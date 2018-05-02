Mount Saint Vincent University: student tips for surviving life on campus

Unofficial school motto: ‘What even is a mystic?’

Best place for a nap: Bottom floor of the library or a society room

Best cheap lunch: A slice from Pizza Pizza on campus

Best hangover breakfast: Cora on Lacewood Dr.

Favourite campus food: Veggie burger from Seton Café (with fries of course!)

Favourite watering hole: Niche

Perks of living in this town: Awesome concerts, local art and the ocean air

Where to live: On campus? The Birches. But across the bridge, Dartmouth has affordable accommodations.

Best place to study: Bottom floor of the library, or the library quiet zone (if you like silence!)

Worst place to study: Seton Café—it’s always noisy

Coolest electives: Politics in Graphic Novels and Video Games; History of Rock & Roll; and Rap, Resistance and Religion

Best campus event: The Last Class Bash

Best giveaway: Free feminine hygiene products in the women’s washroom

Best live music venue: Scotiabank Centre, Olympic Community Hall or Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

Weirdest tradition: Petting or feeding the campus deer

Best spectator sport: Basketball

University Insider: Katelyn O’Brien, 21, English

On the Bedford Highway, across from the shipyard, there is a university that rightfully calls itself a “small wonder.” Initially, I was drawn to the Mount because of its close-knit community and small class sizes. During high school recruitment, while other universities were promoting themselves by stating how large their numbers were, the Mount was taking a different approach: they promoted their smallness.

The reasonable class sizes are a huge benefit of attending the Mount: 48 per cent of first-year classes have 30 to 60 students and the rest have fewer than 30 students, with the number of students per class only getting smaller as you get into upper-year courses. I once had a fourth-year theory course with only four students. This allows ample opportunity for debate and discussion.

Now just because the Mount is little, it does not mean that you feel limited in any way. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. For example, because our English program is smaller, we are one of the few universities that offer the option to pursue an undergraduate English research-based thesis. The small numbers also mean that you become close to fellow students in your program and in the Mount community; attending the Mount allows you to develop deep and meaningful friendships.

Extras

There are a ton of student societies on campus. MSVU also has its own student publication, Speakman Press, to which students, alumni and faculty submit both creative and academic work. There is always something going on at Vinnie’s Pub, the on-campus pub and student lounge, whether it’s a trivia night or a poetry reading. There are many free academic and personal support services on campus, such as the Writing Centre (an academic support) and Counselling Services (a personal support).

Local Vibe

As someone who was born and raised in Halifax, my love for the city has only grown. The city features the Halifax Central Library, which is listed as one of the most beautiful libraries in the world by Wired.com. Furthermore, this beautiful landscape is heightened during October’s Nocturne: Art at Night festival, which features the work of local artists under dark skies.

The Skinny

Thecoast.ca for concert listings, Mountstudents.ca

(the student union’s site) for on-campus events and student services.