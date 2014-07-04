Why Canadian golf is dying
The culprits: greed, hubris and the demise of free time
There were already 11 other golf courses nearby when Don MacKay set about to build Muskoka Highlands in 1992. At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Ontario’s cottage country, two hours north of Toronto, could support a 12th course, but MacKay believed in his business plan—a low-key, public links-style facility—and convinced a cautious banker to loan him the money. It may have been the last time a proposed golf course received such serious scrutiny in Canada.
Since then, MacKay says more than 18 courses have been built—and bankrolled—within a few hours’ drive. But there aren’t nearly enough people to slice, hook and duff balls along all those freshly clipped fairways. Business is hurting and competition between operators is growing fierce. “If you talk to a golfer, he’ll say the game of golf is fine,” MacKay says. “But if you talk to a golf course owner, he will say the business of golf is suffering because we overbuilt.”
The numbers are stunning. There are an estimated 2,400 golf courses across the country, while Statistics Canada pegs the number of golfers in Canada at about 1.5 million. That’s one course for every 625 players, or 14,500 Canadians—among the highest number per capita in the world. Moreover, Canadians appear to be playing less golf than they used to. A recent study by the National Allied Golf Associations, or NAGA, found that the number of rounds played on the average Canadian course has dropped 10 per cent over the past five years, with the blame falling on everything from waning interest to the time commitment required.
In the U.S., a painful industry shakeout is already under way. Equipment sales are down, closures of golf courses are commonplace and an estimated 400,000 players left the sport last year alone. In Canada, meanwhile, clubs are slashing fees in a bid to stay in the black, with some more successful than others. The award-winning Sagebrush Golf & Sporting Club near Merritt, B.C., recently applied to put itself into receivership, following in the footsteps of others such as Tobiano (Kamloops), Tower Ranch (Kelowna) and the Rise (Vernon). In Ontario, the private York Downs Golf & Country Club north of Toronto put itself up for sale to developers (although the club says it’s not in any financial trouble), while a candidate seeking Toronto’s mayoralty wants to turn a money-losing municipal course in the east end into a park to ease the taxpayer burden.
How did the industry end up in such an obvious hazard? Overly optimistic predictions about how many retired Baby Boomers would hit the links was part of it. But the real culprit was golf’s unhealthy relationship with North America’s overheated real estate market. Developers can sell houses for far more money if they back onto a golf course and the fancier the golf course, the bigger the premium. But not everyone who wants to live next to a golf course plays golf—so many courses sit relatively empty. Egos also play a role. “I watched in astonishment as people poured tens of millions into a course that they probably knew they weren’t going to get their money out of,” says MacKay, who once worked for a company that built golf courses.
Now the industry is scrambling to find its way back out of the rough. Some operators have cut back on watering and maintenance, allowing courses to exist in a more “natural” state. Others are grasping for new ways to sell a centuries-old game to a time-pressed audience, experimenting with faster-to-play courses and pay-as-you-go pricing. One course in B.C. is using eight-inch cups on the greens to make putting easier, while others propose going as big as 15 inches, roughly the size of a large pizza. Golf Digest raised eyebrows this year when it featured a scantily dressed Paulina Gretzky on its cover—not because she’s a golfer, but because she happens to be engaged to one.
Perhaps the most desperate response is to lure people to use golf courses for sports other than golf. MacKay, for one, promotes something called footgolf, a sort of golf-soccer mash-up that involves kicking the ball down a fairway and trying to land it in a 21-inch hole. He’s unapologetic. “When 40 per cent of kids under 15 play soccer and [five per cent] play golf, you realize that you need to appeal to a different market,” he says. “We’ve got to put more people on this course. I don’t care if they’re flying kites or riding bikes. We have to get more people because golf is golf and there are only so many golfers out there.”
