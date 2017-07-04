Canada’s Best Places to Retire 2017

If you ask most Canadians what they plan to do when they retire don’t be surprised if you get back a blank stare. If they have to answer they might say they plan to travel, spend time with the family, or perhaps move to a small property in the countryside. But what retirees say they want is seldom what retirement ends up looking like.

At MoneySense we’ve encountered countless stories of retirees leaving busy cities for sleepy towns, only to regret it a short while later. Moving out of a big city can be great move for some but without doing a test run first, many retirees discover it’s not for them. Leaving a city means being further from family and friends, with fewer places to shop and eat, and more inconvenience getting to airports for travel.

Our approach to determine where the best places to retire are in Canada includes the following factors. The place should have a thriving arts scene to ensure there is always plenty to do. A strong sense of community doesn’t hurt, either as it improves the odds that friendly helping hand is close by should you need it. It should have easy access to airports to make it simple to get away. It should also have pleasant weather (shorts in March would be nice, but that’s not happening because this is still Canada). Easy access to transit as well as plenty of walking and bike trails are important, and great health care is a must. Low taxes help, too, because anyone who nurtures their nest egg for 30 years wants to see it eroded by taxes.

More often than not, the best place to retire may not involve a move at all. Many of these elements are found in big cities, although there are plenty of smaller communities that do just as well in our ranking as well.

Our Best Place to Retire is one many Canadians already view as a retirement haven. Victoria has everything a retiree may want. It’s a great city on the water, making it inviting for a stroll or perhaps a lazy glass of wine on a patio. Taxes are low, and the airport is close. And being in a large city all but guarantees excellent access to health care. What’s more, sometimes you can actually wear shorts in March.

Best Places to Raise to Retire – by region

Atlantic Canada:

Moncton, N.B. (No. 13)

Quebec:

Joliette, Que. (No. 8)

Ontario:

Ottawa (No. 2)

Prairies:

Winnipeg (No. 16)

Alberta:

Canmore, Alta. (No. 23)

British Columbia & the Territories:

Victoria (No. 1)

