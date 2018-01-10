 Canadian University Admission Deadlines - Macleans.ca
Canadian University Admission Deadlines

With deadlines looming, this chart will help students keep track of application due dates across the country
Students on campus at UBC. (Martin Dee/UBC)

Planning where to go after high school is an exciting process. The college or university program you choose sets the stage for the rest of your adult life. “You want to have a really good learning experience so you have the skills to go on to professional school or to use in your life,” says Robert Astroff of Toronto-based Astroff Consultants, which helps students navigate and prepare for university applications.

MORE: The Maclean’s Guide to Getting In to University

When it comes to preparing, it’s worth remembering that when schools select the new students that “fit” with their programs, it’s about more than simply letting in the top students who apply. Applications aren’t a math exam that you either pass or fail—they’re a process aimed at selecting students who will excel in a particular environment. “University admissions is not a test and it’s not a trick,” says Andrew Arida, director of undergraduate admissions at UBC. And it’s absolutely essential that you be honest with yourself. “Doing well in school is important, and learning outside the classroom is important. If you say to yourself, ‘What is university X looking for?’ ask yourself what makes a good student. If you answer the second question, you’ll be answering the first.”

MORE: Build your own customized university ranking

PLEASE NOTE: This chart is for informational purposes only. If you are applying to a specific school, always check that school’s website for the most exact and up-to-date deadlines. Maclean’s intends to expand the information available on this chart over time. Universities can contact editor James Cowan at: james.cowan@macleans.rogers.com.


School Entrance Scholarships In-Province Secondary Students International Applicants Other Applicants
Acadia March 1 Rolling Rolling Rolling
Alberta December 18 March 1 March 1 March 1
Bishop's March 1 April 1 April 1 April 1
Brandon March 1 August 1 April 1 August 1
Brock January 17 April 1 June 1
Calgary December 15 March 1 March 1 March 1
Cape Breton March 1 September 1 September 1 September 1
Carleton January 17 April 1 June 1
Concordia March 1 February 1 March 1
Dalhousie March 1 June 1 April 1 June 1
Guelph January 25 January 17 February 15 January 17
Lakehead January 17 March 1 March 1
Laurentian January 17 April 1 Rolling
Laval March 1 March 1 March 1
Lethbridge June 30 May 15 June 30
Manitoba March 1 March 1 March 1
McGill March 1 January 15 February 1
McMaster January 17 April 1 April 1
Memorial March 1 March 1 March 1
Moncton February 28 April 1 April 1 April 1
Montreal March 1 February 1 February 1
Mount Allison March 1 Rolling as of October 1 Rolling as of October 1 Rolling as of October 1
Mount Saint Vincent March 1 August 11 June 23 August 11
New Brunswick March 1 March 31 March 31 March 31
Nippissing January 17 June 1 June 1
Ottawa January 17 April 1 June 1
Queen's November 15 January 17 February 1 February 1
Regina March 15 August 15 March 1 August 15
Ryerson January 17 February 1 February 1
Saint Mary's March 1 Rolling Rolling Rolling
Saskatchewan December 1 May 1 April 1 May 1
Sherbrooke March 1 January 15 March 1
Simon Fraser January 15 February 28 February 28 February 28
St Francis Xavier March 1 Rolling as of October 15 June 30 Rolling as of October 15
St Thomas March 1 August 31 June 1 August 31
Toronto January 17 January 10 January 10
Trent January 17 June 1 June 1
UBC December 1 January 15 January 15 January 15
UNBC March 1 March 1 March 1
UOIT March 3 January 17 March 30 March 30
UPEI March 1 Rolling Rolling Rolling
UQAM March 1 March 1 March 1
Victoria March 31 February 28 April 30 April 30
Waterloo January 17 March 30 March 30
Western January 17 Rolling as of Oct 1 Rolling as of Oct 1
Wilfrid Laurier January 17 May 1 May 1
Windsor January 17 August 1 August 1
Winnipeg March 1 March 1 March 1
York January 17 March 7 March 7

Other notes to consider:

  • Deadlines represent dates for a September term start for most undergraduate programs.
  • Many programs (particularly nursing, education, social work) have their own unique deadlines not accounted for by this chart.
  • Different schools define “international” in different ways (at some schools, US applicants are not considered international). Always check each school’s website before applying.
  • Some schools (University of Manitoba, for example) have different deadlines depending on how many university or college credits an applicant has completed. This chart does not account for that distinction.
  • The “Other Applicants” category is a catch-all that accounts for most, but not all, other types of applicants. If you fall under the “other” category, check the individual school’s website to be sure the deadline applies to you.
  •  The “Entrance Scholarship” deadline represents the deadline for most entrance scholarships. If none is listed, there is no separate deadline for entrance scholarships.

