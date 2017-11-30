  0

Best computer science universities in Canada: 2018 ranking

Here are the 20 best computer science programs in Canada for 2018
Computing Science Program student Niko Yasui, works on code at the University of Alberta in Edmonton Alberta. (Photograph by Jason Franson)

School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field Weighted citation impact
1. Toronto [1] *1 *1 *1 *1 1
*2. UBC [*2] *1 *1 3 3 3
*2. Waterloo [*2] *1 *1 *1 *1 5
4. McGill [5] 4 5 *4 6 *12
5. Alberta [4] 5 4 *4 4 12
6. Montréal [7] 9 *6 7 5 *8
7. Simon Fraser [6] 7 *9 10 *8 14
*8. Calgary [9] 6 8 8 *8 29
*8. McMaster [*14] 10 *12 16 *11 4
10. Victoria [11] *11 17 15 15 11
11. Concordia [*14] 13 11 6 7 30
12. Queen's [8] *11 *9 *12 *13 *20
*13. Carleton N/A *15 14 11 *13 22
*13. Manitoba [*12] 28 *26 17 *16 7
*13. Ottawa [*12] *17 *19 9 10 *26
16. Sherbrooke N/A *19 22 27 26 *8
*17. St. Francis Xavier [*14] *25 *34 *38 *33 2
*17. Western [20] *17 *15 14 *11 *20
*19. Dalhousie N/A 8 *6 *19 *24 *31
*19. Ryerson N/A *15 18 *12 *16 24

*Indicates a tie
