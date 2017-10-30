 Ranking Canada's Top Party Universities for 2018 - Macleans.ca
  0

Ranking Canada’s Top Party Universities for 2018

Universities where students enjoy the most hijinks per week, according to our annual survey of 23,384 undergraduates
Maclean’s surveyed more than 23,000 undergraduates across Canada in 2017 and asked them to estimate how much time they spend partying each week. We tallied the total party hours for each school and divided it by the number of respondents to arrive at our scores. The average number of hours Canadian students party per week? Just 3.4 hours. Further, 28.4% of respondents said they don’t drink at all. But if partying were an endurance sport St. Francis Xavier would take the prize (Click here for an account of one fun night at the school). Students at this school don’t just party more often, their parties last longer.


School Hours parting (going to campus pub, off-campus bars and clubs, parties, etc.)
St. Francis Xavier 7.9
Bishop's 7.0
Queen's 6.0
Acadia 5.0
Wilfrid Laurier 4.9
Nipissing 4.8
Mount Allison 4.6
Western 4.6
Dalhousie 4.5
New Brunswick 4.4
St. Thomas 4.3
McGill 4.1
Guelph 4.1
Laurentian 4.0
Memorial 3.9
Sherbrooke 3.8
Carleton 3.8
Trent 3.6
Concordia 3.4
Victoria 3.4
Brock 3.2
Saint Mary's 3.2
Lakehead 3.2
Ottawa 3.1
Windsor 3.1
UQUAM 3.1
UNBC 3.1
Lethbridge 3.0
McMaster 3.0
Ryerson 2.9
Waterloo 2.9
Laval 2.9
Cape Breton 2.9
Montréal 2.8
UPEI 2.8
Alberta 2.7
Saskatchewan 2.7
UBC 2.7
Calgary 2.7
Moncton 2.6
UOIT 2.6
Brandon 2.4
York 2.3
Toronto 2.3
Winnipeg 2.3
Regina 2.3
Mount Saint Vincent 2.2
Manitoba 1.9
Simon Fraser 1.8
