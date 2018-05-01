Bishop’s University: What life is like for students on campus

Best cheap lunch: Tim Hortons

Best hangover breakfast: Water and Advil

Favourite campus food: Teriyaki stir-fry

Favourite watering hole: The Gait

Best coffee: Brûlerie FARO

Perk of living in this town: Everything is within walking distance

Where to live: Student Village

Best place to study: Study rooms in residence

Worst place to study: Dewie’s

Coolest electives: Shakesperience

Coolest club: Bishop’s Bees

Best campus events: Orientation Week, Gait Gatsby, Two Years’ Eve, Winterfest

Most original social event: Celebrity bartending: a fundraising event where professors are invited to bartend at the Gait and compete for tips

Best giveaway: Scholarships! We have very generous alumni.

Best live music venue: The Lion on Acoustic Tuesdays

Weirdest tradition: Serenading the principal at his door in the middle of the night during Orientation Week

Best spectator sport: Rugby

Unofficial school motto: ‘Bleed purple’

Official school motto: ‘Sound learning strengthens the spirit’

University Insider: Loch Baillie, 18 – English Literature

Located on the mighty Massawippi shore, Bishop’s University makes up around half of the population of Lennoxville, Que. Bishop’s small but cozy community of 2,800 students benefits from an intimate post-secondary education. Bishop’s is a school where teachers know who you are, and you’re more than just a number. Moreover, the beautiful and eco-friendly campus hosts 550 acres of green space and architecture, ranging from the Hogwarts-esque McGreer Hall to the uber-modern John H. Price sportsplex.

Walk through the labyrinth of interconnected academic buildings and you’ll be sure to find an abundance of posters advertising student-led events. Make sure to grab coffee and a snack at the Bus Stop Café before heading to class; the movie theatre seats in Nicolls are pretty comfortable! Considered the central hub of student life, the Student Union Building houses a Tim Hortons, the SRC offices, several clubs and BU’s infamous watering hole, the Gait. As one of the four schools that make up the Maple League of Universities, Bishop’s prides itself on offering an unmatched liberal arts education. For this reason, the university is proud of its small class sizes, personable faculty and the amazing extracurricular opportunities that make BU so special.

Extras

Avoiding the “freshman 15” has never been easier than with the recently renovated $32-million John H. Price sportsplex. Both spacious and modern, the “Plex” caters to students and community members alike. Most Bishop’s students are lucky enough to live in freshly renovated residences during their first year. A key component of its outstanding student-life reputation is the priority the university places on mental health. Counselling services are easily accessible and Student Services hopes to introduce an online booking system soon. As of fall 2018, Bishop’s will open the doors to its brand-new Learning Commons, a refurbished and innovative library and study space.

Local Vibe

Characteristic of any university town, school life and town life are pleasantly entangled. The largely bilingual Lennoxville community will make you feel right at home regardless of your French proficiency. Highly regarded for their knack for balance, Bishop’s students take the phrase “work hard, play hard” seriously. Loud parties on the weekends are balanced out by study sessions during the week. Students can also take a $12 taxi to Sherbrooke, Que., to explore the quaint boutiques on Rue Wellington or try out one of the many spots to eat on Rue King Ouest.

The Skinny

