Ranking Canadian Universities by Marijuana Use of Students

Nearly two-thirds of the 22,384 respondents to the Maclean’s 2018 student survey said they never smoke pot, while only a small percentage reported being weekly or daily users. Please note: All toking was self-reported.
For our article on what Canada’s legalization of marijuana means for university life, see here.
OVERALL
|Never
|Less than once a year
|Less than once a month
|About once a month
|A few times a week
|Daily
|63%
|11%
|10%
|4%
|3%
|2%
BY SCHOOL
Universities with a percentage of students reporting various levels of marijuana use.
|School
|Less than once a year
|Less than once a month
|About once a month
|A few times a month
|A few ties a week
|Daily
|Overall
|Bishop's University
|14%
|15%
|7%
|12%
|6%
|6%
|60%
|St. Francis Xavier University
|10%
|13%
|8%
|13%
|10%
|2%
|56%
|Acadia University
|12%
|13%
|4%
|11%
|5%
|8%
|53%
|Dalhousie University
|13%
|13%
|8%
|7%
|4%
|5%
|50%
|University of Victoria
|12%
|15%
|7%
|9%
|5%
|2%
|49%
|Queen's University
|13%
|13%
|8%
|8%
|5%
|1%
|48%
|McGill University
|12%
|14%
|7%
|10%
|3%
|3%
|47%
|Concordia University (Montreal)
|13%
|11%
|6%
|6%
|6%
|4%
|45%
|University of New Brunswick
|11%
|15%
|6%
|6%
|6%
|1%
|45%
|Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
|19%
|9%
|5%
|6%
|4%
|3%
|45%
|Mount Allison University
|13%
|12%
|3%
|8%
|5%
|3%
|44%
|Carleton University
|12%
|11%
|6%
|6%
|5%
|2%
|43%
|St. Thomas University
|13%
|10%
|3%
|7%
|5%
|4%
|42%
|Trent University
|12%
|12%
|3%
|5%
|5%
|4%
|41%
|Wilfrid Laurier University
|11%
|10%
|3%
|8%
|6%
|3%
|41%
|Western University
|10%
|13%
|5%
|6%
|5%
|2%
|41%
|University of Guelph
|11%
|11%
|7%
|4%
|4%
|3%
|41%
|Lakehead University
|14%
|9%
|4%
|5%
|2%
|5%
|39%
|University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI)
|12%
|10%
|7%
|4%
|5%
|0%
|39%
|Nipissing University
|13%
|7%
|7%
|6%
|2%
|3%
|39%
|University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC)
|15%
|7%
|1%
|8%
|6%
|2%
|38%
|Brock University
|13%
|11%
|3%
|6%
|3%
|2%
|38%
|Saint Mary's University
|10%
|15%
|1%
|6%
|3%
|2%
|37%
|The University of British Columbia (UBC)
|9%
|13%
|5%
|5%
|2%
|2%
|36%
|Memorial University of Newfoundland
|11%
|12%
|2%
|7%
|2%
|3%
|36%
|McMaster University
|11%
|12%
|3%
|6%
|2%
|1%
|35%
|The University of Winnipeg
|10%
|9%
|2%
|2%
|5%
|7%
|35%
|University of Lethbridge
|10%
|10%
|3%
|5%
|2%
|4%
|34%
|Université de Sherbrooke
|12%
|12%
|4%
|4%
|1%
|1%
|34%
|Laurentian University
|11%
|10%
|3%
|7%
|1%
|2%
|34%
|Université de Montréal
|11%
|12%
|1%
|7%
|0%
|3%
|34%
|Université Laval
|16%
|10%
|3%
|4%
|2%
|1%
|34%
|Ryerson University
|9%
|10%
|5%
|3%
|2%
|3%
|33%
|University of Ottawa
|9%
|10%
|3%
|5%
|3%
|3%
|33%
|University of Saskatchewan
|12%
|9%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|32%
|University of Waterloo
|9%
|9%
|4%
|5%
|3%
|2%
|32%
|University of Alberta
|10%
|10%
|3%
|3%
|2%
|1%
|29%
|York University
|7%
|11%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|1%
|29%
|Université de Moncton
|11%
|8%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|1%
|29%
|University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT)
|10%
|8%
|2%
|4%
|3%
|1%
|29%
|Brandon University
|9%
|8%
|4%
|2%
|4%
|2%
|28%
|University of Windsor
|13%
|4%
|2%
|4%
|2%
|3%
|28%
|University of Toronto
|10%
|7%
|4%
|4%
|2%
|1%
|28%
|University of Regina
|12%
|4%
|3%
|3%
|2%
|2%
|27%
|University of Calgary
|12%
|7%
|3%
|2%
|1%
|1%
|27%
|University of Manitoba
|8%
|7%
|2%
|2%
|2%
|2%
|24%
|Simon Fraser University
|10%
|7%
|2%
|3%
|2%
|1%
|24%
|Cape Breton University
|8%
|10%
|8%
|2%
|2%
|2%
|33%
|Mount Saint Vincent University
|8%
|8%
|1%
|7%
|5%
|6%
|35%
BY PROGRAM
Programs with the largest percentage if students reporting any level of marijuana use.
|Program
|%
|Philosophy
|57%
|Environmental science
|56%
|Economics
|55%
|International relations
|53%
|Sociology
|52%
|Political science
|51%
|Design
|51%
|Journalism
|50%
|Art
|49%
|Business
|47%
|Architecture
|45%
|Psychology
|45%
|English
|44%
|Engineering
|44%
|Criminology
|44%
|Agriculture
|43%
|History
|42%
|Law
|42%
|Computer Science
|42%
|Neuroscience
|42%
|Anthropology
|42%
|Medicine
|42%
|Chemistry
|41%
|Kinesiology
|40%
|Music
|40%
|Animal Science
|40%
|Math
|38%
|Pharmacy
|38%
|Education
|36%
|Linguistics
|29%
