Canada’s Best Places to Retire 2017

See the top 100 places to spend your golden years
If you ask most Canadians what they plan to do when they retire don’t be surprised if you get back a blank stare. If they have to answer they might say they plan to travel, spend time with the family, or perhaps move to a small property in the countryside. But what retirees say they want is seldom what retirement ends up looking like.

At MoneySense we’ve encountered countless stories of retirees leaving busy cities for sleepy towns, only to regret it a short while later. Moving out of a big city can be great move for some but without doing a test run first, many retirees discover it’s not for them. Leaving a city means being further from family and friends, with fewer places to shop and eat, and more inconvenience getting to airports for travel.

Photo gallery: Top 10 Best Places to Retire in Canada

Our approach to determine where the best places to retire are in Canada includes the following factors. The place should have a thriving arts scene to ensure there is always plenty to do. A strong sense of community doesn’t hurt, either as it improves the odds that friendly helping hand is close by should you need it. It should have easy access to airports to make it simple to get away. It should also have pleasant weather (shorts in March would be nice, but that’s not happening because this is still Canada). Easy access to transit as well as plenty of walking and bike trails are important, and great health care is a must. Low taxes help, too, because anyone who nurtures their nest egg for 30 years wants to see it eroded by taxes.

Interactive tool: Find your best place to live »

More often than not, the best place to retire may not involve a move at all. Many of these elements are found in big cities, although there are plenty of smaller communities that do just as well in our ranking as well.

Our Best Place to Retire is one many Canadians already view as a retirement haven. Victoria has everything a retiree may want. It’s a great city on the water, making it inviting for a stroll or perhaps a lazy glass of wine on a patio. Taxes are low, and the airport is close. And being in a large city all but guarantees excellent access to health care. What’s more, sometimes you can actually wear shorts in March.

  • Best of the Regions Best of the Regions
    B.C. & The Territories
    Alberta
    Prairies
    Ontario
    Quebec
    Atlantic Canada

Best Places to Raise to Retire – by region

Atlantic Canada: 

Moncton, N.B. (No. 13)

Quebec:

Joliette, Que. (No. 8)

Ontario:

Ottawa (No. 2)

Prairies:

Winnipeg (No. 16)

Alberta:

Canmore, Alta. (No. 23)

British Columbia & the Territories:

Victoria  (No. 1)