In the past, lobbyists might have courted government officials by taking them out for a round at a swanky golf club. Now, the golf courses themselves are lobbying for special treatment. NAGA officials recently visited Parliament Hill to demand that companies and their employees be able to claim golf rounds as an expense for tax purposes—something that hasn’t been allowed for decades. Jeff Calderwood, NAGA’s chair, says it’s a question of fairness, since other forms of entertainment, including meals and hockey tickets, are eligible for deductions of up to 50 per cent. But he doesn’t deny that golf is facing a crisis of its own making. “We’re somewhat victims of our own success,” he says, pointing to a study the group commissioned that concludes golf, all totalled, is worth $14.3 billion to the Canadian economy. “It’s been ‘build it and they will come’ for so many decades. We probably got a little bit ahead of ourselves.”
While Calderwood maintains that golf remains fundamentally healthy—“other sports would kill for the numbers we have”—NAGA’s study reveals why golf course operators are worried. NAGA considers the total population of Canadian golfers to be 5.7 million, meaning anyone who has ever picked up a club. However, only a quarter of them, or 1.5 million, are deemed “engaged,” meaning they play regularly. North America’s waning interest in golf has also been reflected in the sales of golf clubs and apparel, with companies such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Callaway Golf and TaylorMade reporting bleak numbers in recent quarters.
The solution seems straightforward: Reach out to all those passive golfers and lure them onto the course. But it’s easier said than done. In our fast-paced, always connected world, most people don’t have the four or five hours needed to play 18 holes on a regular basis. And, unlike in the previous decade, there’s no Tiger Woods-sized celebrity to sell the game to an iPad generation. In fact, some now wonder if the industry squandered its biggest star by letting Woods define himself through lucrative endorsement deals with megabrands like Nike, Accenture, General Motors and PepsiCo—relationships that immediately soured when stories of Woods’s extramarital affairs emerged. “They did not use Woods to promote golf; they used him to promote professional golf, i.e., money,” writes James Corrigan, the Telegraph’s golf correspondent. “Instead of being the face for a worldwide initiative to get the kids on the fairways, he was the face for a sport laden with riches.”
Golf course design and construction also contributed to the problem. “I think that every course that was put up in the 1990s was probably put up with real estate, mine included,” MacKay says. But most developers are long gone once the houses are sold, leaving the expensive task of running and maintaining the golf course—which might not make financial sense on its own—to someone else. Some courses even ran into trouble before they were completed. In North Cowichan, on Vancouver Island, the Cliffs Over Maple Bay is a Greg Norman-designed course plus housing development first proposed more than a decade ago. The course was laid out, lots sold and houses built. But the developer failed to secure a source of water to keep the course irrigated. The result: Pricey homes backed onto a clear-cut forest, with no clear plan of what comes next. Even Woods’s design company, Tiger Woods Design, has faced difficulty with high-profile projects in the U.S. and overseas. To date, only one of the five courses listed on the company’s website looks to be nearing completion.
The U.S. housing crash similarly exposed the inherent weaknesses of the real estate model. Across the U.S., golf courses built as centrepieces of faltering real estate developments have been mothballed and are now being rezoned for residential construction. Canada, which has yet to experience a real estate downturn, is also facing pressure to replace fairways with driveways—but for different reasons. In Vancouver, for example, Mayor Gregor Robertson drew the ire of some golfers two years ago by suggesting municipal courses lease some of their land to developers to create room for affordable housing. On the other side of the country, a 2012 auditor general’s report showed Toronto’s five municipal courses face dwindling profits and may eventually need taxpayers’ support.
These days, most new courses are privately built as destination resorts (although real estate continues to be a key component in many projects). Cabot Links, near Inverness (population 2,500) on Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island opened as an 18-hole course in 2012 and was heralded as one of the country’s best. Now another 18-hole course, Cabot Cliffs, is being added at a cost of roughly $14 million—including an $8.25-million loan from the province. Steely nerved golfers will begin hitting tee shots over its craggy gorges and windswept ravines in 2015.
While such projects attract awards and tourists, they don’t encourage more people to take up the game. “The modus operandi has been to build bigger, tougher, longer courses,” says MacKay. “People want the big, spectacular views. It’s not so much about the playability; it’s more about how tough can I make it and how private can I make it.”
