 Canadian universities: minimum entering grades by faculty - Macleans.ca
Education

Canadian universities: minimum entering grades by faculty

This chart provides a breakdown of grades for acceptance divided by arts, science, commerce and engineering faculties

      Here, we present the grade average of incoming first-year students for arts, science, commerce and engineering students. Here, the average final-year grades of full-time, first-year students entering university from high school or Quebec’s CEGEP system. For Quebec schools, the “R” score refers to the rating used by universities in that province to compare students. A blank space indicates the school does not have a particular faculty or the information was not available.


      University Minimum entering grade: Arts Minimum entering grade: Science Minimum entering grade: Commerce Minimum entering grade: Engineering
      Alberta 70-80% 83-88% 85-90%
      Calgary 70-78% 78-90% 82% 85%
      Dalhousie 70% 75% 78% 75%
      Laval R score of 20-30 R score of 22-33 R score of 23 R score of 22-26
      Manitoba Arts, Science: 85% direct entry; students with less than 85% complete first year in University 1 program 89% or via University 1 87% or via University 1
      McGill 86% 91-93% 94.5% 92-96%
      McMaster 75% 85-90% 82.5% 89%
      Montral R score of 22.2-25.2 R score of 22-29.2 R score of 26 R score of 25.4-30.6
      Ottawa 73-78% 75-84% 75-85% 80-85%
      Queen's 80% 84% 87% 90%
      Saskatchewan 70% 70% 83% 85%
      Sherbrooke R score of 20.4 to 27.2 R score of 20.2 to 22.5 R score of 23.5 R score of 20 to 26.7
      Toronto 75-84% 75-91% 83-88% 85-93%
      UBC 75% 86% 84% 85%
      Western 83.5% 83.5% 87.5% 87%
      Brock 70% 70% 84%
      Carleton 78% 78-80% 80% 76-86%
      Concordia (Montreal) 70-90% 70-90% 80% 80-85%
      Guelph 78-84% 80-85% 78-84% 83-85%
      Memorial 70% 70% 70% 70%
      New Brunswick 65% 75% 75% 75%
      Regina 65% 70% 85% 70-90%
      Ryerson 73-88% 72-90% 72-85% 88-90%
      Simon Fraser 80% 85% 83% 86%
      UQAM R score of 17.37-23.25 R score of 17.63-21.57 R score of 21.11-25.44
      Victoria 77% 82% 80% 84%
      Waterloo 80% 80% 80-92% 88%
      Wilfrid Laurier 70-86% 74-91% 89-93.5%
      Windsor 70-80% 70% 73-78% 74%
      York 75% 80% 90% 80%
      Acadia 70% 70% 70% 70%
      Bishop's 75% 75% 80%
      Brandon 60% 60% 60%
      Cape Breton 65% 65% 65% 65%
      Lakehead 70% 70% 70% 70%
      Laurentian 72% 72% 72% 72-80%
      Lethbridge 65% 65% 65%
      Moncton 68.9% 73% 68% 68.5%
      Mount Allison 70.9% 73.5% 73.2%
      Mount Saint Vincent 70% 71% 70.4%
      Nipissing 70% 70% 70%
      Saint Mary's 70% 70% 70% 70%
      St. Francis Xavier 70% 70% 70% 71.0%
      St. Thomas 70%
      Trent 70% 70% 70%
      UNBC 67% 67% 67% 75%
      UOIT 70-75% 70-80% 75-80% 80-85%
      UPEI 70% 70% 70% 74%
      Winnipeg 55.3% 54% 54.7%
      ACAD 60%, plus portfolio
      Algoma 65% 65% 65% 65%
      Athabasca No grade specification; undergraduate students are not required to have a high school diploma
      Chicoutimi R score of 17.68 R score of 18.68 R score of 16.73 R score of 19.68
      Concordia Edmonton 60% 60% 65%
      Emily Carr 67%, plus portfolio
      Fraser Valley 72% 70% 70% 73%
      King's 71.2% 85.2%
      Kwantlen High school diploma; minimum grade C+ in English 12 or equivalent; some program entrance requirements may be higher
      MacEwan 65% 65% 65% 75%
      Mount Royal 65% 78% 78%
      NSCAD 70%, plus portfolio
      OCAD U 70%, plus portfolio
      Outaouais If R score is less than 22, admission is granted on condition of passing an appointed course
      Rimouski Grades and requirements vary by program; admission is not contingent on the R Score for most programs
      RMC 75% (Acceptance criteria are also based on suitability to become an officer)
      Royal Roads No direct admittance for Canadian students to first-year undergraduate programs; B average in first two years of post-secondary for entry to third-year programs
      Sainte-Anne 69.5% 74.1% 63.3%
      Thompson Rivers High school diploma; 73% in Grade 12 English; some programs require specific courses and higher grades
      Trois-Rivires Admission varies by program; some are contingent on the R Score
      Vancouver Island 60% 60% 60% 68%