The Top 100

Retirement rank Name Province Population Average Value Of Primary Real Estate Average Rent Income Tax Sales Tax Average Property Tax Average Property Tax Travel To Work By Walking Travel To Work By Bicycle Travel To Work By Public Transit Total Annual Rainfall (Mm) Days With Precipitation Greater Than Or Equal To 0.2 Mm Days With Rainfall Greater Than Or Equal To 0.2 Mm Days With Daily Min Temperature Greater Than 0°C Days With Daily Max Temperature Greater Than 20°C Crime Rate Per 100,000 Crime Severity Index Violent Crime Severity Index Employed In Health Care Offices Of Doctors Of Medicine Per '000 Doctors Per '000 Employed In Arts And Rec Community
1Victoria CYB.C.87,387$574,166$1,224$8,28612%0.82%$77114.3%5.6%8.8%8451551523197929421401495.8%3.643.313.4%109.2
2Ottawa CVOnt.974,701$481,223$1,204$8,31013%2.08%$3,0964.3%1.4%13.8%755161118216117363547555.0%0.803.301.9%101.8
3OrilliaOnt.35,103$297,733$963$8,31013%2.45%$1,9734.6%1.1%4.8%776161119210104657362664.9%1.972.662.3%115.6
4Nelson CYB.C.10,793$500,341$830$8,28612%1.26%$1,10115.0%2.0%1.7%564163128262115952080715.2%3.063.573.3%106.5
5Saanich DMB.C.117,781$709,974$1,206$8,28612%1.64%$2,2013.6%3.0%6.9%88615915633471411143415.7%1.083.311.9%112.7
6StratfordOnt.32,574$330,237$873$8,31013%2.28%$2,1296.4%2.2%2.0%851165118216112532955317.7%1.903.193.0%116.6
7Burlington CYOnt.199,858$710,453$1,294$8,31013%2.32%$3,5802.1%0.4%5.5%763136114239125208823203.6%0.992.602.1%103.3
8JolietteQue.20,664$233,027$613$10,90215%1.61%$1,0336.6%1.3%1.8%81312796202113454757564.4%1.264.051.5%69.1
9KingstonOnt.132,757$378,930$1,119$8,31013%2.52%$2,5775.8%1.5%4.8%80915912322399566661565.3%1.424.563.0%108.1
10CranbrookB.C.20,626$391,617$787$8,28612%1.49%$1,5926.4%0.7%2.0%27912284191102896376965.8%1.413.571.2%115.6
11CollingwoodOnt.22,364$514,220$966$8,31013%2.41%$2,5223.7%1.4%2.4%725163117216101473947364.4%1.972.762.5%110.1
12Saint-Charles-BorroméeQue.14,290$285,621$658$10,90215%1.95%$1,5184.3%0.8%1.3%81312796202113454757566.4%2.664.051.1%72.7
13MonctonN.B.75,401$231,842$793$10,32115%1.61%$1,3954.9%0.3%2.6%84216112319899514956634.7%2.823.271.8%107.9
14SidneyB.C.11,671$525,068$1,041$8,28612%1.84%$1,9365.3%1.6%4.3%84515515231979445140254.0%2.143.311.5%97.1
15North SaanichB.C.11,774$840,785$1,188$8,28612%1.38%$4,0291.9%2.3%3.6%88615915633471351829136.6%0.083.311.9%116.5
16WinnipegMan.736,028$330,022$1,067$10,74013%1.83%$1,8553.4%1.3%8.5%419125781721106350931346.2%1.042.621.8%110.2
17Toronto COnt.2,882,614$808,377$1,341$8,31013%1.69%$2,2343.9%1.2%19.3%714145114264117378856953.5%1.092.053.4%99.2
18Central SaanichB.C.17,054$709,539$1,035$8,28612%1.63%$2,4812.5%2.0%4.7%88615915633471379433245.2%0.763.311.8%107
19Strathroy-CaradocOnt.22,708$314,052$939$8,31013%2.43%$2,2812.4%0.4%1.2%794152117227123304531125.1%0.623.260.5%118.5
20VernonB.C.41,337$443,959$860$8,28612%1.48%$1,4923.9%0.9%1.8%33313610424910812697131963.8%2.473.111.8%108.2
21RimouskiQue.49,573$235,628$667$10,90215%1.97%$1,5234.8%0.7%1.5%68716711619772339636376.9%1.573.841.0%72.3
