ex-Goldman Sachs alumnus, ex-Governor of the Bank of Canada, has jumped ship. And I give him the benefit of doubt that he is not stupid.
Still wanna hop on board this Titanic a.k.a Canada, where locals are busily fighting over deck chairs after she has hit the iceberg?
I am an immigrant and have been in Canada for more than twenty years (spent ten in the US).
I have decided to leave and say to Canada: Yippie ki-yay, MF.
There are two
main perceptions of locally born Canadian towards immigrants when immigrants
complain about (1) experiences/credentials not recognized (2) immigrants do not
research enough before they venture into Canada.
However, there
are fallacies in these perceptions.
(1) Most
immigrants do not expect to come over here and get jobs automatically.
Eveywhere you need to compete based on your skills/experiences etc. However, in
Canada it is a totally different story. Your skill/qualifications/experiences
are basically worthless solely because your experiences/skills/qualifications
are foreign. I am confident to say that because you are immigrants with foreign
credentials/experiences, you are automatically barred from professional jobs in
your field. This is what immigrants complain about: a not level playing field.
(2) Regarding
the general opinion that nobody uses a gun to force you to immigrate. It is
true. We all made our own decision to come. But as a reasonable man from a
third world country (those countries native Canadians despise), you do not
expect a G7 developed country operates like a third world country. The major
criteria to get a job in Canada are (a) nepotism or called in more Canadian way
Connection and Networking. Majority of the good posts are reserved for friends
or family members of employees (b) local or foreign experiences and local
experiences are rated as AAA (c) local or foreign born and foreign born likely
to have foreign experiences/credentials (d) race. Of course, Anglo locally born
white is the most preferred race to fill in a prestigious white collar job and
foreign born white albeit have more advantages than non-white but they are
suffering from (a), (b) and (c) mentioned above.
(3) If a
prospective immigrant research before they come to Canada and the likely place
is Statistics Canada which will tell you that Canada is shortage of certain
professions. You happened to be in those professions and you also obtained
supposedly internationally recognized credentials. So you are optimistic.
Canada is a G-7 country and the rating on corruption say from United Nations is
very low. Canada embraces multiculturalism and some places say Vancouver is the
best place to live on earth. Here you go, most professional will likely to
apply. Sadly, Canadian immigration officer or its web site will tell you that
beware there is a hidden job market where nepotism/locally born/race are the key criteria to get a good job.
(4) So how
about Canadian experiences. This is just a smoke screen used by Canadian
employers to ensure that immigrants will not compete with local Canadians to
get jobs and protect the mediocre Canadian employees in their respective field.
By emphasizing Canadian experiences, there is an underlying message that
Canadian experience is much superior than foreign. To take an example, I work
in investment banking field in Hong Kong and found that Canadian banks are much
backward in terms of their operations and practices. Then a logical conclusion
is that Canadians are afraid to compete with immigrants and so the vested
interest set up such barriers to protect themselves.
(5) This
brings us to question why Canada brings in quarter million immigrants each year
for many many years. Politicians in Ottawa are not stupid. There are tremendous
economic benefits accrued to Canada from these skilled migrants. Skilled
migrants are usually professionals in their home countries and accumulated a
certain net worth. They cannot find a job in Canada due to artificial barriers
set up by local Canadian employers and used their own saving from their own
countries to support their family. So these skilled migrants become permanent tourists. Money sent from
home countries to buy autos, houses, rent apartment to prop up the local economy. Statistics indicate that around 30% male
immigrants went back to their home country to continue to work to support their
wife and kids in Canada. After they obtain the citizenship, some immigrants
went back and the price paid by Canada is only a booklet (passport). Then new
immigrants come and the process go on.
BTW, the logical question to ask for immigrants already in Canada should be whether you should cut losses now knowing you are in a Ponzi scheme. I found that if you do not practice your field even for one or two years, indeed, you will forget and majority of immigrants is the peak of their earning capacity back to their home countries. So think seriously to go back to your home country or US.
John on
Canada is a shithole, and that “canadian experience” is nothing but a racist excuse… canada is a worthless country for immigrants who always do better elsewhere… hope canucks will lose a lot from immigrants leaving that hypocrite country…
Sattack210 on
Janice Marquis on
I have lived in Canada for 25 years and with a PhD and two Masters degrees I have
never landed a descent job until I have finally moved to the US. Why, over qualification!!!
