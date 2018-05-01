Brandon University: student advice for surviving life on campus

Unofficial school motto: ‘Be You at BU’

Best place for a nap: The music lounge

Best cheap lunch: Soup at Forbidden Flavours

Favourite campus food: Pizza at Forbidden Flavours

Perks of living in this town: Short commutes

Best place to study: North Stacks at the John E. Robbins Library or Down Under

Worst place to study: The cafeteria

Coolest electives: Disaster Movies: Fact or Fiction

Best campus events: Jazz Night

Best giveaway: Tickets to the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, the door prizes at the Long Night Against Procrastination, and the $500 tuition rebate door prize at MOTIV8

Best live music venue: Forbidden Flavours Jazz Night or the Double Decker

Best spectator sport: Any Bobcat game

Official school motto: ‘Aletheuontes de en Agape’ (Speaking the truth in love)

Brandon sees some of the coldest weather in Canada each winter. But even with good odds of their cars not starting, a couple of thousand students trudge to Brandon University every year for their degree. But who can blame them? Brandon University is a thriving school with much to offer. With personable professors and small class sizes—especially for upper-year courses—Brandon University’s atmosphere allows for increased interactions between students and professors. Students have great opportunities to participate in class, giving them a chance to apply concepts to current issues. Brandon University’s liberal arts requirements encourage students to explore disciplines and subjects that may spark hidden interests. Student services has everything you need to succeed. They have drop-in times for help with math, study, and writing skills. They also offer workshops to help you cite a source correctly or figure out that statistics problem. Brandon University contains a fantastic undergraduate library with staff who are always available to help you find sources for a research essay. And, although there have been some issues with the bookstore, Campus Books is improving and offers textbook rentals to save you money. Brandon University is not limited by its smaller size, offering a valuable educational experience.

Extras

Brandon University offers Healthy Living Centre membership to students (included in tuition), giving students access to a fitness centre, walking track, and other cool extras. The university also houses the Evans Theatre, a mini, volunteer-run movie theatre featuring the best of the Toronto International Film Festival and some local historical pieces. Also, Jazz Night is the perfect place to take a quick, weekly break from studying. And, if you are looking to add more culture to your experience, the School of Music has weekly concerts.

Local Vibe

Although not the biggest city in Manitoba, and far from the biggest city in Canada, Brandon offers a big city experience with a small-town vibe. Brandon has become an international hub for immigrants from all over the world, leading to global restaurants like Chili Chutney and Ukrainian Cuisine. Brandon is also the location for many fairs and shows throughout the year. For example, the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in March and the Manitoba Summer Fair in June.

The Skinny

Websites like ebrandon.ca will ensure that students are caught up on Brandon life.