Comparing the average salaries of Canadian professors in 2018

On April 6, Statistics Canada released preliminary data on the salaries of professors across the country for the 2017-2018 academic year. The numbers reflect 89 of the 110 institutions across the country. Data for a number of large universities—including the University of Toronto, Western and the University of Alberta—is not yet available. But the available results reflect 75% of the full-time teaching staff across the country. The table below reflects schools for which most data is available. Some smaller schools may not be represented because Statistics Canada withholds their results due to privacy concerns.
|Full professor
|Associate professor
|Assistant professor
|University of Northern British Columbia
|116425
|97875
|78775
|Ontario College of Art and Design
|123925
|107975
|86125
|Thompson Rivers University
|125575
|111925
|92925
|Grant MacEwan University
|125775
|119750
|106825
|Université du Québec à Rimouski
|129600
|103675
|84625
|Université du Québec en Outaouais
|130350
|106375
|80425
|Concordia University
|133025
|111450
|78525
|Cape Breton University
|133400
|108475
|92775
|St. Francis Xavier University
|133550
|107050
|81550
|Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières
|134600
|111300
|85250
|Mount Saint Vincent University
|136525
|113300
|86125
|Université du Québec - Montréal
|136925
|111700
|87150
|Université du Québec, Institut national de la recherche scientifique
|137100
|117450
|100300
|Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue
|138475
|109875
|83400
|Université Laval
|138575
|112900
|92950
|St. Thomas University
|140175
|116200
|86900
|Université de Sherbrooke
|140575
|117850
|97000
|Nipissing University
|141075
|118050
|100450
|Université du Québec - Chicoutimi
|143475
|115625
|86025
|Université de Moncton
|143900
|113900
|95725
|Brandon University
|145150
|113900
|89475
|Saint Mary's University
|147175
|117700
|99000
|Mount Allison University
|147400
|120600
|85350
|Université du Québec, École de technologie supérieure
|147700
|123425
|116550
|Mount Royal University
|148700
|121875
|97300
|Université de Montréal
|149550
|116325
|95925
|Simon Fraser University
|151375
|126450
|104050
|Memorial University of Newfoundland
|154825
|123575
|99650
|University of Manitoba
|155150
|123325
|110075
|Dalhousie University
|155400
|122700
|103850
|University of Victoria
|155700
|121350
|105375
|University of Prince Edward Island
|156225
|129825
|101600
|University of New Brunswick
|156250
|125900
|99675
|University of Regina
|157075
|126650
|104225
|Athabasca University
|157525
|123825
|92725
|Lakehead University
|162150
|135925
|105900
|King's College
|163475
|135225
|104900
|Trent University
|164975
|140075
|98825
|École Polytechnique de Montréal
|171375
|142275
|117950
|Wilfrid Laurier University
|172100
|141850
|109400
|Queen's University
|172650
|150400
|133800
|University of Guelph
|173300
|144925
|112025
|McGill University
|174400
|131650
|105125
|University of Calgary
|176100
|131850
|104475
|University of Ottawa
|177350
|144025
|116100
|Ryerson University
|185875
|152575
|111075
|University of Waterloo
|186100
|150675
|113475
|University of British Columbia
|190225
|145775
|124400
|McMaster University
|190400
|153925
|110375
|University of the Fraser Valley
|...
|90400
|84225
|University of Saskatchewan
|...
|147700
|116350
|University of Lethbridge
|...
|126875
|96100
… = data was unavailable