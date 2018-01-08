 Canadian universities with the highest (and lowest) graduation rates - Macleans.ca
  0

Canadian universities with the highest (and lowest) graduation rates

At Queen’s, nearly 90% of students finish their degree. But at other schools, the completion rate is less than half. How does your university compare?
Master of Global Affairs convocation at University of Toronto. (Lisa Sakulensky/University of Toronto)

The graduation rate tracks undergraduate students to determine if they received a degree within seven years. Below are the percentage of full-time, first-year students in fall 2007 who graduated by 2014. (Not part of ranking calculations.)

MORE: Maclean’s University Rankings 2018


School Per cent
Queen's 89.5
Western 86.6
McGill 85.0
Laval 83.7
Sherbrooke 82.7
Montréal 81.3
Waterloo 79.6
Lakehead 79.5
Toronto 79.4
McMaster 79.3
Alberta 79.2
Guelph 78.6
Calgary 78.4
New Brunswick 78.0
Wilfrid Laurier 77.7
Ottawa 76.8
St. Francis Xavier 76.6
UBC 76.4
Bishop's 76.1
Lethbridge 76.1
UQAM 74.6
Brock 74.2
Windsor 73.5
Ryerson 73.3
York 72.5
Laurentian 72.3
Acadia 72.2
Concordia 71.8
Mount Saint Vincent 70.9
Trent 70.5
Nipissing 69.9
UPEI 69.7
Carleton 68.7
UOIT 68.6
Dalhousie 67.1
Memorial 66.9
Saskatchewan 66.8
Victoria 65.9
Mount Allison 65.6
Simon Fraser 64.8
Manitoba 63.1
Regina 58.1
Moncton 56.9
UNBC 56.5
Cape Breton 56.4
St. Thomas 54.4
Saint Mary's 53.1
Brandon 50.9
Winnipeg 44.2
