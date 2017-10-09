 Number of Canadians who identify as poor or working class rising, poll finds - Macleans.ca
  1

Number of Canadians who identify as poor or working class rising, poll finds

New poll suggests people are feeling more pessimistic about their futures over next five years
(Jae C. Hong/AP)

OTTAWA – A new poll suggests the political battle constantly being waged for the support of Canada’s middle class is being fought over increasingly shrinking territory.

An Ekos-Canadian Press survey of 4,839 Canadians suggests the number of people who self-identify as working class or poor is on the rise.

Pollster Frank Graves says that while the middle class itself may be comfortable with the direction of the current Liberal government, the growing ranks of working class and poor aren’t.

MORE: If the economy is so great, why do we feel so bad?

Graves says the question becomes where those increasingly disconnected Canadians park their votes and if they represent the groundwork for either a right-wing or progressive populism taking hold in the coming years.

The poll, conducted between Sept. 15 and Oct. 1, suggests people are feeling more pessimistic about their own futures not just over the next year, but over the next five.

The overall survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

  1. Probably more people realizing what their real class level is.

    Guys with lunch pails at the factory door used to think they were middle class

    Reply

