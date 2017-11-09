Canada’s Richest People 2018: The Top 25 Richest Canadians

22. 5. Saputo Family

<div> <p> Net Worth: <strong><span style="background-color:gold;display:inline-block;padding:0 0.2em">$10.41 billion</span></strong><br> Change from <a href="http://www.canadianbusiness.com/lists-and-rankings/richest-people/top-25-richest-canadians-2017/" target="_blank">2017 Ranking</a>: <strong><span style="color:#dc4128">▼1.8%</span></strong><br> Major company holdings: <strong>Saputo, Transforce</strong><br> </p> <p>Among the top 10 dairy producers in the world, the $16-billion multinational Saputo sells its milk, cheese, yogurt and other goods under dozens of different brand names around the globe. The Saputo family likes to think big: The company is the largest cheese maker in Canada, third largest in both the U.S. and Argentina, and fourth in Australia. Its stock soared for most of last year, climbing more than 50% and taking the family fortune to new heights. But since an abrupt drop in November 2016, when reports emerged that the company was issuing new shares at a below-market valuation, the company has struggled to rebound.</p> <a class="actionlink" href="http://www.canadianbusiness.com/lists-and-rankings/richest-people/rich-100-saputo-family/" target="_blank">Read the complete profile »</a> </div>