Oston on
Jon on
Right on. Canada is quickly becoming a one-trick (natural resources) pony, which is very limited in its ability to create jobs. Innovation and the adventurous entrepreneural spirit has never been a strong suit in the Canadian culture. Add an ageing population, a culture of entitlement and rampant incompetence to the mix and you have a sure recipe for a society in decline.
Canada is a failed promise. Heartbreaking, but true.
The real issue is the lack of good paying jobs. If we had that much demend these immigrants would get jobs
Timmy222 on
I am a Canadian citizen. I have three degrees from Canada – two undergraduate Honours degrees from Queen’s and a Masters from the University of Alberta. I have been living in Australia for the past 12 years and have just moved back here with my Australian husband and two small children. We moved back without first securing jobs, for family reasons. Stupidly I thought that with our qualifications we would find jobs relatively easily. Both of us were in demand in our industries in Australia. I am a lawyer and I got my law degree in Australia, at the University of Sydney, which is currently ranked 10th globally, ahead of any Canadian university. I graduated with first class honours, the top possible ranking. I have ten years of experience as a lawyer, with excellent firms and in-house. When we left Australia, recruiters were calling ME to ask if they could put me forward for positions. I had an excellent professional reputation and didn’t need to apply for jobs anymore. Over here, I am not qualified as a lawyer and am required to go through an accreditation process that may take up to a year. That,
I understand. What I find extraordinary is that I am not allowed to work in law in the meantime, as I would be in the equivalent position in the UK. Further, once I have my qualification here I may be required to do my ‘articles’, even though I am a lawyer with a decade of experience who went through the equivalent process in another first world country many years ago. I have to work, though, so I have applied for dozens of jobs that are law-related and not a single person has called me back. I have applied for law clerk positions where the pay is one third of what I am used to, less than I was paid in my first year out of law school. No one has called me back. Recruiters refuse to help. My husband, who is in marketing, is at least getting a few call-backs, but neither of us have had any luck finding a job. We have spent so much money establishing ourselves here and now I feel that it was a huge mistake. I AM Canadian. I am so disappointed in my country. I will not be recommending to anyone that they move here. We would have fared so much better had we moved to the US or to the UK. In either of those places, I could have started work immediately in a law firm whilst obtaining my local qualifications. I don’t understand Canada’s apparent belief that its educational and civil institutions are so much better than those of anywhere else in the whole world. I feel quite bitter about it. I am very sympathetic to those who are suffering through the same thing and especially to those who have an additional burden to bear. In a few months we will have to turn around and go back to Australia leaving my brother and his family and my parents here, our tails between our legs, and ALL of our savings gone.
Angrylawyer on
When I read about Canadian trained MD specialists not being able to find jobs while patients have to wait for months to see a specialist, I literally felt sick to my stomach, especially because I am part of the profession and understand all the ugly reasons behind why this happens.
You took the words out of my mouth when you said: “I don’t understand Canada’s apparent belief that its educational and civil institutions are so much better than those of anywhere else in the whole world.”
I feel very sad as a Canadian.
YKMF on
This is exactly how I feel and I was once an immigrant. Unfortunately, for all the superiority complex that our educational and civil institutions have, Canadian economy is tanking mainly because the businesses over here are geared towards local consumption and not internationally. Probably because the superiority complex of businesses thinks that their products are only good for Canadian consumption? Or probably because they can’t compete against the international market? Canadian hiring practices only shows how cloistered the business owners here are comparing to the international market drastically impacting their chances of competing globally.
Airsun on
It WILL take a year. It requires an apprenticeship under a practising attorney and good luck finding any attorney willing to take apprentices. I was born in Canada and I’m First Nations, Aboriginal; I have my law degree from a US university and I looked into that too. For me, “going back to Canada” – not an option. I’m going to have to go on and get my PhD from some European university where it’s FREE so I’m not further in debt, and then find some country where there’s more acceptance of BROWN-skinned Mathematicians and Physicists like the Guyanas or maybe Fiji or Malaysia or something like that, as I will already be in my mid-50-‘s by the time I finish a PhD anywhere. I can’t waste the rest of my life fighting racism in the job market everywhere in Canada, the US, and the UK. (Australia and New Zealand, also being English-speaking, would probably be just as bad…)
PKennedy on
Canada thinks that being born in Canada is “not enough.” The minute you leave Canada (even if you’re a baby) and get your education somewhere else, Canada treats you as if you “belong” to THAT country and not to Canada. Technically all we’re entitled to is a Canadian passport, and some of us don’t even have THAT because it was easier to get a passport from whatever country we grew up in (US, Ireland, France, whatever.) from the Canadian passport application requiring now 5 Canadian “references.” So I’m just saying, you’re not alone. Every “Canadian-born person raised and educated somewhere else” is in the same boat.