22FrederictonN.B.60,805$286,656$838$10,32115%1.52%$1,4145.7%1.1%2.8%859149115192104626966603.8%2.012.562.8%106.8
23CanmoreAlta.14,084$1,051,534$1,091$9,1105%1.15%$1,7647.4%3.5%1.1%3221418715964724652325.5%2.063.622.9%99
24Salmon ArmB.C.18,232$391,980$830$8,28612%1.60%$1,5573.7%0.6%1.4%469138106214105555553543.9%2.303.441.8%114.9
25BrandonMan.50,634$285,708$844$10,74013%1.40%$1,3945.3%0.8%2.5%3751177216110398291001017.8%1.682.331.5%111.2
26KelownaB.C.134,397$510,948$1,052$8,28612%1.48%$1,6073.5%2.1%3.1%31113710821512311081112784.6%1.952.482.1%105.7
27Owen SoundOnt.22,184$272,064$870$8,31013%2.20%$1,6656.4%0.8%1.8%784177125228100655769878.1%2.523.062.2%116.1
28Quinte WestOnt.44,722$266,353$893$8,31013%2.49%$2,1222.8%0.4%1.0%786153120217118311234383.8%0.474.561.5%119.7
29ColwoodB.C.17,673$564,208$1,104$8,28612%1.59%$1,9971.7%1.7%5.1%99614914534757441341346.2%0.403.310.9%109.6
30Mississippi MillsOnt.13,180$477,189$1,204$8,31013%2.46%$3,4612.0%0.2%1.8%702154114198117198923176.2%0.463.302.0%115.2
31KamloopsB.C.89,574$384,328$949$8,28612%1.55%$1,7083.3%0.8%2.8%2241068324613211010102624.6%1.472.491.5%108
32Hamilton COnt.566,276$459,992$965$8,31013%2.49%$2,6042.7%0.5%6.1%792156118227120457960664.4%1.002.601.8%111
33West KelownaB.C.34,638$577,335$1,066$8,28612%1.45%$2,0871.7%0.6%2.2%281120101246124528970644.7%0.582.481.6%110.8
34Oak BayB.C.18,373$1,001,510$1,323$8,28612%1.86%$3,4555.5%5.2%4.9%11121761712938632093286.6%0.333.312.6%119.6
35Lévis VQue.146,830$287,403$744$10,90215%1.70%$1,7142.8%0.5%4.3%89917511819594277529237.0%0.403.742.7%64.1
36EdmundstonN.B.15,029$186,848$552$10,32115%1.53%$1,0003.4%0.2%0.3%7531289417093459152417.1%1.604.502.0%73.2
37L'AssomptionQue.22,052$222,513$776$10,90215%2.20%$2,0023.9%0.4%2.6%798137104211113337041414.1%0.324.051.9%61.9
38BrantOnt.38,211$428,556$850$8,31013%2.57%$2,9242.0%0.2%1.3%770136114218125307841264.8%0.342.602.0%121.9
39PentictonB.C.33,803$535,578$893$8,28612%1.48%$1,3105.9%1.9%1.0%29911999255129142301451094.2%2.723.281.4%107.8
40Québec VQue.552,528$300,648$816$10,90215%1.86%$1,5394.9%1.1%9.9%89917511819594391247515.7%0.733.741.7%64
41CharlottetownPEI38,867$238,658$873$10,80015%1.57%$1,2786.6%0.3%2.0%88718213120579599797555.9%2.752.651.9%111.5
42AmosQue.12,950$255,669$617$10,90215%1.82%$1,4939.0%0.2%1.8%67615110516274524958578.8%1.244.111.4%66.4
43MidlandOnt.18,465$315,257$907$8,31013%2.48%$2,1134.1%0.9%2.5%714164112200109608063654.6%1.841.971.9%120.2
44Oakville TOnt.211,025$879,261$1,423$8,31013%2.52%$4,9321.7%0.3%8.0%726118102222107208823203.3%1.042.052.3%98.1
45Saugeen ShoresOnt.13,741$379,665$828$8,31013%2.35%$3,6094.2%1.1%1.8%847163117209110464063384.3%0.513.061.4%121.1
46Capital F (BC), RDAB.C.10,847$648,612$806$8,28612%2.35%$2,1853.4%1.3%2.0%102517817427870382636584.8%0.923.314.9%107.9
47LondonOnt.399,125$326,499$1,002$8,31013%2.38%$2,2653.2%0.8%4.9%846168122223122673275654.5%1.123.260.9%108.4
48South HuronOnt.9,571$304,212$855$8,31013%2.15%$1,9452.7%0.8%0.5%817153112225116462856404.5%0.213.261.1%123.4
