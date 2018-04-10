Canadian universities: minimum entering grades by faculty

Here, we present the grade average of incoming first-year students for arts, science, commerce and engineering students. Here, the average final-year grades of full-time, first-year students entering university from high school or Quebec’s CEGEP system. For Quebec schools, the “R” score refers to the rating used by universities in that province to compare students. A blank space indicates the school does not have a particular faculty or the information was not available.
|University
|Minimum entering grade: Arts
|Minimum entering grade: Science
|Minimum entering grade: Commerce
|Minimum entering grade: Engineering
|Alberta
|70-80%
|83-88%
|85-90%
|Calgary
|70-78%
|78-90%
|82%
|85%
|Dalhousie
|70%
|75%
|78%
|75%
|Laval
|R score of 20-30
|R score of 22-33
|R score of 23
|R score of 22-26
|Manitoba
|Arts, Science: 85% direct entry; students with less than 85% complete first year in University 1 program
|89% or via University 1
|87% or via University 1
|McGill
|86%
|91-93%
|94.5%
|92-96%
|McMaster
|75%
|85-90%
|82.5%
|89%
|Montral
|R score of 22.2-25.2
|R score of 22-29.2
|R score of 26
|R score of 25.4-30.6
|Ottawa
|73-78%
|75-84%
|75-85%
|80-85%
|Queen's
|80%
|84%
|87%
|90%
|Saskatchewan
|70%
|70%
|83%
|85%
|Sherbrooke
|R score of 20.4 to 27.2
|R score of 20.2 to 22.5
|R score of 23.5
|R score of 20 to 26.7
|Toronto
|75-84%
|75-91%
|83-88%
|85-93%
|UBC
|75%
|86%
|84%
|85%
|Western
|83.5%
|83.5%
|87.5%
|87%
|Brock
|70%
|70%
|84%
|Carleton
|78%
|78-80%
|80%
|76-86%
|Concordia (Montreal)
|70-90%
|70-90%
|80%
|80-85%
|Guelph
|78-84%
|80-85%
|78-84%
|83-85%
|Memorial
|70%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|New Brunswick
|65%
|75%
|75%
|75%
|Regina
|65%
|70%
|85%
|70-90%
|Ryerson
|73-88%
|72-90%
|72-85%
|88-90%
|Simon Fraser
|80%
|85%
|83%
|86%
|UQAM
|R score of 17.37-23.25
|R score of 17.63-21.57
|R score of 21.11-25.44
|Victoria
|77%
|82%
|80%
|84%
|Waterloo
|80%
|80%
|80-92%
|88%
|Wilfrid Laurier
|70-86%
|74-91%
|89-93.5%
|Windsor
|70-80%
|70%
|73-78%
|74%
|York
|75%
|80%
|90%
|80%
|Acadia
|70%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|Bishop's
|75%
|75%
|80%
|Brandon
|60%
|60%
|60%
|Cape Breton
|65%
|65%
|65%
|65%
|Lakehead
|70%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|Laurentian
|72%
|72%
|72%
|72-80%
|Lethbridge
|65%
|65%
|65%
|Moncton
|68.9%
|73%
|68%
|68.5%
|Mount Allison
|70.9%
|73.5%
|73.2%
|Mount Saint Vincent
|70%
|71%
|70.4%
|Nipissing
|70%
|70%
|70%
|Saint Mary's
|70%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|St. Francis Xavier
|70%
|70%
|70%
|71.0%
|St. Thomas
|70%
|Trent
|70%
|70%
|70%
|UNBC
|67%
|67%
|67%
|75%
|UOIT
|70-75%
|70-80%
|75-80%
|80-85%
|UPEI
|70%
|70%
|70%
|74%
|Winnipeg
|55.3%
|54%
|54.7%
|ACAD
|60%, plus portfolio
|Algoma
|65%
|65%
|65%
|65%
|Athabasca
|No grade specification; undergraduate students are not required to have a high school diploma
|Chicoutimi
|R score of 17.68
|R score of 18.68
|R score of 16.73
|R score of 19.68
|Concordia Edmonton
|60%
|60%
|65%
|Emily Carr
|67%, plus portfolio
|Fraser Valley
|72%
|70%
|70%
|73%
|King's
|71.2%
|85.2%
|Kwantlen
|High school diploma; minimum grade C+ in English 12 or equivalent; some program entrance requirements may be higher
|MacEwan
|65%
|65%
|65%
|75%
|Mount Royal
|65%
|78%
|78%
|NSCAD
|70%, plus portfolio
|OCAD U
|70%, plus portfolio
|Outaouais
|If R score is less than 22, admission is granted on condition of passing an appointed course
|Rimouski
|Grades and requirements vary by program; admission is not contingent on the R Score for most programs
|RMC
|75% (Acceptance criteria are also based on suitability to become an officer)
|Royal Roads
|No direct admittance for Canadian students to first-year undergraduate programs; B average in first two years of post-secondary for entry to third-year programs
|Sainte-Anne
|69.5%
|74.1%
|63.3%
|Thompson Rivers
|High school diploma; 73% in Grade 12 English; some programs require specific courses and higher grades
|Trois-Rivires
|Admission varies by program; some are contingent on the R Score
|Vancouver Island
|60%
|60%
|60%
|68%