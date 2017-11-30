Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Best universities for medicine in Canada: 2018 ranking - Macleans.ca
University of Toronto. (Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn)
Note: For the medicine ranking, Maclean’s ranked only universities with medical schools. It should be noted, however, that the bibliometric data reflect research by faculty in all areas of medicine at the university, including the work of faculty who are not on staff at the medical school.