  0

Best nursing universities in Canada: 2018 rankings

Here are the 20 best universities for nursing in Canada for 2018
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Email

 
Nursing students learn how to put in IV's in the Faculty of Nursing clinical learning and simulation lab on campus at the University of Manitoba. (Photograph by Marianne Helm)

Nursing students in the clinical learning and simulation lab at the University of Manitoba. (Photograph by Marianne Helm)

Note: Only 19 universities are ranked here as other universities with nursing programs did not produce a minimum of 100 papers over the past five years. This minimum threshold is required as smaller numbers can skew results on the field-weighted citation impact measure.


School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field Weighted citation impact
1. UBC [2] 2 2 3 3 6
2. Alberta [3] 1 1 2 2 10
3. Toronto [1] 3 3 1 1 8
*4. Calgary [7] 4 5 *7 7 *4
*4. McMaster [4] 5 6 *7 *4 *4
6. McGill [5] 6 4 4 *4 11
7. Queen's [6] 7 8 13 12 1
8. Dalhousie [8] *8 7 12 13 *2
9. Western [10] 16 9 10 9 *2
10. Ottawa [9] *11 *13 6 6 7
11. Memorial [11] *8 *16 17 12 9
12. Montréal [*13] 14 11 5 8 13
13. Laval [15] *11 12 11 10 *15
14. Manitoba [12] 17 *13 9 11 14
15. Victoria [*13] 10 10 15 16 18
16. Saskatchewan [*17] 15 15 14 15 *15
17. York [16] 19 19 *18 18 12
18. Ryerson [*17] 13 *16 *18 19 19
19. Sherbrooke [*17] 18 18 16 17 17

*Indicates a tie
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.