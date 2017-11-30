  0

Best education universities in Canada: 2018 ranking

Here are the 20 best education programs at Canadian universities in 2018
New Learning hub in Education at Simon Fraser University. (Dale Northey/SFU)

School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field Weighted citation impact
1. Toronto [1] 2 *1 1 1 1
2. UBC [2] 1 *1 2 2 *3
3. McGill [3] 6 4 6 4 1
4. Alberta [5] 3 3 3 3 12
5. Simon Fraser [6] *4 7 7 8 *3
6. Calgary [4] *4 5 4 6 11
7. Ottawa [7] 8 *13 5 5 6
*8. Queen's [*13] 7 *8 14 *13 10
*8. Western [*10] *12 *8 8 7 8
*10. Montréal [*8] 9 6 12 *9 *13
*10. York [*8] *12 *13 *10 *9 9
11. Waterloo [*10] *16 *10 *19 17 7
*13. Laurentian [*15] 23 *20 *23 *19 5
*13. Victoria [12] 10 *13 9 12 18
*15. Concordia [*15] 21 23 *10 11 *13
*15. Laval [17] 11 *17 18 16 *16
17. Saskatchewan [19] *18 *10 *15 *13 *16
*18. Brock [18] *16 *20 13 *13 19
*18. Manitoba N/A 15 12 *15 18 *21
20. Memorial N/A *12 16 29 *22 24

*Indicates a tie
