Comparing the average salaries of Canadian professors in 2018

On April 6, Statistics Canada released preliminary data on the salaries of professors across the country for the 2017-2018 academic year. The numbers reflect 89 of the 110 institutions across the country. Data for a number of large universities—including the University of Toronto, Western and the University of Alberta—is not yet available. But the available results reflect 75% of the full-time teaching staff across the country. The table below reflects schools for which most data is available. Some smaller schools may not be represented because Statistics Canada withholds their results due to privacy concerns.

… = data was unavailable

