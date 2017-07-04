Canada’s Best Places for Arts & Community 2017

Canada is said to be a friendly nation, but some communities are a little more open than others.

To get a sense of what life is like in a community we look to two key metrics. First, we rely on the percentage of the population who work in the arts, sports and recreation sector as a proxy for how focused a community is on cultural activities. The higher the percentage, the richer the cultural offerings.

This year, we also consider the community involvement index provided to us by Environics Analytics. To build this index, a sister firm of Environics conducts a wide ranging survey of residents. Their answers help determine how engaged residents are in their community. The base value is 100. If the index is above 100, it indicates a more active community. An index of 110 indicates that the people of the community are thought to be 10% more active in their community than what you’d find in the average Canadian city.