PKennedy on
Informative article; As an immigrant reading the article tears rolled down my eyes for what we went through during our settlement period.Its a struggle; was reduced to last $20.00 savings at the time my second daughter was born in Toronto.
On a positive note Canada’s world class health care system delivered my baby without any cost! Had to spent my last $20 as hospital parking fees which seemed not affordable.
I am so grateful for the free services received,and seeing my baby’s smile;was motivated to re-discover, and for sure I fell in love with Canada.
you think you are the most qualified and smartest but the world thinks Indians are the greatest cheats and their qualifications and certificates are forged and not genuine. You will be surprised to see the number of Indians with Phd in Australia. All fake.
Pele on
T Plan on
I am canadian, my family is here 400 years. I always needed experience for every job I did since my 20s, it is still this way. If I do not have the latest software knowledge, they will not hire me. If I do not speak and write in french, they will not hire me. RECERTIFICATION! They do this to us too. If you are a dental hygenist in BC you cannot work in any other province. If you are a coder for health records trained in Toronto, you cannot work outside of Ontario. If you cannot find work in the field for 3 years you no longer belong to the association and they will not hire you. So you wasted 15,000 on student loans that took 7 years to pay back. If you are a welder in New Brunswick, you are not allowed to work in any other province you must be recertified. If you are a highly experienced medical transcriptionist, all the work has been automated or sent to India. Your wage went from 30 an hour to 8 an hour overnight. If you work for temporary agencies, all the wages have dropped from 23 an hour to 11 an hour in ottawa, you might as well go flip burgers it is half the stress.
Janice Marquis on
or wait! You cannot work at Macdonald’s they will not hire a canadian! They only hire temporary foreign workers (500,000 a year) to steal all the jobs from our canadian youth.
Janice Marquis on
mariyum on
Immigration lawyers & consultants will give you all false views and ideas. If you really want to immigrate do your own research and apply on your own. Its not a big deal trust me.
Droopy on
I am an immigrant. When I came to Canada I could not find a job since my credentials were not recognized. Later I “re-studied” and earned PhD degree in Canada with highest scores. The results is no job again. This is what we call the Canadian system.
Abdullah on
Oh wow, there really is corruption everywhere! All of your should have heard about the Victoria BC McDonald’s Restaurant corruption (Topix, Victoria BC Canada) by now on various media? McDonald’s franchisees lied to the Canada Government temporary foreign workers program about not being able to find any Canadians to do the work. The foreign workers were favoured in FT, promotions, over Canadians. The foreign workers were also made to work overtime without pay and end up being paid less then BC minimum wage. McDonald’s Canada is now cutting off the franchisees and investigating all the others across Canada. The Federal Government is now talking about fines and possible prison time for the McDonald’s franchisees. The owners got their pictures on TV for all to see.The owners only brought in foreign workers to avoid Canada labour laws and standards for excessively greedy profit. Many say the Temporary Foreign Workers Program should be scrapped and Canadians first.
Many immigrants and temporary foreign workers are lied to and mislead by the overly optimistic image of Canadian society. They are never told about the large numbers of native Canadian born with college and university education being unemployed or underemployed in jobs that are beneath their skills and experience. Employers use fake job hiring ads just to collect people’s information with no real intent to hire any applicants. Employers can also just make up any excuse not to hire. Some employers like the corrupt McDonald’s Restaurant franchisees in Victoria, BC tell the Canada Government they can’t find any local Canadians to work and will need to import more temporary foreign workers. The temporary workers are then abused with over time work without overtime pay, averaging less than legal minimum wage. The local Canadians are discriminated against by cutting work hours and promotions. The disgruntled Canadian staff then report the owners’ foreign labour scam to the governments and news media. Those Victoria employers could face fines and prison time for defrauding the Canada Federal Government, Canadians, even the foreign workers. McDonald’s Canada could cut off the Victoria franchisees and take over direct control of the restaurants. Canadian companies who want foreign workers are only doing it for greed and ways to bypass Canadian labour standards and laws. The Temporary Foreign Workers Program should be canceled and Canadian workers first.
