Best universities for medicine in Canada: 2018 ranking

Here are the 20 best universities for medicine in Canada for 2018
University of Toronto. (Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn)

Note: For the medicine ranking, Maclean’s ranked only universities with medical schools. It should be noted, however, that the bibliometric data reflect research by faculty in all areas of medicine at the university, including the work of faculty who are not on staff at the medical school.


School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field Weighted citation impact
1. Toronto [1] 1 1 1 1 5
2. UBC [2] 4 2 2 2 2
*3. McGill [3] 3 3 3 3 6
*3. McMaster [4] 2 4 *7 4 1
5. Alberta [5] 5 7 5 *5 11
6. Calgary [6] 8 6 *7 *7 4
7. Ottawa [8] 9 8 6 *7 *8
8. Western [10] 7 5 9 9 12
9. Montréal [7] 11 9 4 *5 7
10. Queen's [13] 6 16 13 13 13
11. Dalhousie [9] 10 11 12 12 10
*12. Laval [11] *16 10 10 10 *8
*12. Memorial [12] *14 13 16 16 3
14. Manitoba [14] 13 12 11 11 14
15. Sherbrooke [17] 12 *14 15 15 16
16. Saskatchewan [16] *14 *14 14 14 17
17. Lakehead [15] 18 *17 *17 *17 15
18. Laurentian [18] *16 *17 *17 *17 18

* Indicates a tie
