Ranking Canadian Universities by Marijuana Use of Students

Our annual student survey reveals which schools—and which programs—report the highest pot use.

Marijuana leaves (Shutterstock)

Nearly two-thirds of the 22,384 respondents to the Maclean’s 2018 student survey said they never smoke pot, while only a small percentage reported being weekly or daily users. Please note: All toking was self-reported.

For our article on what Canada’s legalization of marijuana means for university life, see here.

OVERALL


Never Less than once a year Less than once a month About once a month A few times a week Daily
63% 11% 10% 4% 3% 2%

BY SCHOOL
Universities with a percentage of students reporting various levels of marijuana use.


School Less than once a year Less than once a month About once a month A few times a month A few ties a week Daily Overall
Bishop's University 14% 15% 7% 12% 6% 6% 60%
St. Francis Xavier University 10% 13% 8% 13% 10% 2% 56%
Acadia University 12% 13% 4% 11% 5% 8% 53%
Dalhousie University 13% 13% 8% 7% 4% 5% 50%
University of Victoria 12% 15% 7% 9% 5% 2% 49%
Queen's University 13% 13% 8% 8% 5% 1% 48%
McGill University 12% 14% 7% 10% 3% 3% 47%
Concordia University (Montreal) 13% 11% 6% 6% 6% 4% 45%
University of New Brunswick 11% 15% 6% 6% 6% 1% 45%
Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) 19% 9% 5% 6% 4% 3% 45%
Mount Allison University 13% 12% 3% 8% 5% 3% 44%
Carleton University 12% 11% 6% 6% 5% 2% 43%
St. Thomas University 13% 10% 3% 7% 5% 4% 42%
Trent University 12% 12% 3% 5% 5% 4% 41%
Wilfrid Laurier University 11% 10% 3% 8% 6% 3% 41%
Western University 10% 13% 5% 6% 5% 2% 41%
University of Guelph 11% 11% 7% 4% 4% 3% 41%
Lakehead University 14% 9% 4% 5% 2% 5% 39%
University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) 12% 10% 7% 4% 5% 0% 39%
Nipissing University 13% 7% 7% 6% 2% 3% 39%
University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) 15% 7% 1% 8% 6% 2% 38%
Brock University 13% 11% 3% 6% 3% 2% 38%
Saint Mary's University 10% 15% 1% 6% 3% 2% 37%
The University of British Columbia (UBC) 9% 13% 5% 5% 2% 2% 36%
Memorial University of Newfoundland 11% 12% 2% 7% 2% 3% 36%
McMaster University 11% 12% 3% 6% 2% 1% 35%
The University of Winnipeg 10% 9% 2% 2% 5% 7% 35%
University of Lethbridge 10% 10% 3% 5% 2% 4% 34%
Université de Sherbrooke 12% 12% 4% 4% 1% 1% 34%
Laurentian University 11% 10% 3% 7% 1% 2% 34%
Université de Montréal 11% 12% 1% 7% 0% 3% 34%
Université Laval 16% 10% 3% 4% 2% 1% 34%
Ryerson University 9% 10% 5% 3% 2% 3% 33%
University of Ottawa 9% 10% 3% 5% 3% 3% 33%
University of Saskatchewan 12% 9% 3% 3% 3% 3% 32%
University of Waterloo 9% 9% 4% 5% 3% 2% 32%
University of Alberta 10% 10% 3% 3% 2% 1% 29%
York University 7% 11% 3% 3% 3% 1% 29%
Université de Moncton 11% 8% 3% 3% 3% 1% 29%
University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) 10% 8% 2% 4% 3% 1% 29%
Brandon University 9% 8% 4% 2% 4% 2% 28%
University of Windsor 13% 4% 2% 4% 2% 3% 28%
University of Toronto 10% 7% 4% 4% 2% 1% 28%
University of Regina 12% 4% 3% 3% 2% 2% 27%
University of Calgary 12% 7% 3% 2% 1% 1% 27%
University of Manitoba 8% 7% 2% 2% 2% 2% 24%
Simon Fraser University 10% 7% 2% 3% 2% 1% 24%
Cape Breton University 8% 10% 8% 2% 2% 2% 33%
Mount Saint Vincent University 8% 8% 1% 7% 5% 6% 35%

BY PROGRAM
Programs with the largest percentage if students reporting any level of marijuana use.


Program %
Philosophy 57%
Environmental science 56%
Economics 55%
International relations 53%
Sociology 52%
Political science 51%
Design 51%
Journalism 50%
Art 49%
Business 47%
Architecture 45%
Psychology 45%
English 44%
Engineering 44%
Criminology 44%
Agriculture 43%
History 42%
Law 42%
Computer Science 42%
Neuroscience 42%
Anthropology 42%
Medicine 42%
Chemistry 41%
Kinesiology 40%
Music 40%
Animal Science 40%
Math 38%
Pharmacy 38%
Education 36%
Linguistics 29%

MORE ABOUT MARIJUANA:
