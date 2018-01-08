Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canadian universities with the highest (and lowest) graduation rates - Macleans.ca
Master of Global Affairs convocation at University of Toronto. (Lisa Sakulensky/University of Toronto)
The graduation rate tracks undergraduate students to determine if they received a degree within seven years. Below are the percentage of full-time, first-year students in fall 2007 who graduated by 2014. (Not part of ranking calculations.)