RL on
Oh, immigrants and would-be immigrants are not the only ones being lied to. First Nations born in Canada who are getting screwed by the job market in other countries (for your information Canadian First Nations and American Indians all have dual-citizenship in both the US and Canada by way of the Jay Treaty so “it’s an Indian thing” that doesn’t apply to non-Indians) get lied to by our own foreign Embassies, too, about “going home.” That’s probably ONLY because we can take all of our non-Canada degrees and sit on Canada’s DOLE for the rest of our lives because no one in our own country will hire us either because of our skin colour. Canada’s employment market is for non-Aboriginal, White, Canadian-raised and Canadian-educated, with Canadian REFERENCES, first. “No one else need apply.” And don’t get me started on applying remotely for jobs up in the Territories where they’re truly desperate for people to GO up there. If you do that, if you’re not standing right in front of them they assume you’re not a Canadian citizen and tell you “we don’t sponsor work visas.” I wrote back “I was BORN IN CANADA I don’t need a work visa.” I never heard from them again. That’s Canadian stupidity for you.
O, You…The Educated One! Why do you objectify me?
Can’t you ‘feel’ the sting of my misery?
Can’t you ‘feel’ the pain of my tragedy?
Can’t you ‘hear’ the choking of my throat and the coughing of my lungs?
Can’t you ‘feel’ my craving of hunger?
Can’t you ‘see’ the melancholy of my stare?
Can’t you ‘listen’ to the silence within me?
Can’t you ‘taste’ the bitterness of my life?
Can’t you ‘smell’ the filthy shanty where I stay?
Can’t you ‘see’ that this sorrow can’t be alleviated?
Can’t you ‘understand’ the shallowness of your promise?
Can’t you ‘realize’ that your world is a fake?
O, You…The Educated One! You can only objectify me!
For, you are too weak and afraid to help me!
It is You, who requires help – not me.
Canada “professionals” enjoy secret societies, like APPEGA and medical. Lock out foreigners and those not getting degrees from Canadian institutions.
Foreign degrees are a mixed bag. Some are no doubt from popcorn machine prize degrees, while others are top of the line talent. In Canada, we hold personal character and skills lower than “Canadian paper” degrees. We don’t consider a college graduate my be more on the ball than a university “club” graduate. We far too much rank “Canadian paper” far too high and berate individual real value.
Having lived in USA, I quickly realized degree barriers took a sideline to skills and results. Be you Harvard or community college was less barriers than what you can do for an organization. Sure, barriers still existed, but not to the same degree as they are in Canada. Sure, Harvard got better jobs to start, but if they could produce they could fall under a college graduate in the pecking order. That would not happen in an APPEGA or Professional Engineers Ontario run shop.
I am all for employer driven immigration. Sure beats taxing us like slaves for immigration welfare. These people PAY taxes to help support or system, more likely law abiding, here to contribute and not just take, help support LE, schools, education and share the massive tax load we have. While the degenerate part of our society is against immigration for work, its because they are whiners and not winners. These whiners are the same people that think bad attitude, dysfunctional behaviors and no skills should be $100/hr…. We need to stop pandering to the lowest denominator this country has if we want to improve Canada.
My great-great grandparents were immigrants, they came to Canada to WORK. The system worked a lot better than the costly and dysfunctional mess we have today. Workers with permanent tax paying jobs should tax mandated by law to have precedence over all other immigration.
It only makes economic and social sense. But perhaps that why dysfunctional Ottawa doesn’t fix it, as they are in the business of taxing us like salves for waste.
dave777 on
Canadians are well educated (higher percentage hold degrees than in the US), and of course those who speak English well will get preference in the workplace. Canadian experience is also critical as many immigrants do not understand the Canadian rules and regulations concerning their respective fields in Canada. Foreign degree holders generally also need to get updated through career colleges and then many need to take written exams to obtain credentials to work in their respective disciplines. Immigrants usually can get a lower position and work up at a company over time.
