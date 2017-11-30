  0

Best environmental science universities in Canada: 2018 ranking

Here are the 20 best universities for environmental science programs in Canada for 2018
Earth Sciences students at Dalhousie University test chemical properties and velocity at a local watershed. (Photograph by Andrew Tolson)

School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field Weighted citation impact
1. UBC [1] *1 1 *1 1 2
2. McGill [2] 3 *2 5 5 5
3. Toronto [4] *1 *2 3 3 13
4. Alberta [5] 4 *2 *1 2 18
5. Waterloo [3] 5 5 4 4 *21
6. Simon Fraser [7] 7 *6 16 13 4
7. Guelph [6] 6 *6 8 10 *21
8. Saskatchewan [*10] *8 *8 6 6 *10
9. Dalhousie [13] 10 *12 11 *11 8
10. Ottawa [12] *12 *8 12 *11 *10
11. UQAM [16] *15 14 22 18 1
12. McMaster [8] 11 16 13 15 10
13. Victoria [15] *22 20 19 19 3
14. Laval [*19] *15 11 7 *8 25
15. Western [14] *19 *8 14 *8 19
16. Montréal [9] *32 *25 9 7 7
*17. Carleton [*17] 27 *17 18 16 17
*17. Queen's [*10] 812 *17 15 17 *33
*19. Lakehead N/A 25 24 30 *28 9
*19. Sherbrooke [*17] *29 27 29 *26 6

*Indicates a tie