49St. Albert CYAlta.72,372$466,879$1,322$9,1105%1.80%$2,8042.4%0.5%4.4%3521137317784575356366.9%0.942.562.1%102.4
50Newmarket TOnt.89,595$700,481$1,178$8,31013%2.50%$3,7033.0%0.3%5.3%735130102211107271433333.4%1.462.052.1%99.3
51West GreyOnt.13,427$321,053$720$8,31013%2.34%$2,0332.5%0.2%0.9%824154109202105409660385.6%0.153.061.2%124.8
52North Vancouver CYB.C.53,605$906,374$1,432$8,28612%1.11%$1,2556.8%1.2%13.8%169818117929781826277524.9%3.022.523.9%93
53Vancouver CYB.C.669,660$1,348,591$1,757$8,28612%0.99%$1,4727.0%2.4%15.9%12311711673315382821091054.8%1.432.525.1%102.7
54WhitehorseYT26,701$340,527$1,636$8,5415%1.15%$1,3135.4%1.9%3.4%1611216314442237051602013.4%1.272.512.4%108.5
55Selkirk, CYMan.10,312$238,453$1,033$10,74013%1.63%$1,4576.9%1.7%1.3%4519070177102163161611945.6%2.332.620.5%115.1
56HalifaxNS426,537$340,296$1,063$10,88615%1.64%$1,7115.3%0.7%7.1%131416214323478535463795.0%1.063.611.9%105.4
57EsquimaltB.C.16,715$551,010$1,021$8,28612%1.21%$1,1247.0%3.6%8.0%9961491453475729421401494.0%0.423.312.2%104.1
58Saint-GeorgesQue.33,606$201,788$516$10,90215%1.83%$1,3472.6%0.3%1.1%829151111178103513456886.7%1.312.882.0%73.9
59WestmountQue.20,208$1,640,992$791$10,90215%2.10%$6,1247.6%1.3%10.6%7851631192181174673721006.0%3.862.273.5%122.1
60Sainte-MarieQue.13,914$203,370$569$10,90215%1.75%$1,4613.8%0.6%0.8%89315611218495209327264.9%1.083.742.5%75.4
61White RockB.C.20,913$807,792$1,093$8,28612%1.38%$1,7053.2%0.5%4.4%107815715434464737184384.9%1.532.524.0%103.7
62St. ThomasOnt.40,127$242,200$871$8,31013%2.65%$2,1502.4%0.9%0.9%874159133230128303735384.4%1.123.260.6%114.8
63CalgaryAlta.1,326,819$517,030$1,260$9,1105%1.34%$1,8483.1%0.8%10.1%3261126817187527977745.6%1.082.571.5%100.6
64SherbrookeQue.167,635$258,242$619$10,90215%1.90%$1,4063.8%0.5%3.3%848187128182105422249486.1%1.093.942.0%65.7
65Edmonton CYAlta.973,755$469,827$1,229$9,1105%1.40%$1,6803.3%0.9%9.6%348123771858887601121226.3%1.012.562.0%101.7
66Delta DMB.C.108,943$820,429$1,113$8,28612%1.79%$2,8642.2%0.9%5.9%90015515234464511854484.3%0.662.522.7%112.9
67ColdstreamB.C.11,231$614,109$860$8,28612%1.72%$2,6971.6%1.3%1.6%384141112220122376436186.0%0.003.111.2%110.6
68Prince Edward County (ON), CYOnt.25,356$409,083$832$8,31013%2.43%$2,7192.5%0.3%0.8%804153123224119372947434.0%1.034.563.1%115.5
69NanaimoB.C.92,357$439,399$895$8,28612%1.71%$1,6723.3%1.0%1.9%10981761702949710484103695.2%1.582.861.3%108.5
70HawkesburyOnt.10,584$287,832$701$8,31013%2.16%$1,3014.8%0.8%1.3%849135104198114740278775.2%2.083.600.4%79.9
71SummerlandB.C.11,503$647,735$808$8,28612%1.57%$1,8033.6%0.7%0.9%29911999255129563663223.9%0.873.281.2%107.1
72BracebridgeOnt.16,191$351,649$948$8,31013%2.65%$2,8735.2%0.3%0.7%751154107182107375342284.1%1.482.661.1%106.7
73Richmond Hill TOnt.211,841$1,059,612$1,327$8,31013%2.32%$3,9951.8%0.7%9.2%745165120221119271433333.5%0.872.052.3%96.3
74BarrieOnt.149,572$429,222$1,153$8,31013%2.33%$2,5422.8%0.5%4.1%710156114208113460249504.3%1.301.572.4%101.4
