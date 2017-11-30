  0

Best psychology universities in Canada: 2018 ranking

Here are the 20 best psychology programs in Canada for 2018
University of British Columbia, Psychology Program. (Photograph by Della Rollins)

School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field Weighted citation impact
1. UBC [1] 1 1* 2 2 *1
2. Toronto [2] 2 *1 1 1 3
3. McGill [3] 3 3 3 3 9
4. Waterloo [4] 4 4 11 8 *1
5. Western [5] 6 5 *5 5 11
6. Queen's [6] 5 8 *17 *13 *5
*7. McMaster [*8] 7 7 *8 7 17
*7. York [10] *10 10 7 6 *5
9. Dalhousie [7] *10 9 15 12 *7
10. Alberta [*8] *12 6 *8 11 19
11. Calgary [12] *12 11 10 10 *20
*12. Carleton [*15] *22 18 16 17 4
*12. Simon Fraser [11] *12 16 14 *15 18
*12. Victoria [*15] 15 *14 *20 18 *12
15. Concordia [14] 9 *12 *17 19 *20
*16. Brock [13] 21 *21 19 *15 10
*16. Montréal [18] *17 *12 4 4 27
18. Ryerson N/A 8 17 *24 *23 *24
19. Ottawa [*20] 16 20 *5 9 *24
20. Regina N/A *22 *23 27 *26 *7

*Indicates a tie
