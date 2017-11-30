  0

Best mathematics universities in Canada: 2018 rankings

Here are the 20 best universities for mathematics in Canada for 2018
Associate Professor in the Department of Combinatorics and Optimization in the Faculty of Mathematics, Karen Yeats work on various problems on a board in the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) building at the University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ontario on Friday, October 13, 2017. (Photograph by Hannah Yoon)

Associate Professor Karen Yeats at the University of Waterloo. (Photograph by Hannah Yoon)


School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field Weighted citation impact
1. Toronto [1] *1 *1 2 1 2
2. UBC [2] 3 3 3 *2 3
3. Waterloo [3] *1 *1 1 *2 *8
4. McGill [4] 4 5 *4 *5 6
5. Alberta [5] 5 4 *4 *5 13
6. Montréal [6] *9 10 6 4 4
7. McMaster [8] 8 7 11 7 1
*8. Simon Fraser [9] *6 *8 *9 10 *20
*8. Victoria [7] 23 *21 14 8 5
*10. Carleton N/A *16 14 *9 12 14
*10. Laval [*13] *12 15 17 17 11
*12. UQAM [11] *14 13 21 18 *8
*12. Western [*18] *9 11 13 *13 *23
*14. Ottawa [15] *14 *16 7 9 *20
*14. Queen's [*16] *6 6 18 *21 *25
16. Manitoba N/A 22 *16 *15 *13 12
17. York [20] *16 12 *15 16 *18
*18. Calgary N/A 11 19 8 11 *30
*18. Dalhousie [*16] *12 *8 *19 *21 17
20. Regina [10] *25 *27 24 23 7

*Indicates a tie
