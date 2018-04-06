 Comparing the average salaries of Canadian professors in 2018 - Macleans.ca
Comparing the average salaries of Canadian professors in 2018

New statistics offer an intriguing look at how much educators earn across the country

(PHOTO BY SIMON HAYTER FOR MACLEAN'S MAGAZINE)

On April 6, Statistics Canada released preliminary data on the salaries of professors across the country for the 2017-2018 academic year. The numbers reflect 89 of the 110 institutions across the country. Data for a number of large universities—including the University of Toronto, Western and the University of Alberta—is not yet available. But the available results reflect 75% of the full-time teaching staff across the country. The table below reflects schools for which most data is available. Some smaller schools may not be represented because Statistics Canada withholds their results due to privacy concerns.


Full professor Associate professor Assistant professor
University of Northern British Columbia 116425 97875 78775
Ontario College of Art and Design 123925 107975 86125
Thompson Rivers University 125575 111925 92925
Grant MacEwan University 125775 119750 106825
Université du Québec à Rimouski 129600 103675 84625
Université du Québec en Outaouais 130350 106375 80425
Concordia University 133025 111450 78525
Cape Breton University 133400 108475 92775
St. Francis Xavier University 133550 107050 81550
Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières 134600 111300 85250
Mount Saint Vincent University 136525 113300 86125
Université du Québec - Montréal 136925 111700 87150
Université du Québec, Institut national de la recherche scientifique 137100 117450 100300
Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue 138475 109875 83400
Université Laval 138575 112900 92950
St. Thomas University 140175 116200 86900
Université de Sherbrooke 140575 117850 97000
Nipissing University 141075 118050 100450
Université du Québec - Chicoutimi 143475 115625 86025
Université de Moncton 143900 113900 95725
Brandon University 145150 113900 89475
Saint Mary's University 147175 117700 99000
Mount Allison University 147400 120600 85350
Université du Québec, École de technologie supérieure 147700 123425 116550
Mount Royal University 148700 121875 97300
Université de Montréal 149550 116325 95925
Simon Fraser University 151375 126450 104050
Memorial University of Newfoundland 154825 123575 99650
University of Manitoba 155150 123325 110075
Dalhousie University 155400 122700 103850
University of Victoria 155700 121350 105375
University of Prince Edward Island 156225 129825 101600
University of New Brunswick 156250 125900 99675
University of Regina 157075 126650 104225
Athabasca University 157525 123825 92725
Lakehead University 162150 135925 105900
King's College 163475 135225 104900
Trent University 164975 140075 98825
École Polytechnique de Montréal 171375 142275 117950
Wilfrid Laurier University 172100 141850 109400
Queen's University 172650 150400 133800
University of Guelph 173300 144925 112025
McGill University 174400 131650 105125
University of Calgary 176100 131850 104475
University of Ottawa 177350 144025 116100
Ryerson University 185875 152575 111075
University of Waterloo 186100 150675 113475
University of British Columbia 190225 145775 124400
McMaster University 190400 153925 110375
University of the Fraser Valley ... 90400 84225
University of Saskatchewan ... 147700 116350
University of Lethbridge ... 126875 96100

… = data was unavailable