75Mississauga CYOnt.802,272$691,426$1,276$8,31013%2.29%$3,1121.5%0.3%9.3%723126111242103299242473.2%0.702.051.6%92.7
76Saint-HyacintheQue.55,076$256,054$640$10,90215%1.77%$1,2675.5%0.9%1.1%871158123209116394851485.3%1.292.631.0%72.8
77PeterboroughOnt.83,394$321,190$982$8,31013%2.54%$2,2064.3%1.1%3.1%713160120195117533063704.5%2.242.201.8%116.7
78Steinbach, CYMan.15,464$330,067$760$10,74013%1.64%$1,5974.3%1.7%1.2%47311176166107818782625.1%2.002.141.1%124.1
79SaskatoonSask.268,127$431,700$1,101$9,72311%1.98%$2,2533.6%1.4%3.8%2641096517010498011211275.7%2.253.031.7%107.9
80GrimsbyOnt.27,135$471,892$829$8,31013%2.75%$3,5821.8%0.4%2.6%779163135244121392552425.1%0.632.602.3%110.4
81North GlengarryOnt.9,652$301,836$645$8,31013%2.22%$1,8824.4%0.4%1.6%839149109196113715176934.1%0.623.601.1%116
82Laval VQue.434,017$365,417$740$10,90215%2.37%$2,2931.6%0.3%8.9%790152118213110377551645.0%0.462.272.2%72.1
83HuntsvilleOnt.21,419$372,927$967$8,31013%2.55%$2,6082.7%0.2%0.4%75115410717993383942354.6%1.072.661.7%115.3
84Comox TB.C.14,466$421,523$903$8,28612%1.94%$2,2252.6%2.3%1.4%109617316931676421033264.6%3.323.191.4%106.3
85CobourgOnt.20,364$349,778$1,011$8,31013%2.73%$2,7014.7%0.9%1.1%79412410522496446639432.8%0.981.951.7%111.8
86Carleton PlaceOnt.10,322$377,138$1,204$8,31013%2.39%$2,6164.8%0.3%1.3%702154114198117510154654.2%0.783.301.2%103.9
87Port Moody CYB.C.36,799$781,540$1,081$8,28612%1.56%$2,3321.2%0.7%9.8%191317016730472390141215.2%0.242.524.3%105.9
88Vaughan CYOnt.330,306$959,514$1,327$8,31013%2.43%$4,3271.3%0.2%6.7%697137108212117271433333.3%0.672.051.8%93
89BellevilleOnt.50,597$279,342$980$8,31013%2.62%$2,0584.5%0.8%2.1%772149116229117741375923.7%1.941.952.1%114
90Saint-Jérôme VQue.76,911$240,657$720$10,90215%1.69%$1,3163.0%0.4%1.9%865144111197103609574735.0%0.852.271.3%61.6
91St. Catharines CYOnt.136,554$333,466$1,008$8,31013%2.71%$2,3452.9%0.7%2.8%754151117238127392552423.4%1.471.342.0%117.9
92WinklerMan.12,250$301,211$667$10,74013%2.12%$1,9464.7%3.7%0.6%45110370183109828078524.1%0.162.620.8%129
93New Westminster CYB.C.73,584$546,270$1,217$8,28612%1.22%$1,2113.2%0.8%17.1%192118317532057835694935.2%2.052.523.0%98.2
94Châteauguay VQue.51,356$264,124$775$10,90215%2.44%$2,1922.0%0.3%6.7%785163119218117319837393.8%0.412.271.3%86.7
95Saint-Bruno-de-MontarvilleQue.27,979$433,020$809$10,90215%2.56%$3,3292.5%0.8%9.2%799165120206118411057645.0%0.462.272.8%54.8
96ReginaSask.226,682$378,617$1,109$9,72311%1.79%$2,0653.3%0.8%3.5%3211147515310793851131165.0%1.622.301.6%109.8
97Montréal VQue.1,785,468$478,859$799$10,90215%1.71%$1,1144.6%1.6%19.3%7991651202061184673721003.8%0.592.272.3%77.9
98KincardineOnt.11,550$359,008$920$8,31013%2.18%$3,0464.6%0.6%1.1%820175129196113303540275.5%0.783.061.3%108.2
99Longueuil VQue.247,715$318,020$733$10,90215%1.78%$1,5162.5%0.8%12.5%799165120206118411057644.0%0.742.271.8%61.1
100West Vancouver DMB.C.46,076$2,670,630$2,229$8,28612%1.75%$5,4292.3%0.9%6.6%115316916532477457952484.2%1.242.524.1%112.9