In fact, some courses seem to pride themselves on how few people avail themselves of their services—or, at least, they did. “A busy day for us is 10 foursomes on the course, and we consider ourselves 100 per cent full with 60 people,” the general manager of B.C.’s Sagebrush resort told the Vancouver Sun two years ago. “The consequence is people have a sense of freedom on the course without being pushed from behind or being delayed from in front. In today’s golfing world, quite understandably, that is a difficult thing to come by.” No wonder Sagebrush’s owners, carrying $35 million of debt, have hit a wall.
For those courses keen on keeping as many pairs of spikes clattering by the clubhouse as possible, everything is on the table. At Toronto’s Cedar Brae Golf & Country Club initiation fees are as little as $3,500 for new members—a fraction of what they were three decades ago. Other private clubs allow the public to play on certain days and have relaxed their dress codes to include jeans. Rules are increasingly becoming guidelines. Don’t like your lie? Move the ball. Hit a bad shot from the tee? Take out another ball and try again.
At Redwoods Golf Course, near Vancouver, Doug Hawley has gone further than most. This year, he’s outfitted the course with eight-inch holes on Tuesday nights (4.25 inches is the standard) in the hopes of making what may be the world’s most frustrating game easier to play. While traditionalists grumble, Hawley argues “so-called purists” are no strangers to cheating, even if they don’t acknowledge it. “They’re taking gimmes, they’re not playing by all the rules or completing the whole game,” he says. Besides, the advantage of bigger holes isn’t necessarily reflected on scorecards. It’s psychological. “A lot of the pressure is on the green, because that’s when the game becomes one of centimetres,” Hawley says. “So by making that easier, it takes the pressure off golfers and they tend to go for it a little more. They watch the pros make 30- or 40-foot putts, and now they think they can make them, too.” Has it worked? “I’m a lot busier on Tuesday.”
Back in Muskoka, MacKay is throwing tradition out the window by embracing footgolf. The game, first developed in Europe, appeals primarily to soccer fans looking for ways to hone their skills, or simply to people who like the idea of hanging out on a golf course without the headache of swatting around a tiny white ball. It’s played just like golf (minus the clubs and balls, of course) and usually involves 18 holes distributed over the fairways of a nine-hole golf course. MacKay acquired the rights to start a Canadian version of the American FootGolf League and says about 20 courses in Canada are considering adding footgolf to the mix.
When it comes to regular golf, MacKay is also tinkering with the industry’s pricing norms. At Muskoka Highlands, golfers can pay nine-, 12- and 18-hole rates, with plans to adopt a dynamic pricing system that will allow the golf course to sell green fees the same way airlines sell airfares: by using computer algorithms to figure out when demand is highest and charging more for those times.
Even golf course architects, those faceless monsters responsible for ruining otherwise impressive shots with ill-placed water holes, sand traps or leafy trees, are rethinking the way they go about their business. Neil Haworth is a Canadian golf course designer who spent most of his career in Asia, where he’s worked on some of the region’s top courses, including Shenzhen Golf Club in Guangzhou, China, and Sheshan International Golf Club near Shanghai. He recently completed a renovation project at the Parcours du Cerf golf course in Longueuil, Que., that involved transforming nine holes of a 36-hole facility into a new, faster-to-play 12-hole executive course, the first of its kind in the province.
Haworth says one way to appeal to a wider audience is a greater focus on forward tee boxes, which often lack the dramatic vistas or challenging obstacles that the back tees do. He also suggests golf courses adopt slower greens and fewer bunkers, which are expensive to maintain and “tend to catch the golfer you don’t need to catch, because he’s shooting 120 already.” A change in attitude is evident at the professional level, too. For the first time in recent memory, this year’s U.S. Open was held at a course without any rough. As part of a $2.5-million renovation, North Carolina’s Pinehurst Resort ripped out the lush, Augusta-style turf that edged the fairways on Pinehurst No. 2 and replaced it with sand, hardpan and brush. The new look was sold as a nod to its century-old heritage. “It’s the way it should be,” gushed two-time U.S. Open winner Curtis Strange. But an equally compelling reason for the makeover is what it will mean for the grounds crew: They need 150 million fewer litres of water each year to do their jobs. Which should free up time—and money—to cut soccer ball-sized holes into the fairways, should it come to that.
