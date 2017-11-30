  0

Best Biology Universities in Canada: 2018 Ranking

Here are the 20 best biology programs in Canada
Hayley Zubyk examines streptomyces plates in the Institute for Infectious Disease Research lab at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario on Thursday, September 22, 2017. (Photograph by Hannah Yoon)

Hayley Zubyk in the Infectious Disease Research lab at McMaster University. (Photograph by Hannah Yoon)


School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field Weighted citation impact
*1. UBC [*1] *1 *1 *1 *1 *1
*1. Toronto [*1] *1 *1 *1 *1 *1
3. McGill [3] *1 *3 *3 3 3
4. Alberta [4] 4 *3 *3 4 *13
5. McMaster [5] 6 7 11 *8 4
6. Guelph [6] 5 5 6 10 *27
7. Montréal [8] 10 12 5 5 *5
*8. Calgary [7] *8 6 8 7 *13
*8. Dalhousie [*9] 7 *13 14 12 *8
10. Laval [*11] *11 8 7 *8 *13
11. Ottawa [*9] 18 16 9 6 12
12. Western [*15] *11 *13 10 11 *24
*13. Queen's [*11] *8 9 15 16 23
*13. Simon Fraser [14] 16 11 17 *17 *8
15. Waterloo [*11] 14 10 16 15 18
16. UQAM [*15] 22 18 *23 23 *5
17. Victoria [*17] 23 *22 *20 *19 *8
*18. Manitoba N/A 21 *19 12 13 26
*18. Memorial [*17] *28 *19 19 *19 11
20. Saskatchewan N/A 17 *13 13 14 33

*Indicates a tie
