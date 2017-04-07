  0

5 signs Canada is in the grips of real estate mania

Canada, we have a problem
Not a month goes by that Canada doesn’t set a new record for rising house prices. From the fact prices in Canada have far surpassed what the U.S. saw during its housing bubble, to the similar arguments used by those who deny there’s a bubble, here are the signs Canada has a housing problem.

 