Golf is a good walk spoiled.
Mark Twain.
Emilyone on
Brian Burke on
Overbuilt – yes; ‘what working person has 5 hours for a round of golf’ – yes; but another reason is ‘failed to join the 21st century’.
In the year 2000, how many private golf clubs did not allow women to vote, or to join with equal play privileges as men? (in Canada as well as the US)
Half of their potential market has been alienated by old-boys’ attitudes. Golf deserves to die.
Researcher88 on
I’m one of those retired baby boomers, and about four years ago my wife bought me a set of golf clubs. I have used it possibly three times in the last 4 years. In the past the only time I would golf is when I would get time off from work to golf with people from other companies we worked with.
Basically, I just won’t waste the time and money it takes to golf. Actually I can’t stand the game. I have better things to do. I would sooner go hiking through grizzly bear country. I would sooner ride my motorcycle in a driving rain. I would sooner mow the grass on my acreage.
Ed Andrews on
LOL, funniest post, but seriously, your wife bought you a set of clubs? picked them out herself? I am getting to that age where all my equipment is for sports I don’t have time, money, energy or enough skill and injury recovery to play.
Oingo Boingo on
Golf, stopping playing in my early 20s after never really getting started, let me see, large equipment cost for generic stuff, custom fitted out of reach, castoff rentals for high prices, teaching by costly and inconvenient personal instructor of unknown teaching ability, great distance to any courses worth playing, cost per round all in several times to dozens of time more costly and time consuming than other activities. Only other players that I enjoyed going with were friend’s older brother and father, they were patient and helped a lot with the mental aspect. Pals drinking and cheating made it unpleasant.
Oingo Boingo on
Hi, I read your article and here is my response to it: Golf in Canada (especially in Big Cities like Vancouver and Toronto) is totally different from Countries like South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the UK where membership is doesn’t cost a arm and a leg. The miss perception that the more people the more golfers will participate in playing golf is a myth and so is bigger holes and football golf.
1. We need to make membership affordable like a $1500 per annum and members pay a reduced price for every round they played, visitors pays the full price and can still participate in competitions, if they have a legit handicap provided by their home golf course.
2. Club Competitions with prices every Saturday with 2 full fields covered by sponsors in the community.
3. Business Golf Competition on Wednesdays starting at 12:00 to attract local businesses.
4. League once month with an A, B, C teams where matches are being played with Foursomes in the morning the a lunch and then singles in the afternoon.
5. Competition starts with Peewees, Juniors, Full Membership and League
This is why their is so many young professional golfers from South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the UK and only four from Canada.
Takkie on
1st of all, golf isn’t even a sport.
And to quote the late great George Carlin, “…watching Golf, is about as much fun as watching two flies f______.” !
Rickster69 on
I’m in my mid 50’s and have been golfing since my late teens. I also live in the GTA. I am not convinced that the local Golf Course industry is necessarily hurting in the GTA. In the last 10-15 years I have seen several courses in the GTA either close entirely or reduce the number of holes they offer as they sold out to real estate developers. Gone is Kleinberg , Woodlands , Hunters Glen. Modified is Castlemore from 18 to 9 . Clublink also bought several Courses taking them away from the general public pay -as- you- play dollar (i.e. National Pines ). The result is that there are very few supply of golf courses available on the market to the public in or near the GTA, resulting in very high green fees. Consider Eagles Nest and Copper Creek- wherein $120 green fees or higher is the norm. How do you introduce your kid to golf in that cost enviroment? What’s a soccer ball cost? Relatively speaking, look upon the Niagara Region, Golf is affordable and the choice of quality courses is plentiful. In my view, its pure supply and demand economics. The GTA Golf Course industry is driven by greed to make as much money as possible on green fees. And unless you are in that class of indivduals that can afford a Clublink or private membership, I cannot see many kids or teens taking up the game like I did. The industry talks the talk about introducing kids to the game, but they don’t put their money where their mouth is. A kid’s green fee should be Free if accompanied by an adult . Free, not reduced. Free. This way you get the dad who is paying and the kid whose interest in the game is being inspired. You will make money on the concessions and on the beverage cart.
