Canada’s top party schools 2017

Maclean’s surveyed more than 17,000 students across Canada late last year to see how they were faring on campus. We ask them to estimate how much time they spend partying each week, and more than 15,000 answered the question, though we didn’t rank any school with fewer than 100 responses. We present a perennial reader favourite: the top party schools for 2017.

We tallied the total party hours for each school and divided it by the number of respondents to get our scores. Individual responses ranged from zero to—wait for it—30 hours a week! The national average was 3.27 hours a week, so keep that in mind when you’re comparing schools.

If these numbers seem low to some of you, please note more than one-third of our survey respondents are not of the partying persuasion: 5,600 said they did not party at all.

When it comes to the battle of the sexes, the national average for male respondents was 3.59 hours a week compared to 3.27 hours for females, while males at the top party school, St. Francis Xavier in Antigonish, N.S., said they partied 9.15 hours a week compared to 7.7 hours for females.

To read a sober, first-person account of what a busy Friday night is like at a top party school, check out Meagan Campbell’s report from Western University in London, Ont., which came in at #9.



