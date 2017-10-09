Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Number of Canadians who identify as poor or working class rising, poll finds - Macleans.ca
Graves says the question becomes where those increasingly disconnected Canadians park their votes and if they represent the groundwork for either a right-wing or progressive populism taking hold in the coming years.
The poll, conducted between Sept. 15 and Oct. 1, suggests people are feeling more pessimistic about their own futures not just over the next year, but over the next five.
The overall survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.
Probably more people realizing what their real class level is.
Guys with lunch pails at the factory door used to think they were middle class
Emilyone on