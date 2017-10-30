Ranking Canada’s Top Party Universities for 2018

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maclean’s surveyed more than 23,000 undergraduates across Canada in 2017 and asked them to estimate how much time they spend partying each week. We tallied the total party hours for each school and divided it by the number of respondents to arrive at our scores. The average number of hours Canadian students party per week? Just 3.4 hours. Further, 28.4% of respondents said they don’t drink at all. But if partying were an endurance sport St. Francis Xavier would take the prize (Click here for an account of one fun night at the school). Students at this school don’t just party more often, their parties last longer.