I just checked and there are >68,000 jobs posted in Toronto listed at http://www.jobs.to. I wouldn’t say jobs are not available, but I would agree that many immigrants get a rougher start. Many of my friends who came to Toronto over the years; have worked their way into lucrative careers or have started their own businesses. I wish I was a successful.
Bullshit. I’m Canadian born, First Nations (Aboriginal), but have my degrees from mostly US universities and I get treated THE SAME as, or maybe WORSE than, actual “foreign born” people in Canada. And being able to speak English – again, hogwash. My own country quibbles about my French because it’s BELGIUM-learned. Last time I was back in Canada since leaving at approximately age 3, I got treated like a “foreigner from overseas” and a LIAR about having been BORN there. So, hogwash to this. I may not even go “back” to get so much as a PASSPORT – seeing as how we now need 5 references for even THAT, which is just more bullshit and probably against international UN human rights regulations.
PKennedy on
There is one answer: there are few jobs. Canada should not have been dumping 275,000 immigrates a year into canada and 500,000 temporary foreign workers at least since the great recession started here in 2008. Ontario lost half a million jobs since 2008 that have not recovered. There are 2 million out of work now in canada who are educated and skilled. We already have all the people, knowledge and skill level to fill all the job in canada. All massive immigration is doing is driving down wages and created more local poverty.
Janice Marquis on
I’m Canadian and in the U.S. having been forced to U.S.A. due to my spouses job transfer. In my experience, the market is truly disastrous here and you see a lot of small, struggling businesses and a couple key tech players in healthcare, and then nothing much in between. Grass was greener in Canada for me. :)
As someone with degrees, certifications, and a decade of experience-I would definitely say it’s been difficult to get ahead here compared to Canada. Landing a job or interview in Toronto was easy in comparison.
(I am in Business Development.) With respect to this gentleman’s wife, we quite simply have an insane surplus of engineers and finance professionals in Toronto. It’s truly an immigrant city where thousands of immigrants jumped in droves into these”safe” fields and there just isn’t enough jobs in that category. We do need to better integrate immigrants but at the same time, we need diversity in their skillsets/degrees and we haven’t seen that. Or, as somebody mentioned, ramp up our start up culture and get more businesses in to support the talent network which will certainly take time. If I had a dollar for every engineer working a menial job in Toronto I’d be very rich. That said, I’m in the creative field and designers hailing from the u.k. or u.s. were hot commodities in Canada, and could command top dollar. Depends on your field and location.
Canuck23 on
Canuck23 on
They only hire their family members, relatives etc – sending resumes became useless.
Anyway, that is my experience.
C J on
As an immigrant, there is one glaring fact I had noticed in the working environment in Canada. Once your colleagues get wind of the fact that you were not born or educated here, or that you are presently still an RP holder and not a citizen, you are shunned from their small talks or get togethers. You are also talked down to as if you are not knowledgeable about anything or that your opinions are not valued since it is coming from someone without Canadian work experience. Worst of all, and this is something I had noticed after working in so many places as a temp worker, they usually only teach very important skills or knowledge to their own kind and will only teach the immigrants unnecessary unimportant skills to limit their knowledge of the work place as they feel very much threatened by the chances of this immigrant rising through the ranks one day and becoming their superior. To sum it all, immigrants in Canada are discriminated upon not only in the wages, hiring process and socializing but also in the training and onboarding assistance they get from companies, effectively assuring that the immigrants do not rise above their entry level jobs. Whether this reaction from Canadian born workers stems from their ignorance of what skilled immigrants are, or stems from their lack of confidence in their own skills set hence their tendency to discriminate, I for one believe it comes more from their belief that they are superior in their education and experience compared to the immigrant. Which is really a sad thing because the immigrants who come to Canada usually have international work experience compared to Canadian born workers who only have local work experience. This international work experience is actually more valuable for Canadian businesses now that the business world is globally connected through the internet. My hope is that Canadian business owners will look closely into this discriminatory practices in their workplaces and ensure that immigrants are given a fair chance in the workplace if they want their businesses to florish.