On the other side of the coin, with development and municipal fees, environmental assessments, and the time lines involved, creating a Golf Course these days isn’t like the 40s and 50s where you put 18 greens on Farmer Brown’s farm. The result is that when you do get a new course, there has to be a large green fee to recover a large cost outlay.
Vinc on
Kevin Sorenson’s article “Why Golf is Dying” got it wrong. While provocative, your alarmist headline couldn’t be further from reality.
Like all recreational activities – golf is dealing with a ‘new normal’ in how consumers spend their recreational dollars. Overall rounds are down from an incredible boom period in the 90’s that saw a spike in interest and a subsequent surge in new course builds. This has resulted in healthy competition for the golfer’s interests.
The current competitive climate has further reinforced golf’s need to welcome more youngsters and newcomers to ensure the game remains a key component of the Canadian fabric with the highest participation rate of any sport in this country. With an eye towards bringing in new enthusiasts, there are many options available to families through associations like Golf Canada, the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada and the PGA of Canada – Golf in Schools, Kids Play Golf and CN Future Links, just to name a few.
I read an insightful comment earlier this year in that, “Golf, like the people who play it, is a living, breathing thing. Like us, its existence is typified by cycles.”
We’ve experienced similar high and low points for golf over the past century, just like anything else in life. However, the game of golf – with its storied past, a present that has an abundance of rising Canadian stars, and a future that will see the sport return to the Olympic stage in 2016 – with Canada as defending champion from 1904 – is poised to weather this most recent storm.
A Canadian Golf Economic Impact Study released in June measured our sport’s worth to the Canadian economy at more than $14 billion. Direct revenues generated by golf courses and their facilities as well as stand-alone practice ranges ($5 billion) rivals the revenues generated by all other participation sports and recreation facilities combined ($4.8 billion) in Canada. The study reinforces the massive financial, charitable, tourism and positive environmental impact our sport has in communities across Canada. Our industry impacts hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in tax dollars. Consider the number of Canadians who plan golf vacations or the municipalities and golf destinations that drive tourism. Look no further than the massive charitable contribution of $533 million raised annually at 37,000 events held at golf courses.
Not only is golf the most practiced sport in Canada, with more golfers than hockey or soccer enthusiasts, it is a dynamic component of this country’s economic engine. These facts may not support the writer’s “sky is falling” narrative, and they hardly depict an industry in its demise.
Scott Simmons
CEO
Golf Canada
Scott Simmons, Golf Canada CEO on
My father and then I have owned a Golf course for 35 years, I have seen the rise, the over building and now a severe correction in the industry. Golf isn’t growing because of over building. The changes to equipment (Golf Balls, clubs) have made shorter older courses obsolete. Courses have become too long thus taking too long to play, who wants to take 6 to 7 hours to go to a course, play the game and have a snack etc?
Over building of courses that are simply used to provide a view for a residential development. Perhaps these developers should have made large sizeable dog parks instead of courses that they would allow to go bankrupt after they made their profits on the residential lots.
In Saskatchewan, where I own my course, their is approx. 250 courses, only approx. 37 pay property taxes, most don’t pay insurance or are totally subsidized by a city or town or Govt, totally unfair playing field.
I have to compete with courses that lose from approx. $250,000.00 to $1,000,000.00 a year.
Since 1979, within 2 hours drive, I have seen no less than 14 new courses built with no real increase in population. This over building actually drives up the price of a green fee, then fire sales in the off season become common place. This hurts the industry. I know for a fact that if these courses would not have been built, my 18 hole green fee would be less than $35.00, not $52.00 which they are now.
If we were describing the industry in pie form, the new courses in my area never increased the size of the pie, they just took more slices from the same size of pie.
Of course this is only my observation, what do I know.
Ross Ethier on