Airsun on
Massive immigration is the reason they ask for Canadian experience. They also asked Canadians here for centuries for Canadian experience. All my life when I applied for a job if I did not have the lastest computer software that was just out they would not hire me. They also did this to Canadian born friends of mine. There has not been much job creation in Canada there has been job loss,so I therefore have no idea why they are bringing all these immigrants into Canada when we have 2 million skilled unemployed and ready to work Canadians from this country. As for English, most of you have horrible English, perhaps you should take an accent reduction course. When I finished high school I took advanced English and a lot of newcomers their English is not even grade 12 Canadian level (even more so with writing), depending on what they studied. The hospitals have been laying off by the hundreds in Ottawa alone they laid off 700 people in the past 5 years. This is my line of work and I cannot get into the hospitals here. I also do not speak and write in French which now is a requirement for almost all good jobs in Ottawa. I cant understand why someone not from this country thinks they can land here and get an amazing job and that they deserve it over a local Canadian, because this is our country not your country. Also we do not get the world’s best, we are getting the world’s leftovers. Why does Canada bring people from india? Its not just what degree you have, its your attitude and how your communicate and a lot of immigrants do not have the knowledge of how a Canadian should act and relate to other coworkers. Just the same for me if I moved to Japan, there is a unwritten code that I have to learn in order to be like them to succeed in the workplace. The reason I say this is I worked in a government office and say a Japanese woman rag at an Asian guy because he made a mistake and she did it out loud to make him embarrassed, she still thinks she is in asia.! This is what I am talking about. This is not north American thinking or how a Canadian would approach this situation. A Canadian would wait until no one was around the talk to the person in a polite manner! Then another thing I saw is I had a boss from peru and he seemed to think men were superior to women,well he knew the women were the best workers but he thought the men were smarter. So there was one man from india who had an IT background but was not doing IT in the job. Our boss was favouring this guy. He was hired to share the files that we did but only did 2-3 a day (we had to do 16) and he gave him other projects to do. Sometimes if he finished a project our boss would let him go home early (like 1 hour early) and this happened like 1-2 times a week! So I wish nonwhites would open their eyes there is prejudice everywhere.
Janice Marquis on
You can understand and write in French but if you SPEAK it as if you learned in, say, Belgium or Switzerland (as I did) Canada will treat you like “you can’t speak French” and you’re right, you will never get a job in Eastern Canada. This is not to say “go West, young man, go West.” The West is even worse with the “Canadian experience, education and references required.” Take it from someone born in Canada, “we” even require 5 references for the damn PASSPORT. Is it any wonder why I just said that I should take my Canadian birth certificate and get a FRENCH passport off of it?!
PKennedy on
It’s not Native Born Canadian Citizen vs Immigrant; I’m First Nations, BORN THERE but brown-skinned, have all my degrees from US universities and still get treated the same as an actual “immigrant” in my own country. One reason I don’t hurry to pack up and leave the US’ “Indian Country” (New Mexico) for Canada is because I know I’ll be treated like a “foreigner from overseas” and a liar about being born there the minute I get back, as that already happened when I came back from England and went to Quebec. I don’t know if it’s because I’m First Nations, Aboriginal that I get treated like dirt by my fellow Canadians IN Canada or because they think I’m “foreign, black” and lying about being First Nations Aboriginal. It’s probably a toss-up.
Can’t get and keep a job in the US because of my skin colour, can’t do either in my own country for the same reason…I need to take my Canadian birth certificate, get a FRENCH passport off of it and go to France and get my PhD in Computational Physics and then maybe, I don’t know what, go to French Guiana or maybe one of the other Guyanas and try to get and keep a job there? That most people there are Mestizo, Brown, Amerindian-Mix should rule out RACISM as a factor in employability. Or Guatemala.
PKennedy on
Native-BORN means diddly-squat!! If you are native-BORN and got all your education in the USA you are considered “American” by Canada – by everything including the Passport office, by the way – and you are actually worse off than actual foreigners if you ever try to come “home” to where you were BORN. When I did that I got called a “foreigner, from overseas” and treated like absolute crap by the job market. Or an “American” and I’m Aboriginal so that technically would have meant “American “Indian”” but they didn’t mean Aboriginal because they were treating me like I was lying about THAT, too.
The only positive of being born in KKKanada is that if you want to go to Brasil you won’t need a Visa whereas they charge Americans an arm and a leg for a visa just to LAND there at all, even as a visitor.
NO. OTHER. BENEFIT….to being born in Canada. Unless you are White, then and only then will people believe you are an Aboriginal “Red” Indian!
PKennedy on